Duchess Sophie delivered ideal wedding guest outfit inspiration with a chic navy jumpsuit and simple accessories
The Duchess of Edinburgh has timeless style
Duchess Sophie always delivers the best outfit inspiration when it comes to her looks for royal events - even one of her most understated Royal Ascot outfits is still stuck in our minds as an ideal wedding guest look.
The Duchess of Edinburgh became the first royal to ever wear a jumpsuit at Royal Ascot when, in 2019, she marked the event's newly approved dress code, which included women being able to wear jumpsuits.
With a cinched in waist and buckled belt, the jumpsuit boasted a plunging neckline that was offset by wide-sitting shoulders and 3/4 length sleeves. This was a little risky of a choice for Sophie, but the wide leg flared trousers, with front pleats adding even more movement to the flowing look, helped to balance out the more revealing bodice and solidify this look as one of our favourites Sophie has worn. It's such a great combination of comfort and style, and perfect for special occasions like weddings.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "I love so many of Emilia Wickstead's designs, but this jumpsuit is another level of elegant. The wide V-neckline looks beautiful with Sophie's hair up, and the sleeves hit just the right place to be very flattering. If you haven't considered an all-in-one for that wedding you've got this summer, surely this has to convince you."
Shop navy jumpsuits
With wide-sitting straps that emulate the off-the-shoulder look of Sophie's striking jumpsuit, this navy one piece is a stunning alternative to her style. The wide legs, belted waist and plunging v-neckline create a striking yet wearable design that can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion.
A cinched waist, cut out bodice and thin straps create a simple yet elegant look with this jumpsuit, before it billows out into wide legs that are reminiscent of Sophie's style. Gentle pleating at the legs creates tonnes of movement, perfectly balancing a timeless style with something unique and modern.
There's nothing not to love about this jumpsuit. A timeless piece, the deep navy shade is complemented by a feminine v-neckline and shoulders that are framed by short cap sleeves. Add the figure-hugging bodice and wide leg trousers, and you've got the chicest, most flattering silhouette that's perfect for any special occasion.
Shop accessories
With sleek lines and a boxy, structured design, this clutch bag (that also has an attachable chain strap) is a classic and timeless piece you'll get lots of use from. The navy is such a versatile shade and is always on hand when you want something a little less harsh than a classic black handbag.
Navy and white gold/silver is a classic, elegant combination, so it's no surprise Duchess Sophie teamed her jumpsuit with a (probably) white gold cross pendant necklace and similar style watch. This Nadri pendant necklace would make the perfect simple accessory for everyday.
If you want to swap out trainers with a jumpsuit for heels but still be comfortable, these beautiful slingback kitten shoes are a fantastic option. The slight heel adds a bit of height, but not so much you can't walk in them or have your feet screaming after an hour's worth of wear.
When it came to accessorising her jumpsuit, Duchess Sophie kept things simple to let the silhouette shine. As per the Ascot dress code, she wore a modest hat, then finished off her outfit with a simple pair of black heels, a studded clutch bag with a gold buckle, and wore a simple white gold necklace and watch as her only jewellery.
We can only wait to see what Sophie wears to this year's event - will she pull out a unique and modern look like that of her jumpsuit? Or, as she has been doing in recent months, stick to a more traditional look with her outfits by wearing the most stunning dresses and hat combinations. And we can't forget that she's not the only royal who will be stepping out in style when the time comes for Royal Ascot 2025, with Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall all set to be showcasing the best in occasion fashion for the annual event.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital).
