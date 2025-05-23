Move over ditsy florals, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on this ever-lasting spring/summer trend has us ready to go bold

While florals for spring may hardly be groundbreaking, we love Joanna Lumley's tropical take on one of our favourite perennial spring/summer fashion trends.

Attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, Lumley looked bright and bold as she stood out from the crowd in a bold citrus-hued quilted Mikado coat from Caroline Charles over cream-hued separates, with the jolly print adding an exotic twist to the surroundings.

The relaxed, oversized fit of the Absolutely Fabulous star's jacket offered a louche silhouette as the actress visited the annual horticultural show alongside other celebrities, including Cate Blanchett, David Beckham and, of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Joanna Lumley brightens up the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Lumley offered an insight into how to style a trench coat for summer when she slipped one over her tropical printed jacket when temperatures cooled during the day. The actress added another cohesive dimension to her outfit, with the look channelling a smart women's trouser suit thanks to the similar tones of her trousers and outerwear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a former model, the stylish star knows a thing or two about accessories too - her gold hammered chandelier hoop earrings added a bohemian detail, drawing the eye up towards her face but it was her playful tote bag that also caught our attention.

From British designer Anya Hindmarch, the limited edition woven tote bag replicated a retro KP Nuts packet design. The contrast of navy against the citrus shades complemented the bold design of Lumley's tropical jacket.

Get the look

Finishing her outfit with a pair of her best white trainers that married with the relaxed feel of her outfit, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on florals offered a cool alternative to the traditional blooms that many choose to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

We love how she styled such a bold jacket with an otherwise pared-back neutral outfit to create a chic and timeless look with a subtle nod to the floral theme of the annual event.