The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
It's always the most glamorous showbiz event of the year, and Davina McCall was one of the big winners at the 2024 National Television Awards. Not only did she pick up the Special Recognition Award for her 30 year career, she also looked utterly sensational!
Joining the likes of Cat Deeley at the event, Davina chose a strapless faux leather dress in this season's hottest hue, chocolate brown, and added plenty of gold jewellery. But did you notice the heels underneath her floor-sweeping dress? They feature the must-have motif of the season. The leopard print trend, of course!
From Victoria Beckham's pencil skirt to Duchess Sophie's accessories, we're going wild for all things animal print at the moment, so it was no surprise to spot it popping up on the red carpet at the NTAs. If printed coats or dresses are a bit too much leopard print for you, shoes are a great place to start, and will refresh any outfit in one easy step. Got a favourite old LBD in mind for your Christmas party? Leopard print shoes will bring it bang up to date for 2024.
But as Davina proved, you can go for more than one statement piece in an outfit. Who said you have to choose between leather and leopard? Not us!
Shop leopard print heels
Charles & Keith can count the likes of Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez as fans, and have a seriously impressive size range. These slingbacks are available from UK 1 to 8, and if you can manage a stiletto heel, they'll elevate any look.
If a kitten heel is more your style, these would be a great contender for comfortable wedding guest shoes. They're selling fast - as is most of the new M&S autumn collection - plus they boast Insolia® technology, to "redistribute weight from the balls of your feet and increase stability".
How good would these heels look with the best jeans for your body type? One happy customer wrote: "Super comfy & very glam! I didn’t know I needed leopard print kitten heels but guess what! I absolutely do and the fit is spot on. I think I can dance the night away in these - who am I kidding, I don’t go out anymore! But I can do my daily life in them - yes I will be chic on my weekly shop!"
56-year-old television presenter Davina was given the award by Hannah Waddingham, and was joined on the night by her partner Michael Douglas.
Her sleek dress by Norma Kamali is actually more affordable than you might think - it's currently reduced to £222 at MyTheresa - and the fishtail silhouette is super flattering.
Shop the dress
Exact match
Under £250 for a celebrity-approved red carpet gown isn't bad, especially one in THE colour of the season. Pair yours with swept-up hair to make the most of the neckline.
