Fringe, paisley, and elegant loafers, when it comes to summer elegance, Joan Collins's neutral outfit is worth replicating

While many RHS Chelsea Flower Show attendees chose on-theme floral outfits this year, Joan Collins OBE took a decidedly more playful approach when it came to what to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with her western-themed outfit.

The actress chose a pared-back beige theme, teamed with a suede fringed jacket as well as a stylish sun hat with upturned sides echoing those of a Stetson and finished her look with a bandana-inspired silk scarf tied at her neck.

If you're looking for fresh summer outfit ideas, take a tip from Collins' chic tonal outfit. Not only will the light colours keep you cool, making the look perfect when it comes to what to wear in the heat, but tonal head-to-toe outfits look so chic and luxurious.

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As one of the fashion colour trends for 2026, cloud dancer white and similar beige shades will not only keep you cool, but they'll also guarantee your outfit is on trend this summer.

We love how Joan Collins has added a playful spin to classic summer capsule wardrobe staples, including her cotton chinos and lightweight knit with accessories and a statement jacket, proving just how versatile these building blocks truly are.

This outfit would look equally chic paired with your best trench coat on days where spring showers might threaten a suede jacket. For a quick date night outfit update, simply swap the comfortable loafers for a pair of heeled sandals. Proving once again that her style truly is timeless, Joan Collins definitely makes the case for this chic head-to-toe tonal look.