M&S just launched a limited collection of modern tailoring - and it's a winner with the England women's football team

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland on 2nd July, and to celebrate, as the official tailor to the FA, M&S has just launched a stylish new range of seriously chic separates that is bound to score some style goals this summer.

The British clothing brand is back for the third year as an official partner to the beautiful game and has created a seriously chic womenswear range inspired by traditional suiting but with a modern spin. There are oversized shapes, relaxed silhouettes and a clean, neutral colour palette that all have a very polished yet wearable vibe, and it’s perfect for anyone feeling excited for the sporty action but less keen on a shiny football T-shirt!

There’s everything from a fresh white shirt and Bermuda shorts to a blazer and fitted waistcoat, and each of the 13 new pieces has a similar aesthetic and tone, so they will work well when worn together. But even just one piece will add a sharp spin to your summer capsule wardrobe. The collection is understated and has a very fashion-forward feel, and with a campaign fronted by Lionesses Jess Clark, Beth Mead and Nikita Paris, it's a total winner.

The range has just launched into selected stores (with a couple of items available online) this week – but be quick and keep your eye on the ball, as I predict this range to sell out fast. Alternatively, you can recreate the tailored look with similar styles below.

White waistcoat £35, Short sleeve blazer £59, Black Sleeveless top £15, Wide leg trousers £39.50, Kitten heels £29.50, Black Waistcoat £35, Tailored shorts £29.50, Loafers, £45 (Image credit: M&S)

Shop the Look

M&S has been working with the FA for a long time now, and I’d say this is one of the strongest collections yet. The brand seems proud of it too, as Maddy Evans, Director of M&S Woman, said: "We're thrilled to have collaborated with the English FA over the last 18 years and we’re proud to have delivered this latest collection ahead of the Lionesses' next tournament in Switzerland.

"It comprises an effortless, modern tailoring edit for spring/summer 2025, that feels authentic to the team and that the players will feel proud to wear. Championing style and versatility and underpinned by new modern shapes it’s a collection for an incredible team of women, who are role models to the nation and who we’ll be supporting every step of the way.”

(Image credit: M&S)

I love the relaxed take on tailoring and it’s a look that will work right now but will feel just as fresh to wear over the coming months too. The items have been designed beautifully so they won't date, and can easily be worn solo or layered up once the weather cools again.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you prefer bolder colours or prints, try adding one of these neutral items to a polka dot blouse, or a colour pop pair of trousers, and a set of shiny gold earrings will make a glamorous finishing touch.