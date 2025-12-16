Struggling to style Chelsea boots? Kate Winslet’s reliable jeans formula works every single time

When it comes to denim trends, women are always asking, Are skinny jeans still in fashion? And if you were in any doubt, Kate Winslet's latest look should allay all your fashion fears, as the actress stepped out in a mid-blue pair, teamed with timely tan Chelsea boots.

Stepping out in New York earlier this month, Kate proved that skinny jeans are the ultimate casual staple as she styled them with some trusty, toffee-hued Chelsea boots and a classic tailored car coat, in a gorgeous citrusy green.

Blending comfort with timeless style, her casual combination of jeans and boots is a versatile outfit base to have on hand in your wardrobe, and her Chelsea boots and jeans combo could be easily finished off with a coat, a blazer, or even a sweater for a cosier feel. It's a building block to numerous outfit ideas.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Skinny Jeans

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans £100 / $62.65 (was $89.50) at Levi's Some of the best skinny jeans, these might look like classic denim, but they're actually crafted with Levi's Stellar Stretch technology. That means they will always remain form-fitting, and you will not experience sagging or bagging when wearing them. Wrangler Bespoke High Waist Skinny Jeans £53.89 / $70 at Nordstrom These skinny jeans have been praised by shoppers for being 'super comfortable and very durable,' with their fabric described by reviewers as 'seriously stretchy,' so they're left with a super flattering fit and plenty of comfort. A great option for tucking into boots. River Island Blue Sculpt Skinny Jeans £49 / $110 at River Island If you struggle to get the right fit when it comes to the length of your jeans, this River Island pair might be just what you're after. Available in short, regular and long leg lengths, these sculpting skinny jeans offer lift, tuck and sculpting properties to give you a supportive fit.

Shop Chelsea Boots

Roxy Wonderland Chelsea Bootie £64.67 / $84 at Nordstrom Classic, timeless, and so easy to style, these Chelsea boots have a slip-on design, with elastic side panels and back pull tabs for easy wear. Plus, they're water-resistant and have a sturdy lug sole for practicality. Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore II Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boot £135.59 / $180 at Nordstrom Classic ankle boots are already a winter staple, but this Dr. Martens pair takes it to a whole new level with the addition of a cosy, faux-fur lining. Against the durable, dark brown leather, the faux-fur looks so inviting. Mint Velvet Reece Tan Suede Chelsea Boots £160 / $299 at Mint Velvet These Mint Velvet Chelsea boots offer a sleeker take on the traditional style, with their elongated leg shaft, chunky sole, squared toe and tactile suede fabric creating a luxe and sophisticated look.

If you haven’t already added a pair of Chelsea boots to your winter capsule wardrobe, you’re missing out on seriously comfortable and versatile flat shoes. Their ankle-high fit, slip-on design and timeless style make them both a classic and super on-trend.

Available in a variety of shades, black and brown iterations are often the most versatile choices when it comes to Chelsea boots, as they go with pretty much anything. If you've been wondering how to wear this shorter boot style, when it comes to the best jeans to wear with Chelsea boots, skinny jeans are right up there. Their slimline, contouring shape means they tuck discreetly into your boot for a chic finish.

This extremely versatile look can be worn from autumn through to the end of spring, thanks to the boot's low-cut leg and simple silhouette; these two pieces never go out of style. Use as a basis for jean and jumper outfits, or to finish off jeans and blazer looks, this is one shoe and denim combo worth investing in.

