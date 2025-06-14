I’m calling it – Pamela Anderson’s vintage-inspired outfit is one of her most fabulous looks ever
The star channelled some old school Hollywood glamour with bold prints and elegant accessories
Pamela Anderson has always looked great, but when it comes to her wardrobe, I feel like she has really upped her game over the last few months. Whether it’s daytime or a red carpet event, she has nailed it with her outfits time and time again.
I adored her silver embellished dress at the Met Gala 2025, and last month she wore this all-white outfit, complete with an oversized hat that was absolutely gorgeous. But I’m going to make a bold statement and declare that her latest outfit is probably her most fabulous so far.
Last week while out in New York, the 57-year-old star wore the Marni Poplin Mermaid Shirt Dress in white, which was covered in a bold red rose print. She styled it with a pair of Gianvito Rossi court shoes, oversized sunglasses and a white chiffon scarf wrapped around her head that added a touch of old school Hollywood glamour. It’s a look that has a very strong Marilyn Monroe vibe to it and manages to feel very elegant while still being full of fun.
This petal-powered combination is perfect if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, or for a cocktail party, and I have tracked down some similar red and white patterned pieces below to recreate the star's statement outfit.
Shop the Look
This blooming gorgeous buy from one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels has a romantic feel to it that makes it a winner for a big day. Understated black or metallic accessories will finish it nicely.
Playful cherries make a fun alternative to petals and will look fabulous in the sunshine. This crisp shirt dress will work well by day with your best white trainers or take it to evening with wedges.
I love that Pamela used colour pop shoes to finish her outfit, but a timeless pair of gold strappy sandals or a black mule would look just as stylish.
When it comes to bags and jewellery, keep your accessories simple to let your dress take centre stage - a small clutch or mini top-handle bag in a plain neutral tone will work perfectly with a bold floral design like this.
