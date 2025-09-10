Davina McCall's NTAs striking sequin mini dress is party season perfection

It's that time of year again, celebrities are attending the National Television Awards 2025 as we speak, and we've already spotted one striking look from one of our showbiz favourites, Davina McCall.

Although we've only just entered September, it is around about now that you might start to look for standout dresses to add to your capsule wardrobe for the party season ahead, which is why this red-carpet look is also well timed. Sequin embellished dresses always make an impact, especially when styled well.

Davina McCall has been captured wearing a striking mini dress by Annie's Ibiza, and it couldn't be more fitting for the night ahead. The dress is crafted with crystal rhinestone glass and features architectural pointed shoulders. Short ankle-height heeled boots finish off the look, highlighting the dress's mini silhouette, and she carries a round black clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress itself is elevated with its structural silhouette that cinches in at the waist, high neck, and geometric sequin embellishments. This piece sits in contrast to Davina's NTA's look from 2024, which was a long, floor-sweeping leather fishtail gown. Although one thing is certain, she knows how to wear a statement piece well.

Shop Davina's Look

exact match Annie's Ibiza Annie's Collection Celestius Dress £2,250 at Annie's Ibiza Quite the investment piece, this dress offer maximum wow factor. If you're heading to black tie event or special occasion and you want to make an impact this dress will certainly help you do so. LK Bennett Elle Black Leather Shoe Boots £263 (was £329) at LK Bennett Sophisticated and stylish, these heeled boots are the ultimate wardrobe piece. They are made from soft black nappa leather, and they feature a low cut which exposes the ankle. Phase Eight Suede Clutch Bag Black £75 at John Lewis Finish off your occasionwear dresses or sleek tailoring with this practical clutch bag. It features beautiful pleating and a handy chain for versatile styling options.

Shop More Sequin Embellished Dresses

Karen Millen Beaded Embellished Woven Dress £168 (was £419) at Karen Millen If you prefer longer length silhouettes this embellished dress is the ultimate party piece, and it's been discounted now. The sparkling beaded detailing make it ideal for making a statement. Rotate Birger Christensen Boat-neck sequin-embellished dress £300 at Selfridges The long, flared sleeves and wavy pattern on this dress make it feel vintage-inspired. Style this dress with either some strappy heels or your best knee-high boots and a faux-fur coat. Whistles Sequin Midi Dress £129 at John Lewis Offering a silhouette that accentuates the waist, this midi dress is effortlessly stylish thanks to a v-neckline and short sleeves. Style with your favourite black slingbacks and layer a sleek blazer on-top.

Sequin and embellished dresses in silver, gold, or bronze tones, in general, are the perfect go-to for party season. Plus, the high street is full of options, especially with the arrival of new autumn/winter collections. From sleek mini-dress styles to elegant midis that offer more coverage, there are plenty of styles and silhouettes to suit every occasion and every body type, too.

We're eagerly anticipating more glamorous outfits from some of our favourite celebrities this evening, including Cat Deeley and Alison Hammond. And we'll be taking styling notes for every occasion, from date night outfits to figuring out what to wear to a wedding, this red carpet is brimming with inspiration.