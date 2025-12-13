Kylie Minogue's jumper, skinny jeans and knee-high boots outfit formula offers an elevated take on this winter dressing
Cosy, sleek and festive-ready, this is the look you can rely on this season
During the cooler season, nothing beats wearing jeans and a jumper; however, if you're looking for ways to elevate this failsafe outfit formula, look no further than Kylie Minogue's recent styling combination.
In an Instagram post, Kylie is seen wearing a fluffy jumper with large black polka dots paired with light blue skinny jeans. Instead of reaching for flats or laid-back trainers, she finishes off the outfit with the brown heeled knee-high boots – a simple styling move that immediately elevates her look.
By pairing a cosy, playful jumper with slim-fitted jeans and sleek boots, she transforms this go-to winter outfit into something intentional and elevated. Plus, you could repeat this formula for almost any occasion, from festive daytime outings to December dinner reservations.
The best knee-high boots are one of the key autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, and this outfit shows how easily they slot into everyday styling. The beauty of these types of boots is their versatility; you can show them off whilst tucking in a pair of straight-leg or skinny jeans, or layer them over relaxed wide-leg silhouettes, and they even look great with dresses too!
In the Instagram video, Kylie announces that she's just dropped a "Hot In December" visualiser edit on YouTube.
Shop Kylie's Look
Kylie's polka-dot jumper is also worth highlighting. The fuzzy, almost faux-fur texture makes the pattern feel softer, and its tactile finish looks so inviting and cosy. This fluffy texture has been making appearances in this season's high-street collections, and H&M and Mango have some cosy knitwear pieces in a similar style.
Overall, this styling combination is extremely easy to recreate – formed of staples that are usually already existing in your winter capsule wardrobe. Most of us already own a cosy knit and some of the best skinny jeans. Finishing off the look with some heeled boots can transform this combination from laid-back to event-ready.
