Joanna Lumley reinvents summer tailoring in a sleek white trouser suit and matching brogues
Patsy Stone would be proud
Just when we thought we'd seen it all in the world of women's trouser suits (largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who has one in practically every colour!), our forever fashion icon Joanna Lumley goes and mixes things up a bit.
The Absolutely Fabulous star, who is set to appear in season two of the smash hit Netflix Wednesday, was pictured at a Netflix event in California last week. She's certainly a long way from her alter ego Patsy's old haunt, Harvey Nics!
She put her own spin on the tuxedos for women trend in a pair of white wide-leg trousers with a matching camisole and a tailored longline blazer, which fell to ankle length. Add in a pair of mesh panelled brogues - which appear to be these Ralph Lauren beauties - and Joanna looked impossibly chic.
She so often wears bold prints like tropical florals or polka dots, so this sleek look feels like a real gear change. A longline jacket will be an asset to any wardrobe and will always make you feel put together. This styling hack also applies to a button-down midi dress, too: try wearing one open at the front with tailored trousers and a camisole, for a lightweight summer layer that will help you make a dramatic entrance.
Shop the look
A good camisole is a fundamental part of any capsule wardrobe, and I think I might just have found the perfect style. It's one of the best British clothing brands around right now, and at £25, this is the perfect place to start your ME+EM collection.
Editor's pick
My personal recommendations for women's trouser suits has to be Mint Velvet. I bought a tailored two-piece last year, and I wore each item individually a lot, as well as pairing them together for ultimate sophistication.
White might be a tricky colour to wear to weddings, but there are plenty of occasions when sleek white tailoring will work. It's a great idea if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, for example. You can of course, mix and match too - a long white jacket like Joanna's will work just as well with jeans.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith loves this sophisticated look on Joanna as much as I do. She said, "white tailoring is a go-to for summer.
"There's something so crisp and elevated about a quality pair of tailored trousers in bright white, and paired with a tailored blazer creates the kind of look that can transition so easily from a late afternoon garden party to an evening dinner on holiday."
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
