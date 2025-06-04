Joanna Lumley reinvents summer tailoring in a sleek white trouser suit and matching brogues

Patsy Stone would be proud

Joanna Lumley attends &quot;Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event&quot; at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 31, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just when we thought we'd seen it all in the world of women's trouser suits (largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who has one in practically every colour!), our forever fashion icon Joanna Lumley goes and mixes things up a bit.

The Absolutely Fabulous star, who is set to appear in season two of the smash hit Netflix Wednesday, was pictured at a Netflix event in California last week. She's certainly a long way from her alter ego Patsy's old haunt, Harvey Nics!

She put her own spin on the tuxedos for women trend in a pair of white wide-leg trousers with a matching camisole and a tailored longline blazer, which fell to ankle length. Add in a pair of mesh panelled brogues - which appear to be these Ralph Lauren beauties - and Joanna looked impossibly chic.

She so often wears bold prints like tropical florals or polka dots, so this sleek look feels like a real gear change. A longline jacket will be an asset to any wardrobe and will always make you feel put together. This styling hack also applies to a button-down midi dress, too: try wearing one open at the front with tailored trousers and a camisole, for a lightweight summer layer that will help you make a dramatic entrance.

Joanna Lumley attends "Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 31, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Zw Collection Frock Coat
Zara
Zw Collection Frock Coat

The longline blazer from Zara is the best high street option to channel Joanna. A longer than average blazer will skim your hips and help create a sleek silhouette, so leave this unbuttoned with a pair of matching trousers.

Wide Ankle-Length Trousers
H&M
Wide Ankle-Length Trousers

There are some wardrobe staples I'd always recommend investing a bit more in, but if you ask me, you can find some really affordable tailoring that looks much more expensive than it is. Case in point: H&M's flowy wide-leg trousers.

Embossed Derby Shoes
Zara
Embossed Derby Shoes

Somewhere in between a pair of leather brogues and some trainers, these hybrids are as comfortable as they are stylish. There are only a few sizes left on the site so you'll have to move quickly if you're keen!

John Lewis Multi Drop Earrings
John Lewis
Multi Drop Earrings

Joanna's earrings make a subtle statement with their four-tier drop, and this £20 option is a great match. They're available in gold or silver, so take your pick!

ME+EM camisole on model

ME+EM
Fashion First Aid Cami

A good camisole is a fundamental part of any capsule wardrobe, and I think I might just have found the perfect style. It's one of the best British clothing brands around right now, and at £25, this is the perfect place to start your ME+EM collection.

Mint Velvet tailored blazer on model Editor's pick

Mint Velvet
White Tuxedo Double Breasted Blazer

My personal recommendations for women's trouser suits has to be Mint Velvet. I bought a tailored two-piece last year, and I wore each item individually a lot, as well as pairing them together for ultimate sophistication.

White might be a tricky colour to wear to weddings, but there are plenty of occasions when sleek white tailoring will work. It's a great idea if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, for example. You can of course, mix and match too - a long white jacket like Joanna's will work just as well with jeans.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith loves this sophisticated look on Joanna as much as I do. She said, "white tailoring is a go-to for summer.

"There's something so crisp and elevated about a quality pair of tailored trousers in bright white, and paired with a tailored blazer creates the kind of look that can transition so easily from a late afternoon garden party to an evening dinner on holiday."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

