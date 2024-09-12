The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)

It's always the most glamorous showbiz event of the year, and Davina McCall was one of the big winners at the 2024 National Television Awards. Not only did she pick up the Special Recognition Award for her 30 year career, she also looked utterly sensational!

Joining the likes of Cat Deeley at the event, Davina chose a strapless faux leather dress in this season's hottest hue, chocolate brown, and added plenty of gold jewellery. But did you notice the heels underneath her floor-sweeping dress? They feature the must-have motif of the season. The leopard print trend, of course!

From Victoria Beckham's pencil skirt to Duchess Sophie's accessories, we're going wild for all things animal print at the moment, so it was no surprise to spot it popping up on the red carpet at the NTAs. If printed coats or dresses are a bit too much leopard print for you, shoes are a great place to start, and will refresh any outfit in one easy step. Got a favourite old LBD in mind for your Christmas party? Leopard print shoes will bring it bang up to date for 2024.

But as Davina proved, you can go for more than one statement piece in an outfit. Who said you have to choose between leather and leopard? Not us!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop leopard print heels

56-year-old television presenter Davina was given the award by Hannah Waddingham, and was joined on the night by her partner Michael Douglas.

Her sleek dress by Norma Kamali is actually more affordable than you might think - it's currently reduced to £222 at MyTheresa - and the fishtail silhouette is super flattering.

Shop the dress

Exact match Norma Kamali Strapless Faux Leather Fishtail Gown £222 (was £370) at MyTheresa Under £250 for a celebrity-approved red carpet gown isn't bad, especially one in THE colour of the season. Pair yours with swept-up hair to make the most of the neckline.