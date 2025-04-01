Spice up your swimwear - Jasmine Harman shows how to make leopard print sensational for summer
If you've never tried wearing leopard print before then Jasmine has proved why swimwear is an easy way to try this trend
Jasmine Harman has shown how to make leopard print sensational for summer and we’re inspired to spice up our swimwear.
From leopard print activewear to animal patterned jeans, there are so many ways to wear this trend and it shows no sign of going anywhere anytime soon. Depending on your signature style you might feel that leopard print is a little too bold for your everyday outfits, but still want to try it out in a more subtle way. That’s when we think swimwear can be a brilliant option! When you’re on holiday or in the pool, it’s fun to embrace more vibrant colours and patterns in a way you might not necessarily feel comfortable doing on a daily basis.
Swimsuits or bikinis can also be covered up as much as you want with other pieces to minimise the amount of leopard print on show. When it comes to leopard print swimwear, A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman knows how to make it look so chic and she recently shared a few snaps of herself wearing a strapless design.
We’ve seen Jasmine wear this particular one-piece from Curvy Kate before and we’re happy to see that it’s still in her collection. She shared the pictures as part of a post teasing a new episode of A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next? which was filmed in Spain. Her swimming costume was strapless and featured a black belt that the presenter wrapped twice around her waist and tied in a loose bow.
Belts are a big trend we’re noticing everywhere right now and as much as you might not want to add a regular leather belt to a swimsuit, intentionally belted designs are great if you want to accentuate your waist. Jasmine Harman’s swimsuit was a muted leopard print with gorgeous shades of chocolate brown and black.
The pattern was striking without being overwhelming and this is the beauty of leopard print if you stick to more neutral versions of it. Wherever you prefer to shop for your swimwear, the best swimsuit brands make you feel comfortable, confident and stylish all at once with their designs. If you’re trying out wearing leopard print for the first time then go for a timeless silhouette that will mellow the pattern and make it feel more understated.
Jasmine’s swimsuit was fabulous and something a little more playful and summery than a classic black costume for sunshine-filled holidays. She accessorised with a floppy straw hat that oozed old school glamour and layered beachy necklaces to create a full outfit out of her one-piece. To take a swimsuit like this from the pool or sea to a café, we’d add a pair of white or beige linen trousers, a matching shirt and some sandals or white trainers.
It’s always simpler to style leopard print with neutral tones but if you find that you want to go even bolder for summer then a pop of a bright colour like red or pink would also work well as a contrast. If you embrace leopard print - or any other animal print - swimwear on holiday you could even find yourself tempted to pick up a few more pieces for your collection.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
