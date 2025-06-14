I’m calling it – Pamela Anderson’s vintage-inspired outfit is one of her most fabulous looks ever

Pamela Anderson has always looked great, but when it comes to her wardrobe, I feel like she has really upped her game over the last few months. Whether it’s daytime or a red carpet event, she has nailed it with her outfits time and time again.

I adored her silver embellished dress at the Met Gala 2025, and last month she wore this all-white outfit, complete with an oversized hat that was absolutely gorgeous. But I’m going to make a bold statement and declare that her latest outfit is probably her most fabulous so far.

Last week while out in New York, the 57-year-old star wore the Marni Poplin Mermaid Shirt Dress in white, which was covered in a bold red rose print. She styled it with a pair of Gianvito Rossi court shoes, oversized sunglasses and a white chiffon scarf wrapped around her head that added a touch of old school Hollywood glamour. It’s a look that has a very strong Marilyn Monroe vibe to it and manages to feel very elegant while still being full of fun.

This petal-powered combination is perfect if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, or for a cocktail party, and I have tracked down some similar red and white patterned pieces below to recreate the star's statement outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

I love that Pamela used colour pop shoes to finish her outfit, but a timeless pair of gold strappy sandals or a black mule would look just as stylish.

When it comes to bags and jewellery, keep your accessories simple to let your dress take centre stage - a small clutch or mini top-handle bag in a plain neutral tone will work perfectly with a bold floral design like this.