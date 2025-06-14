I’m calling it – Pamela Anderson’s vintage-inspired outfit is one of her most fabulous looks ever

The star channelled some old school Hollywood glamour with bold prints and elegant accessories

Pamela Anderson has always looked great, but when it comes to her wardrobe, I feel like she has really upped her game over the last few months. Whether it’s daytime or a red carpet event, she has nailed it with her outfits time and time again.

I adored her silver embellished dress at the Met Gala 2025, and last month she wore this all-white outfit, complete with an oversized hat that was absolutely gorgeous. But I’m going to make a bold statement and declare that her latest outfit is probably her most fabulous so far.

Last week while out in New York, the 57-year-old star wore the Marni Poplin Mermaid Shirt Dress in white, which was covered in a bold red rose print. She styled it with a pair of Gianvito Rossi court shoes, oversized sunglasses and a white chiffon scarf wrapped around her head that added a touch of old school Hollywood glamour. It’s a look that has a very strong Marilyn Monroe vibe to it and manages to feel very elegant while still being full of fun.

This petal-powered combination is perfect if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, or for a cocktail party, and I have tracked down some similar red and white patterned pieces below to recreate the star's statement outfit.

PAMELA ANDERSON WEARING A WHITE AND RED PRINTED DRESS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Rixo, Clementina Silk Dress
Rixo
Clementina Silk Dress

This blooming gorgeous buy from one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels has a romantic feel to it that makes it a winner for a big day. Understated black or metallic accessories will finish it nicely.

Westend Choice , White Chiffon Scarf
Westend Choice
White Chiffon Scarf

Wrap this chiffon scarf around your head like Pamela, or simply tie it in a knot at your neck or looped around your ponytail. The light and floaty fabric will look and feel fresh in the sun.

Sam Edelman, Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

A classic pair of court shoes in a tomato red shade like these will buddy up well with floral prints, or use them to add some oomph to a leopard print dress or some wide leg jeans.

Nobody's Child , White Tomato Print Sark Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
White Tomato Print Sark Midi Dress

Playful cherries make a fun alternative to petals and will look fabulous in the sunshine. This crisp shirt dress will work well by day with your best white trainers or take it to evening with wedges.

All In Favor , Floral Sundress
All In Favor
Floral Sundress

This fit and flare shaped sun dress will flatter in all the right places for a streamlined and feminine silhouette. If spaghetti straps aren't for you, try layering it over a plain white tshirt.

Mango , Floral Ruffled Dress

Mango
Floral Ruffled Dress

All your friends will be convinced that you have splashed out on a designer dress when you wear this beautiful piece. The asymmetric and draped shoulder combined with delicate pattern gives it a very high end feel.

I love that Pamela used colour pop shoes to finish her outfit, but a timeless pair of gold strappy sandals or a black mule would look just as stylish.

When it comes to bags and jewellery, keep your accessories simple to let your dress take centre stage - a small clutch or mini top-handle bag in a plain neutral tone will work perfectly with a bold floral design like this.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

