Cat Deeley wears the chicest polka dot wedding guest dress – here's how to style it beyond special occasions

Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, adding a playful touch to warm-weather looks, from trending designer collections to the high street. And Cat Deeley's recent look nails this trend, whilst showing us clever styling tricks for dressing down our favourite occasionwear pieces.

With spring in full swing and the summer months right around the corner, social gatherings, weddings, and special occasions are going to be much more frequent, which is why investing in some key occasionwear pieces for your spring capsule wardrobe is a must – including this frilly maxi dress.

With designers such as Miu Miu and Jacquemus putting their own contemporary twist on polka dots, it's no wonder that we are seeing more and more of it. However, figuring out how to wear polka dots well, is a whole other thing to consider, which is why when I spotted Cat Deeley in the & Other Frilled Maxi Dress, I simply knew I had to find out where it was from.

Not only does she pull off this bold print perfectly, but the way she has styled this dress with LK Bennett's black leather boots and a black waist belt shows that you can dress up or down your special occasion staples easily, with a little bit of consideration.

A post shared by Simple Minds (@simplemindsmusic) A photo posted by on

Cat Deeley wore this dress on This Morning, where she was joined by Jim Kerr, from the Scottish rock band Simple Minds.

She paired the polka dot dress with sleek, leather knee-high boots and cinched her waist with a chic black belt. This combination not only helped to flatter the silhouette of the dress but also added a laid-back edge that makes it more suitable for both daywear and stylish evenings out.

You could wear this dress with a range of accessories; that's the beauty of monochrome polka dots. On warmer days, opt for open-toe mules in light pastel shades, a buttery yellow would pair perfectly with the black and white, or go bold with a vibrant fuchsia shade in the form of a handbag or platform heels.