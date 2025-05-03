Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable
The actress showed off two bold and practical swimwear sets that will make a statement on the beach
Booked a holiday and thinking about treating yourself to some new sunshine-ready pieces? Swimwear is probably up there at the top of your shopping list, and if you’re unsure where to start, you’ll find some style inspiration from Salma Hayek.
The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some beautiful snaps from her getaway. Aside from the blue skies and sandy beaches, we're coveting her warm-weather wardrobe choices, which included two statement bikini sets. The star opted for a monochrome printed two-piece, as well as a sportier orange set, and both looked absolutely amazing.
Salma’s bikinis might look designer, but they are actually from British lingerie and swimwear label, Pour Moi – yes, really! The celebrity wore both the Casablanca bikini and the Free Spirit design from the brand's SS25 collection. Each set is up there with some of the best swimwear for women over 50, and in addition to looking truly stunning on her curves, both the bikini tops also offer plenty of support, as the designs are underwired and are available in an impressive range of sizes, from 32C to 38G.
A post shared by Pour Moi (@pourmoiltd)
A photo posted by on
Shop The Look
Exact Match
The geometric print is bold but wearable for anybody who prefers their swimwear to be understated. It's lightly padded for a little extra lift, and the straps can be adjusted to find your fit.
Exact Match
Traditionally, strapless pieces don’t tend to offer as much support, but this clever design has discreet cups and is underwired to give your bust plenty of hold and lift so you can focus on fun without any worries about your chest.
This lacy-sleeved and zip-front jacket will look great when worn over swimwear like Salma’s sunny outfit, or for daytime cool try teaming it with a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans.
Exact Match
The tie sides on this high-leg style mean you can adjust them to sit a little higher or lower on your hips. If you worry about revealing your bum or thighs, try wearing the matching sarong too for a little extra coverage.
Exact Match
The shirred fabric on this pair adds some interest to the otherwise fuss-free design. As well as zingy orange, these bottoms are also available in nine other wearable tones, including royal blue.
It's actually not the first time Salma has worn Pour Moi. Last summer, she rocked this wrap strap design, which is still available to buy.
If you often shop for the best bras for large busts, you may struggle with finding swimwear that fits and supports while you make a splash, but all three of Salma’s styles will make a fashion-forward addition to your suitcase this summer while keeping your chest supported and looking its best.
The bikinis are great, but the way Salma styled up her black and white swimwear looked really fab too. The actress wore a loose pair of linen cargo trousers and a cropped jacket over her beachwear, and it worked well to take her swimwear from beach to post-swim drinks with ease. Another alternative would be to pop a loose and flowy black beach dress over the top and let just a hint of print show on the shoulder straps.
Whether you're hitting an exotic beach over the coming weeks or simply looking for some new swimwear to wear to your local pool, Salma's bikinis will make a gorgeous choice.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
Kate Middleton is 'terrified' Prince George will take up the daring hobby Prince William decided to 'tone down' after becoming a dad
The Princess of Wales once revealed how Prince William's hobby used to fill her with 'horror' and he decided he'd have to 'tone it down'
-
We're in awe of Martha Stewart's expensive-looking complexion, so we found the exact products behind her enviable glow
The TV chef always sports a healthy lit-from-within complexion and now we know her secret...
-
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion is the chicest collaboration of the season - here's what our fashion team is buying
Two hero brands have come together to create a truly beautiful range of accessories
-
6 sunglasses trends 2025 to shop now and how to know if they'll suit you
A sunnies-loving fashion editor explains the sunglasses trends 2025 that you need to know, and how to tell what styles will suit you best
-
Reese Witherspoon’s elegant white mini dress reminds us of Chanel in the best way and boucle will never go out of style
Mini dresses aren’t for everyone, but Reese Witherspoon’s timeless, sophisticated outfit is something we can all be inspired by.
-
Pippa Middleton's mint floral dress is the style I always come back to when looking for wedding guest outfits
Need inspiration? Pippa is the ultimate pro when it comes to weddings
-
Gillian Anderson's breezy shirt dress is the ultimate warm-weather staple, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly chic
Perfect for staying elegant and comfortable all summer long
-
Reese Witherspoon found the most flattering (and easy) way to wear white jeans
The actress chose an all-white outfit for her holidays, and it's so simple to recreate
-
Ruffled boho dresses are a summer occasionwear must-have - just ask Heidi Klum
From weddings to garden parties, this style of dress is effortlessly on-trend
-
Amal Clooney’s gingham pants are the statement summer staple our closets are crying out for
The human rights lawyer demos how to wear this popular print