Polka dot is the print of the season, and Joanna Lumley just showed us how to wear it with a playful twist
We've got good news - her exact dress is now reduced in the sale
Joanna Lumley is a truly chic celebrity who always manages to ooze elegance, no matter what she’s wearing. The actress regularly opts for a silky blouse and wide-leg trouser combination, but when she does go for a pretty dress, it's always a winning look.
While at an event at Clarence House back in March, Joanna chose a beautiful polka-dot piece from Hobbs. It's a bottle green shirt dress, which was covered in playful pink, black and mint green spots. She accessorised it perfectly with just some dainty gold necklaces and a black shoulder bag for a really timeless look.
It was a great choice for such an occasion, and makes for good inspiration if you're on the hunt for smart casual outfit ideas. Even if your summer plans don’t involve rubbing shoulders with the Royal Family, this dress will make a wise addition to any spring capsule wardrobe and will work just as well for daytime as it will for after hours.
Polka dot pieces are particularly big this season, but they're also forever-fashionable, so you can rewear a dress like this again and again. And the best part is it's currently on sale for less than half the original price. So what are you waiting for? You can find the same design as well as similar styles below.
Shop Joanna's Look
Exact Match
Joanna’s dark green number is great for an evening event, but the multi-coloured spots add a playful spin that will mean it can easily be worn for a shopping trip too. Finish with black heels and a box clutch for added glam points.
This dress has a similar feel, but the grassy green base colour makes a little more of a statement. Empire line designs like this one nip in under the bust and flare out in an A-line shape making it a good choice for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
How to Style Yours
A wedge sandal will add some height without any 'ouch' moments, and the soft natural tones of this pair will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe.
If in doubt, opt for a pair of your best white trainers as a footnote to your patterned dress. A box-fresh pair like these will give a comfy and casual spin to your outfit.
Ballet pumps are very easy to wear and have a lovely feminine feel that will look pretty with your ensemble. Wear with a dress or your favourite barrel leg jeans.
Joanna’s dotted outfit was a winning combination for a posh party and is a far cry from her witchy-inspired look as part of her new role in the upcoming series of the Netflix drama Wednesday.
If you’re unsure about how to style a bold print, the key is to keep your footwear and jackets simple to avoid a clash or to look overwhelmed in pattern. Black or block colour blazers and jackets will sit well over a dotty dress, and opt for soft neutrals, metallics or matching green shoes to finish it nicely.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
This is the first cordless vacuum to beat my upright - and you won't believe who makes it
The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Vacuum claims to be the most powerful vacuum, so I put it to the test on cleaning my whole home, dog hair and all
-
How to store spring bulbs safely ready for next year, to guarantee impressive blooms
Get more out of your garden with this guide on storing spring bulbs ahead of next season
-
I can’t wait to see the fashion at this year's Met Gala, but it’ll take a lot to beat this unexpected look from Amal Clooney
Amal always gets it right on the red carpet and this statement ensemble is one of my favourites
-
Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable
The actress showed off two bold and practical swimwear sets that will make a statement on the beach
-
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion is the chicest collaboration of the season - here's what our fashion team is buying
Two hero brands have come together to create a truly beautiful range of accessories
-
6 sunglasses trends 2025 to shop now and how to know if they'll suit you
A sunnies-loving fashion editor explains the sunglasses trends 2025 that you need to know, and how to tell what styles will suit you best
-
Reese Witherspoon’s elegant white mini dress reminds us of Chanel in the best way and boucle will never go out of style
Mini dresses aren’t for everyone, but Reese Witherspoon’s timeless, sophisticated outfit is something we can all be inspired by.
-
Pippa Middleton's mint floral dress is the style I always come back to when looking for wedding guest outfits
Need inspiration? Pippa is the ultimate pro when it comes to weddings
-
Gillian Anderson's breezy shirt dress is the ultimate warm-weather staple, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly chic
Perfect for staying elegant and comfortable all summer long
-
Reese Witherspoon found the most flattering (and easy) way to wear white jeans
The actress chose an all-white outfit for her holidays, and it's so simple to recreate