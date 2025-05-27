Pamela Anderson evokes old-school Hollywood glamour in a head-to-toe white outfit, and it's so easy to recreate for summer

Pamela Anderson wowed in white as she stepped out in an ensemble that delivered Hollywood glamour in droves. The all-white outfit featured a feminine full skirt decorated with broderie Anglaise, and was nonchalantly paired with an oversized, androgynous white shirt, for the perfect high-low mix.

Teaming her striking white outfit with coordinating accessories, the star shielded her eyes behind thick-framed, oval-shaped frames that tapped into the latest sunglasses trends for 2025. Slipped into the crook of her elbow was a white shoulder bag, that tied in with her colour-matched court shoes. But it was the finishing touch of the oversized sun hat that completed the summer feel, with tonnes of star quality.

The outfit was by fashion house Proenzer Schouler, and was a clever combination of formal, tailored pieces and softer styles. A polished, smart casual outfit idea, Pamela looked radiant in the summery ensemble.

Thanks to the pure white colour palette, and elegant classic shapes, this high fashion outfit looks chic and expensive, but the best thing about it, is broken down into its key parts, it's so easy to recreate and a beautiful choice for poise and polish when it comes to what to wear in the heat.

Evoking old-school Hollywood glamour, this outfit focuses on an hourglass silhouette. The wide-brimmed hat creates volume at the top of the outfit, which is balanced by the width of the circular-style skirt hem. Having added fabric at the top and the bottom of the look automatically creates a narrowed waistline, even with Pamela wearing her shirt untucked.

If you want to create even more of a cinched-in look, try tucking your top or shirt into your skirt and adding a directional wide waist belt to create a narrowed middle.

Get the look

No stranger to the best dressed lists, in fact, we loved Pamela Anderson's 2025 Met Gala outfit, her style seems to be going from strength to strength. A head-to-toe white outfit is no mean feat, especially if you're worried about make-up or spills, but Pamela looked the epitome of cool, calm and collected.

If you're not ready to take the plunge in a full white ensemble, try elements of her gorgeous look to help lift your summer style. White is a great option when the sun shines as it reflects the light, keeping your cooler. Couple this with natural fabrics and you have a warm-weather hero on your hands.

While Pamela went for one block colour, you could mix it up by adding splashes of bolder hues to bring you more in line with the latest trends, or even pair your white summer pieces with chic pastels for a brighter finish.

But most importantly, lean into the relaxed feel of this colour. Whether you simply give a nod with some white trainers, or go all in with white jeans outfits, make sure the end result is harmonious in terms of shapes so that you have an overall balance throughout.