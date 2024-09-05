The M&S Big Autumn Energy collection offers everything you could dream of for the transitional months ahead - here are my top picks

M&S' new autumn collection is already proving popular with customers, and is hitting my cold weather styling criteria. So here are my favourite items from this fabulous collection to see you through the months ahead.

The hunt has officially begun for finding those staples to renew and refresh our autumn capsule wardrobe, and you needn't look further than the M&S Big Autumn Energy collection. They have truly outdone themselves. This collection includes quality knitwear in seasonal colours, stylish leather, on-trend jackets, plus vibrant statement pieces such as the blue velvet blazer and matching straight-leg trousers. And it doesn't stop there; there are fashion-forward shoes and handbags, with cool studded ballet flats and designer-looking totes too.

Top picks from the Big Autumn Energy collection