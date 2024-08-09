Salma Hayek just wore a striking bikini that's both affordable and supportive - it's the perfect swimwear for the last days of summer

We might be starting to think about autumn fashion (pumpkin spice lattes and ankle boots anyone?), but summer isn't over yet. You might be lucky enough to be heading off on holiday sometime soon, in which case, you need look no further than the beautiful Salma Hayek for bikini inspiration.

The 57-year-old actress - who recently played a role in the Olympic torch relay in Paris - posted some snaps on Instagram, looking incredibly glamorous in a green and pink printed bikini, captioning the video "diving into August".

If you're still searching for that elusive perfect bathing suit, Salma can help you find the right swimwear for your body shape. With its wrap around straps, her bikini top helped create an hourglass figure, and we were pleasantly surprised when we saw it cost just £38.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) A photo posted by on

Followers of the actress were quick to marvel at how amazing she looked, commenting on the posts "you simply do not age" and "bombshell".

Salma's personal swimwear collection includes super high end labels like Melissa Odabash, so it's amazing to see her wearing a British clothing brand that's really affordable. And it's not the first time either - she wore the Pour Moi Paradiso tie front bikini top back in 2023 too.

Shop Salma's style

The Pour Moi Portofino bikini top has got loads of positive reviews, including one customer, who wrote "Great sizing and quality! I struggle to find bikinis that fit well, so it’s wonderful to find one that looks nice, supports well and is comfortable. I wear 32G (occasionally 30GG for some bras/bikinis) and the 32G fits really well."

Another said "Fabulous bikini!! The quality and fit are excellent and the reason I buy Pour Moi. I am a 36DD and the size 14 is a perfect fit and it's not too low cut. Love the ties which can be worn different ways. The bikini bottoms are also a great fit and style and cover just enough. This bikini is flattering for a curvy woman and I feel really good in it."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) A photo posted by on

Maria Ryan, Sales and Marketing Director at Pour Moi told us “we are thrilled to see the sensational Salma Hayek wearing our Portofino bikini, she truly is looking fabulous.

"Salma previously wore our Paradiso bikini last year so it’s great to see her ongoing love of our cup sized swimwear. Seeing an A-List star be a loyal brand fan of Pour Moi confirms that our swimwear is second to none in terms of style, without compromising on fit and comfort.”