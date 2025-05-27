Pamela Anderson evokes old-school Hollywood glamour in a head-to-toe white outfit, and it's so easy to recreate for summer

Pamela Anderson just made us reconsider wearing top to toe white, she just looks so elegant

Pamela Anderson in a white hat and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson wowed in white as she stepped out in an ensemble that delivered Hollywood glamour in droves. The all-white outfit featured a feminine full skirt decorated with broderie Anglaise, and was nonchalantly paired with an oversized, androgynous white shirt, for the perfect high-low mix.

Teaming her striking white outfit with coordinating accessories, the star shielded her eyes behind thick-framed, oval-shaped frames that tapped into the latest sunglasses trends for 2025. Slipped into the crook of her elbow was a white shoulder bag, that tied in with her colour-matched court shoes. But it was the finishing touch of the oversized sun hat that completed the summer feel, with tonnes of star quality.

The outfit was by fashion house Proenzer Schouler, and was a clever combination of formal, tailored pieces and softer styles. A polished, smart casual outfit idea, Pamela looked radiant in the summery ensemble.

Thanks to the pure white colour palette, and elegant classic shapes, this high fashion outfit looks chic and expensive, but the best thing about it, is broken down into its key parts, it's so easy to recreate and a beautiful choice for poise and polish when it comes to what to wear in the heat.

Pamela Anderson wearing all white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evoking old-school Hollywood glamour, this outfit focuses on an hourglass silhouette. The wide-brimmed hat creates volume at the top of the outfit, which is balanced by the width of the circular-style skirt hem. Having added fabric at the top and the bottom of the look automatically creates a narrowed waistline, even with Pamela wearing her shirt untucked.

If you want to create even more of a cinched-in look, try tucking your top or shirt into your skirt and adding a directional wide waist belt to create a narrowed middle.

Get the look

Self Portrait skirt
Self-Portrait
Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Skirt

A white skirt is a great piece to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Light, bright and breezy, pair with all-white items, or add some contrast with a bold t-shirt or Breton striped top. A great option for summer outfits for work, add a tailored blazer for added polish.

White house of CB lace skirt
House of CB
Francine Broderie Anglaise Skirt

This gorgeous, romantic skirt is a great choice for special occasions this summer. While you can't wear it to a wedding, it will work for what to wear to the races, or summery events such as Wimbledon. Dress up with a luxe blouse, espadrilles and a ladylike bag.

white patterened skirt
Avec Les Filles
Floral Embroidered Pleated Cotton Midi Skirt

Cotton skirts are ideal for hot weather as the breathable fabric will help to keep you cool. Pair this with an A-line or circular skirt shape and you have a recipe for a total style win. The midi length on this style keeps this elegant from AM to PM.

white shirt
MANGO
Linen Oversized Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

We love Spanish clothing brand Mango for those wardrobe essentials, and nothing has more of a home in a capsule wardrobe than a crisp white shirt. Wear with literally everything, tuck this into a waisted, A-line skirt to create an hourglass silhouette.

white shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel™ Lyocell, Off-White

Pamela Anderson's outfit worked so well because it looks so effortless, and an oversized white shirt, such as this 'Boyfriend' cut is the ideal way to recreate that very put together aesthetic, that still looks so incredibly natural.

white wide brimmed hat
Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat

It was hard to track down a hat that gave off the same poolside glam feeling that Anderson's style did, but this Free People iteration is perfect for shielding you from the sun and up-styling any outfit. Pair with the latest swimwear trends 2025 on vacation.

white thick framed sunglasses
Anthropologie
The Odette Acetate Bubble Oval Sunglasses

A Hollywood star and a pair of sunglasses go hand in hand. While the summer is the natural time of year to reach for your shades, don't forget that even in the cooler months, our eyes need protection. These will look stylish all year through.

white pointed toe courts
Charles & Keith
Pointed-Toe Pumps

When it comes to the shoes trends of 2025, we saw stiletto heels making a comeback in a big way. Once again tapping into that glamour Hollywood aesthetic, this pair of leg-lengthening heels in a timeless neutral will always be useful.

white shoulder bag
ZARA
Shoulder Bag With Flap

To keep your look refined, keep your bag small. Not only are small bags back in fashion, but nothing ruins the line of an outfit more than carrying everything with you. A small bag will help you stand taller, as you aren't weighed down as much.

No stranger to the best dressed lists, in fact, we loved Pamela Anderson's 2025 Met Gala outfit, her style seems to be going from strength to strength. A head-to-toe white outfit is no mean feat, especially if you're worried about make-up or spills, but Pamela looked the epitome of cool, calm and collected.

If you're not ready to take the plunge in a full white ensemble, try elements of her gorgeous look to help lift your summer style. White is a great option when the sun shines as it reflects the light, keeping your cooler. Couple this with natural fabrics and you have a warm-weather hero on your hands.

While Pamela went for one block colour, you could mix it up by adding splashes of bolder hues to bring you more in line with the latest trends, or even pair your white summer pieces with chic pastels for a brighter finish.

But most importantly, lean into the relaxed feel of this colour. Whether you simply give a nod with some white trainers, or go all in with white jeans outfits, make sure the end result is harmonious in terms of shapes so that you have an overall balance throughout.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.

Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

