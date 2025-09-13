These are the best suede jackets that we predict will sell out before September ends
From luxurious investment pieces to the best faux-suede, here are the best suede jackets you'll want to wear all season long
Suede outerwear is everywhere, but finding the best suede jacket to suit your personal style, body type, and practical everyday needs is no small feat. From major designer runways such as Coach and Hermes, to celebrity style, the past few months have seen suede jackets of all variations gathering a cult following.
Not only are the best suede jackets one of the key coat trends 2025, but we've noted the luxurious fabric arising in collections since Prada's autumn/winter 2023 show. This season, however, expect to see this trend in a wide range of silhouettes and hues. From some of the best trench coats in the supple material to trending bomber jackets, this nostalgic fabric has taken over outerwear. Rich brown tones are still playing a key part in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, so it's no wonder we're seeing designs in luxurious earthy hues, including chocolate brown, camel, and light mocha.
Incorporating one of the best suede jackets into your autumn outfit ideas can be game-changing for cool-weather styling, adding a retro flair to just about any outfit. Once a material exclusive to 70s style, and now offering an effortlessly chic aesthetic, suede jackets can be styled with just about anything, from laid-back denim to layered over tailored separates.
Even Anne Hathaway has taken to this trend, spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a chocolate brown suede jacket by Ralph Lauren. It was styled with turned-up denim jeans, a printed scarf, snakeskin boots, and a brown Valentino Nellcote shoulder bag also in suede – surprise, surprise!
At a Longchamp A/W25 event, Alexa Chung was also seen wearing a rich chocolate brown suede blazer layered over a short black mini dress, signalling that suede outerwear is versatile enough to be worn to more formal occasions too.
Best suede jackets
best suede trench
This neutral coloured suede trench coat has a double-breasted style that feels extremely smart. Style over poplin button-front shirts and denim jeans for easy, everyday wear.
best suedette trench
If you prefer faux-suede over the real thing, this dark camel coloured trench is worth considering. It has a longline trench silhouette and a more relaxed fit that makes it ideal for layering over knitwear.
best suede blazer
This blazer combines a smart tailored silhouette with the textural appeal of suede. Because of its relaxed, oversized style we'd recommend pairing it with straight or skinny trouser styles to balance out proportions.
Best investment piece
If you're looking for one of the best suede jackets to invest in, we'd recommend the Frances Trench by one of the best British brands, Fairfax & Favor. It is made from the softest suede, has leather-lined suede epaulettes, and a reversible belt.
best suede bomber jacket
Made from a soft suede with an on-trend bomber silhouette, this jacket feels effortlessly stylish. It has a gold-tone zip on the front. We'd reccomend pairing this jacket with high-waisted styles to complement its short cut.
best cropped suede jacket
This tan jacket comes in soft suede and features a round neckline and practical front chest pockets. Perfect for days when the weather can't make up its mind, this jacket's cropped and collarless design is perfect for the transitional season.
best plus size
In a supple faux-suede this jacket looks like the real deal for less. It features long sleeves, a zip-up front and two handy front pockets for carrying your essentials. Plus, it comes in sizes UK 14-32.
Best chocolate brown
This ultra-chic suede jacket is already on my wishlist. Its rich chocolate brown shade falls perfectly in line with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. It features a back yoke with gathering for added volume. The slightly rounded collar adds to its retro feel.
Best suede barn jacket
If you're a fan of barn-jacket silhouettes and want to invest in one of the best suede jackets, you're in luck. This luxurious jacket is fully lined and has a relaxed, oversized fit that would pair perfectly with slimmer trouser styles.
When choosing the best suede jacket, it's important to consider the fit and style. If you prefer more tailored silhouettes, cropped or fitted trench coat styles might be more suitable for you. On the other hand, if you want a jacket that's ideal for layering, barn jackets or relaxed bomber styles are perfect for throwing over your best wool jumper when the temperatures drop.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.