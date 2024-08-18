32 ways to style leopard print - according to stylish celebrities

From the uber-cool leopard print shirts and slip dresses worn by rockstars and models to the luxurious coats worn by Hollywood royalty, leopard print is a timeless pattern that's eternally loved by the style set.

One of the more popular animal prints, it has its roots in clothing from as early as Ancient Egypt where goddesses sported leopard fur to symbolise their power and status. This connection to wealth has remained part of the power of the print, but these days, it's a bit more democratic and you don't need to sport actual leopard fur to wear it.

While it's still perhaps not for everyone, the design and endless colour combinations of leopard print, from traditional hues of brown, beige and black to bold neon takes, mean that it's a pattern that's well worth a place on any capsule wardrobe.

So, to honour this fun and flirty print, we have rounded up 32 ways to style it.

32 super ways to style leopard print

Leopard print blouse, leather skirt and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remain warm (and stylish!) in the colder months with a chic leopard print blouse, a smart black leather skirt and heeled boots. Modelled here by Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, a super smart pussy-bow leopard print blouse embodies the fun of wearing leopard print with the comfort of dressing in the cooler months.

Her oversized tortoiseshell sunnies work great here too and add some serious drama!

Shop the woman&home's favourite leopard print pieces...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

exact match Mango Leopard Midi Dress £35.99 at Mango With its flowy fabric and thin straps, this sophisticated midi dress can be easily dressed up or down. Zara Animal Print Ballet Flats With Double Straps £35.99 at Zara If you want to dip into the leopard print look without going all out, consider these cute ballet flats from Zara. Sosandar Natural Leopard Print Joggers With Pockets £55 at Sosandar These flattering trousers feature a tapered leg and elasticated waist, making them perfect for warm days and on holidays.

Leopard print weekend bag with a casual outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For travel and busy work days, a leopard print duffle bag may be just the thing you’re looking for. Sharon Stone was spotted looking cool and comfy at the airport with an oversized leopard duffle crossbody handbag and a jeans and baggy tee combo.

These bags are also amazing because of their ability to transform a spacious handbag into a nifty weekend bag, simply by removing a strap and carrying it by its handles.

Leopard print power blouse and high-waisted trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give boardroom glam anytime and anywhere with a strong, structured leopard print blouse paired with high-waisted trousers, as worn here by model Molly Sims. Its rounded, puffy sleeves and three-quarter length sleeves give it a tailored look, but the print adds a modern touch that’s exciting and sure to build confidence in everyone who wears it.

The trousers are a perfect addition to this blouse, while the oversized belt and buckle add shape and break the look up into distinct sections.

Leopard print jeans and sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nail comfy yet elevated casual dressing with a cool pair of leopard print jeans. From wide to straight leg to mom fit, leopard print jeans will have you feeling oodles of confidence.

Actress Chloe Bennet paired slim-fitting jeans in a high-waist style with a classic black t-shirt and leather jacket combo and fresh white trainers as a stylist airport outfit.

Leopard print swimsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood with a playful leopard print swimsuit. Worn here by style icon Elizabeth Taylor, this super flattering halter-neck swimsuit will inspire confidence in anyone who wears it while ensuring you stay comfy for a day by the pool or the coast. This style of swimsuit in particular can also be styled as an outfit away from the sea, such as pairing it with a black sarong or sheer kaftan to leave it peeking through and adding the perfect pop of print.

Leopard print corset top with a black skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue shows us that leopard print can have plenty of impact without it adorning our entire outfit. This simple and super flattering sweetheart neckline corset top suits her lace overlay floor-length skirt perfectly. The giant flower embellishment around the waist of the skirt is the perfect way to marry the two pieces together, mirroring the lighter tones of the corset in the middle of the flower. Kylie’s accessories are also super well-matched, featuring thin gold hoops, minimal chain necklace and a slinky bracelet, adding metal accents to this outfit.

Leopard print pleated skirt with a roll-neck jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never shy of incorporating patterns into her winter wardrobe, the Princess of Wales rocked the leopard print look with this uber-stylish pleated maxi skirt and cosy roll-neck jumper outfit during a visit to a children’s centre. The dark, rich tones of the skirt work perfectly for the time of the season, and look super flattering on her, especially when paired with winter boots that provide optimal warmth from the British cold! The Princess also lets her jewellery have its moment in this look, with the pendant of her necklace and earrings shining from the dark outfit, adding a touch of lightness to this pretty look.

Leopard print dress with a skinny belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elevate your leopard print dress and give it more structure with the failsafe accessory every person needs in their wardrobe: a skinny belt. This gorgeous cool-toned leopard print long-sleeved dress (complete with silver accents) was styled with a skinny black belt. Maggie’s outfit is also given an elevated finish with the help of simple pointed heels, making it office-to-party-ready.

Leopard print blazer and black trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's tailored or fitted, a leopard print blazer can enhance any outfit. Emma Roberts nails this style here, draping an oversized blazer over her shoulders and pairing it with square black sunnies and loafers to give it a truly off-duty smart casual look.

Leopard print jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of leopard print Kate Moss has given us huge inspiration in this super stylish (and no doubt comfy) leopard print jumpsuit, complete with a dramatic tie around the waist and dropped shoulder sleeves. This eye-catching jumpsuit is a truly effortless way to make leopard print the focus of an outfit, leaving you free to finish the look with accessories as simple or bold as you like!

Leopard print camisole and a skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embrace 90s nostalgia and opt for a leopard print camisole with a timeless black skirt of your choosing. Styled here by Christina Aguilera at the 1999 MTV Music Awards, a leopard print camisole can be worn as the statement piece of an outfit or part of a wider ensemble centring this gorgeous print (like in this picture). The cute pink lace frill around the top half of the top combines the style of nightwear with the typical pre-millennium top that many of us know and love. The camisole can be tucked in or left out depending on the style and fit you’re after, so don’t be afraid to experiment!

Leopard print sweatshirt and cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this picture is screaming Y2K fashion, from the oversized sunglasses to the layered top half. But, we think there's a case to be made for a cute little cropped sweatshirt and cardi moment from Paris Hilton. A cardi or sweatshirt like this is going to be super comfortable and keep you cosy for your day-to-day errands, but it also is a great way to layer leopard print into your look without too much going on (if you’re a bit apprehensive of the pattern!). Paris has taken this love of leopard print one step further and sports a super cute sports headband of the same print.

Leopard print ballet flats with a casual tee and jeans combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Injecting some fun into your footwear is the perfect way to liven up your wardrobe without committing to huge statement pieces. This photo of streetwear icon Diane Kruger proves the timeless appeal of leopard print shoes as she steps out to run errands in New York City. These pointed ballet flats look super adorable and can be worn dressed up or down in an instant.

Leopard print coat with a matching belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you find yourself often wearing simple, monochromatic outfits, a leopard print outerwear piece such as a long coat could be a great move into the world of bold prints. This picture of the ever-stylish Kate Moss shows the impact a simple long coat with a leopard print can make. Its slightly cropped sleeves, popped collar and simple hybrid of an A-line and trench coat style make it a super chic and easily accessorised piece to add to your wardrobe for transitional seasons.

Leopard print beach cover-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris Jenner rocked a feather-adorned, flowy leopard print beach cover-up during a trip to Portofino, Italy, and we love it. Aside from the fact that beach cover-ups can keep you cool and out of the sun, it's the perfect way to inject some feline fun into your holiday wardrobe that you can easily throw on and off as needed. To truly bring the glamour, why not follow in Kris’s footsteps and opt for chunky gold jewellery or oversized sunnies?

Leopard print biker jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add a touch of grunge to your wardrobe with a leopard print biker jacket. J-Lo looks so cool in this leather printed biker jacket, complete with contrast black panels and a matching leather skirt to boot. While this outfit is all-out leopard print, a jacket like this would look just as impactful on a more simple outfit consisting of a t-shirt and jeans or blouse and skirt combination, so it really can be customised to suit your needs! In the winter months, why not pair the jacket with a matching leopard print scarf or gloves to keep it cosy and still stylish?

Leopard print fitted work top and trousers combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proudly show off your love of all things leopard print with a work top and skirt combination. While, yes, this ensemble was made by Gucci and is sequined within an inch of its life, it is a perfect outfit to pull inspiration from when curating leopard print pieces because of its overall simple theme: a formal top that blends seamlessly into a matching skirt. These types of co-ords will save you the hassle of working out how to incorporate the print into your outfit and do it for you, giving an overall polished yet fun look. We also love the attention to detail within the outfit too, such as the Peter Pan collar and the floral embellishment around the cuff of the sleeves.

Leopard print scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a day at the office to drinks out with friends, draping a leopard print scarf over an outfit can inject some fun and light layering. Seen here on Ashley Olsen, the leopard print scarf has been styled to clash with a chequered skirt and offer a fun play on patterns, but this handy scarf can also have the same amount of impact as part of an outfit as simple as a t-shirt or blouse and jeans.

Leopard print denim dress with leather accents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in the warmer months, leopard print is a print to be truly embraced! Whether it's on shorts or dresses, leopard print is a year-round option to add some sultry style to your wardrobe. Worn here in a gorgeous off-duty look by pop royalty Lady Gaga, the corset-style bust and buttoned denim dress looks super flattering on the star as she relaxes in the city. Her dress was accented by the ever-trusty leather jacket and boots combo and iconic oversized black sunnies, inspiring us all to embody confidence when we step outside.

Leopard print trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem a bit bold, but a leopard print belted trench coat can become a valued piece of your outerwear wardrobe during those transitional months. Worn here by a guest attending the Victoria Beckham fashion show in London in 2018, this trench coat is a chic example of how leopard print can look high-end and be a real centrepiece of an outfit. Its exaggerated lapels and waist tie bring more drama to the simple silhouette and can bring your outfit a new lease of life.

Leopard print jumper with jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remain the epitome of cosy and stylish in the colder months with a classic round-neck jumper in a leopard pattern. Hilary Duff rocks a slightly fluffy leopard print jumper out and about in Los Angeles. This jumper also switches out the typical shades of black and beige often seen on leopard print for a more autumnal-ready take with shades of warm orange, chocolate brown and neutral beige all over. Hilary has also artfully matched the warm orange tones of the jumper with similar coloured boots, giving it a cute-casual feel. Skinny black jeans complete the ensemble.

Leopard print wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna embraced pattern clashing as she was spotted in New York City wearing these swoon-worthy leopard print high-waisted, flowy pants with a navy pinstripe blouse. These wide-legged trousers will be your new styling best friend, seeing you through from dressy dinner dates to chilled days out on holiday and, most importantly, are super comfy and extremely flattering on almost all body types due to their fit-and-flare style. These hero trousers can even be worn in the colder months; simply throw a chic oversized jumper on top, or wear a long-sleeved top tucked in to give so much glamour with little effort.

Leopard print maxi skirt and a baggy t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leopard print maxi skirt matched with a loose-fitting black tee combines style with ultimate comfort to give a casual yet fun outfit perfect for a day out with friends or a chilled date night. This snap taken of Jessica Biel out and about in California makes a clear case for the leopard maxi skirt and t-shirt outfit being easily styled as well, as she’s seen sporting layered jewellery (including pendant necklaces and bangles) and a super cute deep red circle side bag.

Leopard print handbag (with any outfit)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add a touch of feline energy to your day-to-day wardrobe with a leopard print bag. Perhaps the easiest way to add leopard print to any outfit, a leopard print bag can draw the eye to your accessories and act as a contrasting piece to different materials, textures and colours. Modelled here on 90s it-girl Naomi Campbell (who clearly got the memo on all-out leopard print love here!), this leopard print handbag with black detailing brings her entire look together because it pulls both leather and printed elements together.

Leopard print midi dress with knee-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales has long been a royal style icon that we can’t get enough of. Whether it's nailing the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend or her collection of dresses that anyone would be envious of, the Princess shows us time and time again that style and comfort never need to be negotiated. On a visit to the mental health charity Shout in 2022, the Princess modelled a fresh take on the typical leopard pattern when she wore a dark green tiered midi dress, paired with black knee-high boots. The dress, with its full-length sleeves, draped bow at the neck and simple black belt, became an instant style obsession for royal fans everywhere and has remained one of her most inspired and truly timeless outfits.

Leopard print t-shirt with a pencil skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An outfit combination you can never go wrong with is the trusty fitted work t-shirt and skirt. But why not update the outfit whilst remaining formal with a leopard print t-shirt teamed up with a simple, black pencil skirt. Worn here by Miranda Kerr, this leopard print work shirt looks elevated and cool despite it being a regular t-shirt with a rounded neck and slightly longer sleeves. And when paired with a black pencil skirt, the top takes on a life of its own and gives an impactful feel that still feels appropriate for work. Simple accessories such as bangles and stud earrings will complete this workplace look you are sure to feel confident in.

Leopard print pencil skirt and a long-sleeve top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oozing elegance and glamour, a leopard print pencil skirt and a fitted long-sleeve top is the outfit combo we never knew we needed! Worn here by Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern, this flattering skirt caught our eye as some serious leopard print inspiration for work/ formalwear. Its simple silhouette and fun loop buckles at the top keep it modern and inspired, especially when paired with the gorgeous slash neck fitted top that adds a playful touch to this look. The shoes can be changed to fit the season or your style preferences, such as the strappy heel Laura’s wearing here, or a classic chunky ankle boot for the colder months.

Leopard print evening top with black trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get playful with the colours of your leopard print top and pick an interesting colour to inject some fun and playfulness into your net night-out ensemble, as Kourtney Kardashian has done here in a striking blue-coloured leopard corset top. Leopard print in different colours is a great way to add that fierce feline fun of the print but in a fresh, different way.

There’s something about this turquoise shade paired with sleek black trousers and Kourtney’s dark hair that bring a touch of elevated edge to this cool street-style outfit.

Leopard print mini skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Alicia Vikander rocks a chic leopard print mini skirt here by pairing it with a clashing chevron print t-shirt and lace-up boots, adding the perfect contrast to the skirt’s warmer tones. Of course, you can style the skirt from bold to super minimal as the pattern will do all the talking here.

Leopard print loafers with jeans and a top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add the perfect pop of leopard print to your future looks with some smart yet truly fun leopard print loafers that can be styled with anything from denim to leather. These gorgeous chunky leopard loafers, worn by Gigi Hadid, are equal parts lazy girl comfort and street-style glamour, especially when styled like she has worn them here (chic blouse, oversized cardi and playful colourful socks). Loafers such as this will become a hard-working piece of your wardrobe and will see you through from running errands to work days when comfort (and style!) remain key.

Leopard print evening dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring the sultry fun of leopard print into the evening with a classy leopard print evening dress. This red strapless number, worn by Eva Mendes at the Venice Film Festival, is the perfect evening dress that doesn’t compromise on style or personality. The red twist on the print also gives a more daring yet elevated feel, but if you prefer the typical tones of brown, beige and black, the dress will still have the same beautiful effect. Whether it’s a simple slip dress or a floaty, ruffled number, leopard print evening wear is going to add some serious punch to your look and will leave you feeling stylish and confident!

Leopard print heels with a monochromatic outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any shoe lover can attest to the confidence and power a perfect pair of heels can give you, especially when they feature a pattern or material that can add real drama to any outfit they’re paired with. Victoria Beckham proves this sentiment as she stepped out in London wearing an all-black outfit complete with fun pointed leopard print heels and a matching nude clutch bag. These heels add an easy touch of fun and print to an otherwise classic look that sometimes we want to jazz up in a minimal way. Oversized, off-duty sunglasses complete this chic outfit.