The M&S Big Autumn Energy collection offers everything you could dream of for the transitional months ahead - here are my top picks

Molly Smith
M&S' new autumn collection is already proving popular with customers, and is hitting my cold weather styling criteria. So here are my favourite items from this fabulous collection to see you through the months ahead.

The hunt has officially begun for finding those staples to renew and refresh our autumn capsule wardrobe, and you needn't look further than the M&S Big Autumn Energy collection. They have truly outdone themselves. This collection includes quality knitwear in seasonal colours, stylish leather, on-trend jackets, plus vibrant statement pieces such as the blue velvet blazer and matching straight-leg trousers. And it doesn't stop there; there are fashion-forward shoes and handbags, with cool studded ballet flats and designer-looking totes too.

Top picks from the Big Autumn Energy collection

Image of a woman wearing a brown leather jacket
M&S Faux Leather Harrington Jacket

This brown faux leather jacket is a piece of outwear that every wardrobe deserves. Designed in a classic style with a high neck and an elasticated hem, this jacket is not only stylish but is also comes in a super flattering cut.

Flat lay image of a woman wearing a brown skirt and heels
M&S Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt

Chocolate brown tones are set to heavily trend this autumn, and M&S's latest collection confirms this with this fabulous leather brown skirt, which has an accompanying faux leather top. Style this skirt with heels, ballet flats, loafers or even your best white trainers.

Image of woman wearing green jumper and white jeans

M&S Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Jumper

If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you'll know that people can't get enough of green. This textured jumper is bold and vibrant and will keep you warm through the upcoming. Plus it's only £25, a real steal for quality, stylish knitwear.

Flat lay image of orange scarf

M&S Brushed Colour Block Tassel Scarf

There is something about the turning of season that immediately has me eyeing up the latest scarfs, and this vibrant orange pick has a cozy oversized shape and is ultra-stylish. Pair with a chic white jeans outfit for a fabulous daytime look.

Image of woman wearing blue velvet blazer
M&S Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer

The sight of velvet transports me to winter special occasions, and this vibrant blue blazer is truly brilliant. It features a satin trimmed collar and is finished with two exterior pockets. Style with the matching trousers for the ultimate smart attire.

Image of woman wearing brown cardigan

M&S Air-Yarn Crew Neck Tipped Detail Cardigan

If you're looking for the perfect cardigan, this might just be the one. Made with a flattering slim fit and featuring a unique white collar, this piece is ultra-stylish. Pair this with your favourite denim jeans, white tailored trousers or finish off a daytime dress with this piece.

Flat lay image of quilted handbag
M&S Quilted Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag is a great choice for fitting all of your daytime essentials in it and more! It's ideal for finishing off those smart office outfits, styled with a tailored trouser look and it has a slouchy silhouette, and a zip for securing your belongings too.

Flay lay image of ballet flats
M&S Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps

Studded ballet flats have well and truly taken on an iconic status this year, and they are the perfect transitional shoe. They also offer so many styling options from pairing with maxi-skirts and dresses to accompanying knitwear and denim. What's not to love?

Image of woman wearing black knitted jumper

M&S Merino Wool With Cashmere Cable Knit Jumper

Made from super soft merino wool and cashmere, this fabulous knitwear piece will see you through a lifetime of wears. And it's perfect for those who prioritise comfort, as it's designed for a relax fit with extra room.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

