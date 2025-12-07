In exquisite red velvet, Shirley Ballas just proved the mini dress is an ageless classic

Shirley Ballas dazzled in a red velvet mini dress for the Strictly Come Dancing results show tonight and this timeless outfit formula is one worth investing in. Sharing a picture before the show to Instagram, the star smiled broadly as she posed backstage.

Her elegant dress featured a striking choker style, bejewelled neckline, drawing the eye and away from the mini hemline, instantly lengthening the star's petite frame, that was also complemented by Shirley's chic stiletto sandals. With a strong, squared off shoulder, the well tailored dress created an hourglass silhouette, broadening her shoulders and narrowing her waistline.

The dress was the perfect example as to why a well designed mini dress is a festive fashion formula that never goes out of style, and in an on trend red hue and seasonal velvet fabric, this outfit choice was absolutely spot on.

Get the look

If you're looking to wear a mini dress, the key take away from Shirley's outfit is that, as always, it's all about proportions. A high neckline, with a mini hemline delivers a perfectly balanced silhouette, and a striking neckline, or adding a statement necklace draws the eye up, lengthening your silhouette.

Whether you go bare-legged, or add sheer or opaque tights will depend on your personal preference, but a pair of high heels for an evening, fitted, mini dress once again helps to balance the look and create an elongated silhouette.

Shirley Ballas is a pro when it comes to glamorous looks, but this one delivers the perfect level of festive party inspiration. From the bold red hue to the chunky choker style neckline, the star proves that mini dresses are a Christmas season classic for a reason.

When shopping for your own mini dress, balance your silhouette by keeping shorter hems with higher necklines, and help to lengthen your frame by drawing the eye up and creating a feature of your neckline.

Red and velvet are both classics at this time of year, but if this isn't your hue, look for similar shapes in metallics, classic black or jewel tones to lean into seasonal trends in style.