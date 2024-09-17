M&S just launched the perfect pair of autumnal flats that look just like a trending designer style - for under £40

There's nothing like a fresh pair of shoes to mark the start of a new season. And although we've been eyeing up a number of designer flats for autumn, we have just discovered a pair of high street pumps that will give high end buys a run for their money...

Our M&S autumn top picks are brimming with sophisticated and affordable seasonal staples, but there is one thing in particular that we can't stop thinking about - a pair of studded Mary Jane flats.

If you're a fan of the Alaïa embellished ballet flats or the Miu Miu leather ballerinas, you've probably been lusting after a pair of versatile yet statement pumps that are practical enough for cold weather but won't break the bank. Look no further than this M&S pair that will run you over £860 less than the designer alternatives without sacrificing on style.

M&S Studded Ballet Flats

M&S Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £39.50 at M&S Sleek and sophisticated, these are the perfect seasonal pumps. The classic Mary Jane silhouette will never go out of style, but the metallic studs add a modern feel that is still neutral and versatile. Easy to wipe clean and ideal for pairing with tights or trousers, they make for a true autumn capsule wardrobe staple that will take you anywhere.

Although it can be tempting to invest in practical boots to pair with your best waterproof jackets for the season ahead, don't underestimate the power of a pump. Both comfortable and infinitely chic, a pair like this will take you from the office to evening drinks effortlessly - and they will match with anything in your capsule wardrobe.

It's no wonder that embellished pumps have been one of the most popular designer investments of late. They stand out from plain footwear but aren't so unique that they will lose their appeal by next season. And most importantly, as flats, they can be trusted to take you through whatever the day throws at you without any pain.

What we love about this M&S pair is the metallic accents that add dimension and texture to the black hue without the need for vibrant tones that can be tricky to wear for autumn. With an almost identical silhouette and embellished style to several designer buys - but for just £40 - we're heading straight to checkout.

