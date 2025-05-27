Pamela Anderson evokes old-school Hollywood glamour in a head-to-toe white outfit, and it's so easy to recreate for summer
Pamela Anderson just made us reconsider wearing top to toe white, she just looks so elegant
Pamela Anderson wowed in white as she stepped out in an ensemble that delivered Hollywood glamour in droves. The all-white outfit featured a feminine full skirt decorated with broderie Anglaise, and was nonchalantly paired with an oversized, androgynous white shirt, for the perfect high-low mix.
Teaming her striking white outfit with coordinating accessories, the star shielded her eyes behind thick-framed, oval-shaped frames that tapped into the latest sunglasses trends for 2025. Slipped into the crook of her elbow was a white shoulder bag, that tied in with her colour-matched court shoes. But it was the finishing touch of the oversized sun hat that completed the summer feel, with tonnes of star quality.
The outfit was by fashion house Proenzer Schouler, and was a clever combination of formal, tailored pieces and softer styles. A polished, smart casual outfit idea, Pamela looked radiant in the summery ensemble.
ADD A HEADING TO LEAD INTO THE NEXT PART OF THE ARTICLE
Thanks to the pure white colour palette, and elegant classic shapes, this high fashion outfit looks chic and expensive, but the best thing about it, is broken down into its key parts, it's so easy to recreate and a beautiful choice for poise and polish when it comes to what to wear in the heat.
Evoking old-school Hollywood glamour, this outfit focuses on an hourglass silhouette. The wide-brimmed hat creates volume at the top of the outfit, which is balanced by the width of the circular-style skirt hem. Having added fabric at the top and the bottom of the look automatically creates a narrowed waistline, even with Pamela wearing her shirt untucked.
If you want to create even more of a cinched-in look, try tucking your top or shirt into your skirt and adding a directional wide waist belt to create a narrowed middle.
Get the look
A white skirt is a great piece to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Light, bright and breezy, pair with all-white items, or add some contrast with a bold t-shirt or Breton striped top. A great option for summer outfits for work, add a tailored blazer for added polish.
This gorgeous, romantic skirt is a great choice for special occasions this summer. While you can't wear it to a wedding, it will work for what to wear to the races, or summery events such as Wimbledon. Dress up with a luxe blouse, espadrilles and a ladylike bag.
Cotton skirts are ideal for hot weather as the breathable fabric will help to keep you cool. Pair this with an A-line or circular skirt shape and you have a recipe for a total style win. The midi length on this style keeps this elegant from AM to PM.
We love Spanish clothing brand Mango for those wardrobe essentials, and nothing has more of a home in a capsule wardrobe than a crisp white shirt. Wear with literally everything, tuck this into a waisted, A-line skirt to create an hourglass silhouette.
It was hard to track down a hat that gave off the same poolside glam feeling that Anderson's style did, but this Free People iteration is perfect for shielding you from the sun and up-styling any outfit. Pair with the latest swimwear trends 2025 on vacation.
When it comes to the shoes trends of 2025, we saw stiletto heels making a comeback in a big way. Once again tapping into that glamour Hollywood aesthetic, this pair of leg-lengthening heels in a timeless neutral will always be useful.
No stranger to the best dressed lists, in fact, we loved Pamela Anderson's 2025 Met Gala outfit, her style seems to be going from strength to strength. A head-to-toe white outfit is no mean feat, especially if you're worried about make-up or spills, but Pamela looked the epitome of cool, calm and collected.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're not ready to take the plunge in a full white ensemble, try elements of her gorgeous look to help lift your summer style. White is a great option when the sun shines as it reflects the light, keeping your cooler. Couple this with natural fabrics and you have a warm-weather hero on your hands.
While Pamela went for one block colour, you could mix it up by adding splashes of bolder hues to bring you more in line with the latest trends, or even pair your white summer pieces with chic pastels for a brighter finish.
But most importantly, lean into the relaxed feel of this colour. Whether you simply give a nod with some white trainers, or go all in with white jeans outfits, make sure the end result is harmonious in terms of shapes so that you have an overall balance throughout.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Eva Mendes just did double denim in the trendiest jean style of 2025 - it's given us the green light to team ours with denim jackets
Eva Mendes's take on double denim is the ultimate casual wear inspiration, with her styling 2025's trendiest jean style with her signature glamorous flair
-
I've never been one for an orange manicure, but this soft and edibly sweet shade has completely won me over
If you're not a lover of statement summer shades, these subtle but glowing peach nails are the perfect pick
-
Eva Mendes just did double denim in the trendiest jean style of 2025 - it's given us the green light to team ours with denim jackets
Eva Mendes's take on double denim is the ultimate casual wear inspiration, with her styling 2025's trendiest jean style with her signature glamorous flair
-
Want some subtle summer sparkle? Mel Schilling's all-white suit and silver drop earrings are the way to do it
Mel Schilling's updated suit delivered just the right amount of sparkle for summer occasionwear
-
Has Sarah Jessica Parker found this season's most stylish shoe? We'll be wearing them all summer
Clogs are an A-lister favorite that you're guaranteed to wear on repeat
-
Industry experts share the 7 must-have jewellery trends 2025 and how to wear them
Sculptural sophistication meets sea-inspired whimsy: get ready for the key jewellery trends making a splash in 2025
-
Move over blue denim, Pippa Middleton's pink skinny jeans are a gorgeous choice for summer
Pippa Middleton's pop of colour is the way we want to wear denim this season
-
Looking for comfort and coverage on the beach this summer? I think you'll love this confidence-boosting tankini
Want the ease of a two-piece, but prefer to keep your tummy covered? A tankini top will give you the best of both worlds
-
I found Jennifer Aniston's favorite sneakers - they're 25% off in Memorial Day sales
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
-
I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination
The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress