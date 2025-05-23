Move over ditsy florals, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on this ever-lasting spring/summer trend has us ready to go bold

Teaming a maximalist print with pared-back separates ensured that Joanna Lumley's outfit was truly memorable

Cropped photo of joanna lumley at the chelsea flower show 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Antonia Kraskowski's avatar
By
published
in News

While florals for spring may hardly be groundbreaking, we love Joanna Lumley's tropical take on one of our favourite perennial spring/summer fashion trends.

Attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, Lumley looked bright and bold as she stood out from the crowd in a bold citrus-hued quilted Mikado coat from Caroline Charles over cream-hued separates, with the jolly print adding an exotic twist to the surroundings.

The relaxed, oversized fit of the Absolutely Fabulous star's jacket offered a louche silhouette as the actress visited the annual horticultural show alongside other celebrities, including Cate Blanchett, David Beckham and, of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Joanna Lumley brightens up the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Lumley offered an insight into how to style a trench coat for summer when she slipped one over her tropical printed jacket when temperatures cooled during the day. The actress added another cohesive dimension to her outfit, with the look channelling a smart women's trouser suit thanks to the similar tones of her trousers and outerwear.

composite image of Joanna Lumley at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a former model, the stylish star knows a thing or two about accessories too - her gold hammered chandelier hoop earrings added a bohemian detail, drawing the eye up towards her face but it was her playful tote bag that also caught our attention.

From British designer Anya Hindmarch, the limited edition woven tote bag replicated a retro KP Nuts packet design. The contrast of navy against the citrus shades complemented the bold design of Lumley's tropical jacket.

Get the look

floral oversized jacket
Free People
We the Free Soleil Beach Jacket

If you don't want to spend designer prices, this jacket delivers a delightfully tropical feel, up-styling any outfit it is paired with. Slip over a block coloured dress, or throw on over a t-shirt and jeans combo for instant spring-ready style.

White wide leg jeans from Zara
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Jeans

If you're wondering where to start with white jeans outfit ideas, this wide leg pair from Zara are a great base - just add a coordinating fine knit and tan accessories.

Pearl Huggies & Waterfall Drops
Dower & Hall
Pearl Huggies & Waterfall Drops

Joanna's gold double-hooped hammered earrings are a simple yet statement accessory that add a boho style finish to her tropical outfit.

H&M fine knitted tshirt

H&M
Fine-Knit White T-Shirt

If you've ever wondered how to elevate a basic such as a white t-shirt, look for a fine knitted style instead of plain cotton. The gentle texture adds texture and interest to this wardrobe staple.

Anya Hindmarch striped orange tote bag with smiley face charm
Anya Hindmarch
Striped Raffia Tote Bag

While Joanna's cool Anya Hindmarch KP Nuts tote is sold out, this orange striped tote from the brand echoes the tropical tones of the jacket, making it an ideal match for accessorising.

cream tommy hilfiger trench coat
Tommy Hilfiger
Cream Cotton Trench Coat

The best trench coats will work all year round - this cream version from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect outerwear for cool summer days and will work equally well over dresses as it does trousers.

Finishing her outfit with a pair of her best white trainers that married with the relaxed feel of her outfit, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on florals offered a cool alternative to the traditional blooms that many choose to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

We love how she styled such a bold jacket with an otherwise pared-back neutral outfit to create a chic and timeless look with a subtle nod to the floral theme of the annual event.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸