Davina McCall's NTAs striking sequin mini dress is party season perfection

It's that time of year again, celebrities are attending the National Television Awards 2025 as we speak, and we've already spotted one striking look from one of our showbiz favourites, Davina McCall.
Although we've only just entered September, it is around about now that you might start to look for standout dresses to add to your capsule wardrobe for the party season ahead, which is why this red-carpet look is also well timed. Sequin embellished dresses always make an impact, especially when styled well.
Davina McCall has been captured wearing a striking mini dress by Annie's Ibiza, and it couldn't be more fitting for the night ahead. The dress is crafted with crystal rhinestone glass and features architectural pointed shoulders. Short ankle-height heeled boots finish off the look, highlighting the dress's mini silhouette, and she carries a round black clutch bag.
The dress itself is elevated with its structural silhouette that cinches in at the waist, high neck, and geometric sequin embellishments. This piece sits in contrast to Davina's NTA's look from 2024, which was a long, floor-sweeping leather fishtail gown. Although one thing is certain, she knows how to wear a statement piece well.
Quite the investment piece, this dress offer maximum wow factor. If you're heading to black tie event or special occasion and you want to make an impact this dress will certainly help you do so.
The long, flared sleeves and wavy pattern on this dress make it feel vintage-inspired. Style this dress with either some strappy heels or your best knee-high boots and a faux-fur coat.
Sequin and embellished dresses in silver, gold, or bronze tones, in general, are the perfect go-to for party season. Plus, the high street is full of options, especially with the arrival of new autumn/winter collections. From sleek mini-dress styles to elegant midis that offer more coverage, there are plenty of styles and silhouettes to suit every occasion and every body type, too.
We're eagerly anticipating more glamorous outfits from some of our favourite celebrities this evening, including Cat Deeley and Alison Hammond. And we'll be taking styling notes for every occasion, from date night outfits to figuring out what to wear to a wedding, this red carpet is brimming with inspiration.
