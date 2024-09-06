Move over jewel tones, Duchess Sophie's leopard print accessories have got us so inspired for autumn
Duchess Sophie delivered leopard print with a difference on Christmas Day 2021 as she showcased how to wear it in such an elegant way
Duchess Sophie wore beautiful leopard print accessories back in 2021 and her sophisticated take on this trend has got us so inspired for autumn.
The leopard print trend that came to the fore in spring and summer is showing no signs of going anywhere this autumn/winter and as trends go this is actually quite classic. Although the idea of adding such a bold pattern into your autumn capsule wardrobe might be a little daunting, leopard print can be so striking and not at all overwhelming, depending on how you style it. Of course, no-one proves this better than the Royal Family and Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie are both big animal print fans. On Christmas Day 2021, the Duchess of Edinburgh arrived for a church service at Windsor Castle wearing two key leopard print accessories.
It was the most sophisticated way to wear leopard print we’ve seen for a long time and it shows how much of a difference this pattern can make to an outfit. Duchess Sophie decided to keep the rest of her look very timeless and neutral, opting for a navy coat and matching shoes.
Shop Leopard Print Accessories
Autumn is the start of layering season and a scarf is such a practical piece that can also bring a lot of style to a look. This cosy leopard print one has a houndstooth pattern on the other side and the warm-toned amber and brown pattern is so perfect for this time of year.
We constantly find ourselves reaching for boots in the colder months and Chelsea boots are an absolute classic. Here the textured leopard print gives these ones a fun twist and the block heel is a comfy alternative to stilettos. The elasticated sides are great for slipping these on and off with ease.
Styled with an oversized jacket or longline coat this leopard print tote will give your look such a relaxed yet chic feel. You can easily fit all your essentials inside and the muted tones of this bag make it perfect for adding a pop of pattern without it being too overwhelming.
Her coat was midi length, with a classic lapel collar and silver buttons running down the front. The fit-and-flare shape created an almost dress-like flow to the bottom of her coat that was unbelievably elegant and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s Prada court shoe heels matched the rich navy blue shade perfectly.
On its own this would have been a gorgeous winter outfit, but the addition of Duchess Sophie’s leopard print hat and clutch bag took this to a new level. There are so many ways to style leopard print and she cleverly kept her coat and shoes quite simple in terms of silhouette and neutral in colour, allowing for the print to do all the talking but not overwhelm her Christmas Day look.
The senior royal’s hat had a beret design that had a beautiful drape to it - something you can see more from the back as she walked towards St George’s Chapel. Whilst some leopard prints can be very warm-toned and bright, the hat’s colour palette was more muted and subtle. The same could be said for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s bag.
It looked to be an envelope clutch bag that she carried in her hands, though it’s possible there was also a detachable strap or one popped inside as there often are with this style of bag. Coordinating her hat and bag together, as well as her coat and shoes together, brought a sense of cohesion to her outfit and this is a top tip we can all follow when we want our outfits to look put-together with minimal fuss.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Leopard print accessories like these work well with so many different bolder shades like red and purple and are amazing with denim pieces, though Duchess Sophie’s favourite way to wear them is with neutrals. She’d previously worn this bag to an engagement in November 2021, styled with a soft grey coat, and she took what could be another leopard print clutch to the Together at Christmas carol concert in 2022, worn with a white longline coat and jumper dress.
Her leopard print accessories might not be brought out every single week, but especially in the colder months she tends to turn to them more. As the UK’s weather gets more autumnal, we’ve been inspired to do the same and style leopard print accessories with our go-to outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
We've found the handiest DIY pedicure tool to rescue post-summer feet - and it's on sale with 51% off
Wave goodbye to cracked, scaly feet and say hello to soft and supple smoothness with this affordable pedicure wand...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Helen Skelton's ombré pleated skirt and heels are the inspiration we needed to wear neon yellow this autumn
Helen Skelton just convinced us that neon yellow is a colour that needs to be incorporated into your autumnal outfits this year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall proves that white jeans and trainer season isn’t over as she takes our favourite combination into September
Zara Tindall styled white jeans and trainers in a stunning autumnal away at the Burghley Horse Trials and we're tempted to copy her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Want by Gillian Anderson reveals 'women's deepest internal desires' – the thought-provoking read is hard to put down
The 'dear Gillian' project saw over 1800 women anonymously submit their deepest sexual fantasies
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Carole Middleton’s skinny jeans, suede ankle boots and ice blue jumper made a chic cold weather blend we're taking note of as the seasons change
Carole Middleton styled skinny jeans with a jumper and suede boots in 2021 and this gorgeous look would work perfectly this autumn too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's leg-elongating fashion formula makes the most of autumn wardrobe staples
Pippa Middleton used to have a go-to styling combination to achieve a leg-elongating effect and it couldn't be easier to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s straight-leg jeans and comfy trainers are a timeless style pairing we always find ourselves coming back to
Queen Letizia wore the smart-casual outfit of dreams at the 2024 Paralympic Games and showcased how chic jeans and trainers can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s tailored coat with cut-out illusion proves why your outerwear should be the focus of your autumn style
Pippa Middleton always delivers autumn style inspiration and her tailored coat and boots from 2011 are still an unbeatable combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots are a sleek alternative to wide-leg jeans and ankle boots
Pippa Middleton styled blue skinny jeans with black knee high boots tucked in back in 2012 and we love this chic autumnal combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte has forged ‘touching’ bond with Duchess Sophie as the two royals 'enjoy summer shopping trips'
Princess Charlotte and her great-aunt Duchess Sophie have apparently been enjoying some quality time together this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published