Cat Deeley wears the chicest polka dot wedding guest dress – here's how to style it beyond special occasions

Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, adding a playful touch to warm-weather looks, from trending designer collections to the high street. And Cat Deeley's recent look nails this trend, whilst showing us clever styling tricks for dressing down our favourite occasionwear pieces.

With spring in full swing and the summer months right around the corner, social gatherings, weddings, and special occasions are going to be much more frequent, which is why investing in some key occasionwear pieces for your spring capsule wardrobe is a must – including this frilly maxi dress.

With designers such as Miu Miu and Jacquemus putting their own contemporary twist on polka dots, it's no wonder that we are seeing more and more of it. However, figuring out how to wear polka dots well, is a whole other thing to consider, which is why when I spotted Cat Deeley in the & Other Frilled Maxi Dress, I simply knew I had to find out where it was from.

Not only does she pull off this bold print perfectly, but the way she has styled this dress with LK Bennett's black leather boots and a black waist belt shows that you can dress up or down your special occasion staples easily, with a little bit of consideration.

Cat Deeley wore this dress on This Morning, where she was joined by Jim Kerr, from the Scottish rock band Simple Minds.

Image of polka dot dressexact match
& Other Stories Frilled Maxi Dress

& Other Stories have the most sensational spring/summer collection featuring plenty of frills, ruffles and boho-inspired silhouettes, including this maxi-dress. Pair with light leather ballet flats for comfort or with a low-heeled mule.

Image of black bootsexact match
LK Bennett Caterina Black High Slim Block Stiletto Boot

Most sizes of these boots have sold out, but you could snap a pair up just in time if you're lucky. Wear these boots with almost any look, from a floaty summer dress to a sleek tailored skirt and matching blazer.

Image of black waist belt

M&S Jeans Belts

Add this belt to your favourite spring dresses or simply wear day-to-day with some ecru barrel leg jeans. This belt features a slim oval buckle and has a gold-tone metal finish for a sophisticated touch.

Image of polka dress
Reiss Dottie Polka Dot Midi Dress

With a similar black-and-white polka dot design, this warm-weather dress will see you through the season in style. Team with some strappy nude heels or go bold with light pastels – for example, try some butter yellow mules or a sage green clutch.

Image of black leather knee high boots
Jigsaw Leather Bobbi Knee High Boot

Now discounted at 50% off, I would grab a pair of these boots before they sell out! You can wear this style all year round, from the warmer months with lightweight dresses into the cooler periods paired with cosy tights.

Image of black zara belt
Zara Split Suede Belt Buckle

Made from 100% reconstructed leather, this belt will not only look great, but should also last for years to come. The silver-tone hardware offers a cool, effortlessly chic edge that will immediately elevate your everyday looks.

She paired the polka dot dress with sleek, leather knee-high boots and cinched her waist with a chic black belt. This combination not only helped to flatter the silhouette of the dress but also added a laid-back edge that makes it more suitable for both daywear and stylish evenings out.

You could wear this dress with a range of accessories; that's the beauty of monochrome polka dots. On warmer days, opt for open-toe mules in light pastel shades, a buttery yellow would pair perfectly with the black and white, or go bold with a vibrant fuchsia shade in the form of a handbag or platform heels.

