Polka dot is the print of the season, and Joanna Lumley just showed us how to wear it with a playful twist

Joanna Lumley is a truly chic celebrity who always manages to ooze elegance, no matter what she’s wearing. The actress regularly opts for a silky blouse and wide-leg trouser combination, but when she does go for a pretty dress, it's always a winning look.

While at an event at Clarence House back in March, Joanna chose a beautiful polka-dot piece from Hobbs. It's a bottle green shirt dress, which was covered in playful pink, black and mint green spots. She accessorised it perfectly with just some dainty gold necklaces and a black shoulder bag for a really timeless look.

It was a great choice for such an occasion, and makes for good inspiration if you're on the hunt for smart casual outfit ideas. Even if your summer plans don’t involve rubbing shoulders with the Royal Family, this dress will make a wise addition to any spring capsule wardrobe and will work just as well for daytime as it will for after hours.

Polka dot pieces are particularly big this season, but they're also forever-fashionable, so you can rewear a dress like this again and again. And the best part is it's currently on sale for less than half the original price. So what are you waiting for? You can find the same design as well as similar styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact Match Hobbs Nory Midi Dress in Polka Dot £49 (was £139) at Debenhams Joanna’s dark green number is great for an evening event, but the multi-coloured spots add a playful spin that will mean it can easily be worn for a shopping trip too. Finish with black heels and a box clutch for added glam points. Roman Petite Spot Stretch Tea Dress £37.50 at M&S This dress has a similar feel, but the grassy green base colour makes a little more of a statement. Empire line designs like this one nip in under the bust and flare out in an A-line shape making it a good choice for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Finery London Spot Print V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £37.50 at Marks and Spencer UK For a more subtle take on classic spotty prints, try this circular sketched piece. It will look great with slip on sandals and a straw bag in the sunshine, and then layered over a roll neck once autumn comes around.

Toms Audrey Wedge in Off White £59.99 at Schuh A wedge sandal will add some height without any 'ouch' moments, and the soft natural tones of this pair will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Shoes £70 at Adidas UK If in doubt, opt for a pair of your best white trainers as a footnote to your patterned dress. A box-fresh pair like these will give a comfy and casual spin to your outfit. Next Leather Round Toe £39 at Next UK Ballet pumps are very easy to wear and have a lovely feminine feel that will look pretty with your ensemble. Wear with a dress or your favourite barrel leg jeans.

Joanna’s dotted outfit was a winning combination for a posh party and is a far cry from her witchy-inspired look as part of her new role in the upcoming series of the Netflix drama Wednesday.

If you’re unsure about how to style a bold print, the key is to keep your footwear and jackets simple to avoid a clash or to look overwhelmed in pattern. Black or block colour blazers and jackets will sit well over a dotty dress, and opt for soft neutrals, metallics or matching green shoes to finish it nicely.