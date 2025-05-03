Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable

Booked a holiday and thinking about treating yourself to some new sunshine-ready pieces? Swimwear is probably up there at the top of your shopping list, and if you’re unsure where to start, you’ll find some style inspiration from Salma Hayek.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some beautiful snaps from her getaway. Aside from the blue skies and sandy beaches, we're coveting her warm-weather wardrobe choices, which included two statement bikini sets. The star opted for a monochrome printed two-piece, as well as a sportier orange set, and both looked absolutely amazing.

Salma’s bikinis might look designer, but they are actually from British lingerie and swimwear label, Pour Moi – yes, really! The celebrity wore both the Casablanca bikini and the Free Spirit design from the brand's SS25 collection. Each set is up there with some of the best swimwear for women over 50, and in addition to looking truly stunning on her curves, both the bikini tops also offer plenty of support, as the designs are underwired and are available in an impressive range of sizes, from 32C to 38G.

It's actually not the first time Salma has worn Pour Moi. Last summer, she rocked this wrap strap design, which is still available to buy.

If you often shop for the best bras for large busts, you may struggle with finding swimwear that fits and supports while you make a splash, but all three of Salma’s styles will make a fashion-forward addition to your suitcase this summer while keeping your chest supported and looking its best.

The bikinis are great, but the way Salma styled up her black and white swimwear looked really fab too. The actress wore a loose pair of linen cargo trousers and a cropped jacket over her beachwear, and it worked well to take her swimwear from beach to post-swim drinks with ease. Another alternative would be to pop a loose and flowy black beach dress over the top and let just a hint of print show on the shoulder straps.

Whether you're hitting an exotic beach over the coming weeks or simply looking for some new swimwear to wear to your local pool, Salma's bikinis will make a gorgeous choice.