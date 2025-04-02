Cat Deeley wears the chicest polka dot wedding guest dress – here's how to style it beyond special occasions
Shop this elegant maxi dress from & Other Stories today
Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, adding a playful touch to warm-weather looks, from trending designer collections to the high street. And Cat Deeley's recent look nails this trend, whilst showing us clever styling tricks for dressing down our favourite occasionwear pieces.
With spring in full swing and the summer months right around the corner, social gatherings, weddings, and special occasions are going to be much more frequent, which is why investing in some key occasionwear pieces for your spring capsule wardrobe is a must – including this frilly maxi dress.
With designers such as Miu Miu and Jacquemus putting their own contemporary twist on polka dots, it's no wonder that we are seeing more and more of it. However, figuring out how to wear polka dots well, is a whole other thing to consider, which is why when I spotted Cat Deeley in the & Other Frilled Maxi Dress, I simply knew I had to find out where it was from.
Not only does she pull off this bold print perfectly, but the way she has styled this dress with LK Bennett's black leather boots and a black waist belt shows that you can dress up or down your special occasion staples easily, with a little bit of consideration.
Cat Deeley wore this dress on This Morning, where she was joined by Jim Kerr, from the Scottish rock band Simple Minds.
& Other Stories have the most sensational spring/summer collection featuring plenty of frills, ruffles and boho-inspired silhouettes, including this maxi-dress. Pair with light leather ballet flats for comfort or with a low-heeled mule.
Most sizes of these boots have sold out, but you could snap a pair up just in time if you're lucky. Wear these boots with almost any look, from a floaty summer dress to a sleek tailored skirt and matching blazer.
Add this belt to your favourite spring dresses or simply wear day-to-day with some ecru barrel leg jeans. This belt features a slim oval buckle and has a gold-tone metal finish for a sophisticated touch.
With a similar black-and-white polka dot design, this warm-weather dress will see you through the season in style. Team with some strappy nude heels or go bold with light pastels – for example, try some butter yellow mules or a sage green clutch.
Now discounted at 50% off, I would grab a pair of these boots before they sell out! You can wear this style all year round, from the warmer months with lightweight dresses into the cooler periods paired with cosy tights.
She paired the polka dot dress with sleek, leather knee-high boots and cinched her waist with a chic black belt. This combination not only helped to flatter the silhouette of the dress but also added a laid-back edge that makes it more suitable for both daywear and stylish evenings out.
You could wear this dress with a range of accessories; that's the beauty of monochrome polka dots. On warmer days, opt for open-toe mules in light pastel shades, a buttery yellow would pair perfectly with the black and white, or go bold with a vibrant fuchsia shade in the form of a handbag or platform heels.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
