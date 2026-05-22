Judi Dench's suede jacket at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show demonstrates why this style is still a summer wardrobe must-have

With decidedly mixed weather descending on this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, attendees have been adding a variety of outerwear to their looks, from their best trench coats to colourful blazers. If you're wondering what to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower show, start with comfortable shoes, but also, be prepared for all weathers.

Legendary British actress Judi Dench was spotted on the first day of the event, keeping the chill at bay with a checked scarf and a stylish waterfall suede jacket. In a soft toffee coloured hue, Judi's take on this timeless design is a versatile addition to any spring capsule wardrobe. The best suede jackets are usually in shades of brown, from caramel to dark chocolate - these soft, earthy tones can be worn with virtually every outfit, from dresses to white jeans outfits thanks to the neutral shades working with most other colours in a complementary way.

If you've woken up wondering what should I wear today, why not make a simple swap in the classic jeans and a blazer formula to a suede jacket - the good news is that this spring summer fashion trends 2026 is fairly opened ended when it comes to finding the right fit for you.

Judi Dench looks smart in suede

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Classic longline styles that reach the knee like Judi's offer more coverage and greater warmth but if you're looking for a suede jacket to style with wide leg jeans, cropped fits are generally more flattering as they will help balance the proportions of your outfit, so look for boxy short lengths, biker styles or even denim jackets reimagined in this softly structured fabric.

One thing to bear in mind when buying a suede leather jacket is the delicate nature of the fabric which makes it hard to remove stains. Before you slip on your new jacket for a fresh smart casual outfit idea, give it a good coat of leather protectant to help it ward off stains and even repel water - always do a discreet test first.

While this method won't make your new jacket waterproof, it will help prevent damage should you get caught in a spring shower. To spot clean stains and small marks, use a suede brush or small brush such as an old toothbrush to gently lift out dirt to keep your jacket in perfect condition.