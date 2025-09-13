These are the best suede jackets that we predict will sell out before September ends

Suede outerwear is everywhere, but finding the best suede jacket to suit your personal style, body type, and practical everyday needs is no small feat. From major designer runways such as Coach and Hermes, to celebrity style, the past few months have seen suede jackets of all variations gathering a cult following.

Not only are the best suede jackets one of the key coat trends 2025, but we've noted the luxurious fabric arising in collections since Prada's autumn/winter 2023 show. This season, however, expect to see this trend in a wide range of silhouettes and hues. From some of the best trench coats in the supple material to trending bomber jackets, this nostalgic fabric has taken over outerwear. Rich brown tones are still playing a key part in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, so it's no wonder we're seeing designs in luxurious earthy hues, including chocolate brown, camel, and light mocha.

Incorporating one of the best suede jackets into your autumn outfit ideas can be game-changing for cool-weather styling, adding a retro flair to just about any outfit. Once a material exclusive to 70s style, and now offering an effortlessly chic aesthetic, suede jackets can be styled with just about anything, from laid-back denim to layered over tailored separates.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Anne Hathaway has taken to this trend, spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a chocolate brown suede jacket by Ralph Lauren. It was styled with turned-up denim jeans, a printed scarf, snakeskin boots, and a brown Valentino Nellcote shoulder bag also in suede – surprise, surprise!

At a Longchamp A/W25 event, Alexa Chung was also seen wearing a rich chocolate brown suede blazer layered over a short black mini dress, signalling that suede outerwear is versatile enough to be worn to more formal occasions too.

Best suede jackets

When choosing the best suede jacket, it's important to consider the fit and style. If you prefer more tailored silhouettes, cropped or fitted trench coat styles might be more suitable for you. On the other hand, if you want a jacket that's ideal for layering, barn jackets or relaxed bomber styles are perfect for throwing over your best wool jumper when the temperatures drop.