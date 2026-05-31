Fringe, paisley, and elegant loafers, when it comes to summer elegance, Joan Collins's neutral outfit is worth replicating
Tonal dressing is a shortcut to a luxurious look
While many RHS Chelsea Flower Show attendees chose on-theme floral outfits this year, Joan Collins OBE took a decidedly more playful approach when it came to what to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with her western-themed outfit.
The actress chose a pared-back beige theme, teamed with a suede fringed jacket as well as a stylish sun hat with upturned sides echoing those of a Stetson and finished her look with a bandana-inspired silk scarf tied at her neck.
If you're looking for fresh summer outfit ideas, take a tip from Collins' chic tonal outfit. Not only will the light colours keep you cool, making the look perfect when it comes to what to wear in the heat, but tonal head-to-toe outfits look so chic and luxurious.
STAY NEUTRAL
Shop the look
Forget jeans and a blazer, this summer swap your denim for a pair of classic cotton chinos for an easy, pulled-together look.
EXACT MATCH
A timeless spring/summer shoe trend, loafers are an effortless way to elevate your favourite everyday smart casual outfits. The polished shoe adds a tailored feel to any outfit.
Come summer, a chic sun hat is an essential accessory - a classic Panama hat will look great with every outfit, from jeans to your best summer dresses.
As one of the fashion colour trends for 2026, cloud dancer white and similar beige shades will not only keep you cool, but they'll also guarantee your outfit is on trend this summer.
We love how Joan Collins has added a playful spin to classic summer capsule wardrobe staples, including her cotton chinos and lightweight knit with accessories and a statement jacket, proving just how versatile these building blocks truly are.
This outfit would look equally chic paired with your best trench coat on days where spring showers might threaten a suede jacket. For a quick date night outfit update, simply swap the comfortable loafers for a pair of heeled sandals. Proving once again that her style truly is timeless, Joan Collins definitely makes the case for this chic head-to-toe tonal look.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.