Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable

Booked a holiday and thinking about treating yourself to some new sunshine-ready pieces? Swimwear is probably up there at the top of your shopping list, and if you’re unsure where to start, you’ll find some style inspiration from Salma Hayek.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some beautiful snaps from her getaway. Aside from the blue skies and sandy beaches, we're coveting her warm-weather wardrobe choices, which included two statement bikini sets. The star opted for a monochrome printed two-piece, as well as a sportier orange set, and both looked absolutely amazing.

Salma’s bikinis might look designer, but they are actually from British lingerie and swimwear label, Pour Moi – yes, really! The celebrity wore both the Casablanca bikini and the Free Spirit design from the brand's SS25 collection. Each set is up there with some of the best swimwear for women over 50, and in addition to looking truly stunning on her curves, both the bikini tops also offer plenty of support, as the designs are underwired and are available in an impressive range of sizes, from 32C to 38G.

Pour Moi , Casablana Lightly Padded Underwired Front Tie TopExact Match

Pour Moi
Casablanca Lightly Padded Underwired Front Tie Top

The geometric print is bold but wearable for anybody who prefers their swimwear to be understated. It's lightly padded for a little extra lift, and the straps can be adjusted to find your fit.

Pour Moi , Free Spirit Strapless Underwired TopExact Match

Pour Moi
Free Spirit Strapless Underwired Top

Traditionally, strapless pieces don’t tend to offer as much support, but this clever design has discreet cups and is underwired to give your bust plenty of hold and lift so you can focus on fun without any worries about your chest.

River Island , Cream Mesh Sleeve Bomber Jacket

River Island
Cream Mesh Sleeve Bomber Jacket

This lacy-sleeved and zip-front jacket will look great when worn over swimwear like Salma’s sunny outfit, or for daytime cool try teaming it with a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans.

a packshot pair of pour moi tide side bikini bottomsExact Match
Pour Moi
Casablanca Tie Side Brief

The tie sides on this high-leg style mean you can adjust them to sit a little higher or lower on your hips. If you worry about revealing your bum or thighs, try wearing the matching sarong too for a little extra coverage.

Pour Moi, Free Spirit Frill Waist Bikini Brief Exact Match
Pour Moi
Free Spirit Frill Waist Bikini Brief

The shirred fabric on this pair adds some interest to the otherwise fuss-free design. As well as zingy orange, these bottoms are also available in nine other wearable tones, including royal blue.

TU at Sainsburys , Linen Blend Co-ord Utility Trousers
TU Clothing
Linen Blend Co-ord Utility Trousers

As well as being flattering, a wide leg pair of linen trousers will be comfy and breathable during the warmer weather months. They are perfect for throwing on after a day at the beach.

It's actually not the first time Salma has worn Pour Moi. Last summer, she rocked this wrap strap design, which is still available to buy.

If you often shop for the best bras for large busts, you may struggle with finding swimwear that fits and supports while you make a splash, but all three of Salma’s styles will make a fashion-forward addition to your suitcase this summer while keeping your chest supported and looking its best.

The bikinis are great, but the way Salma styled up her black and white swimwear looked really fab too. The actress wore a loose pair of linen cargo trousers and a cropped jacket over her beachwear, and it worked well to take her swimwear from beach to post-swim drinks with ease. Another alternative would be to pop a loose and flowy black beach dress over the top and let just a hint of print show on the shoulder straps.

Whether you're hitting an exotic beach over the coming weeks or simply looking for some new swimwear to wear to your local pool, Salma's bikinis will make a gorgeous choice.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

