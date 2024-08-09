Salma Hayek just wore a striking bikini that's both affordable and supportive - it's the perfect swimwear for the last days of summer
The age-defying actress wore a £60 two-piece from Pour Moi that has rave reviews online
We might be starting to think about autumn fashion (pumpkin spice lattes and ankle boots anyone?), but summer isn't over yet. You might be lucky enough to be heading off on holiday sometime soon, in which case, you need look no further than the beautiful Salma Hayek for bikini inspiration.
The 57-year-old actress - who recently played a role in the Olympic torch relay in Paris - posted some snaps on Instagram, looking incredibly glamorous in a green and pink printed bikini, captioning the video "diving into August".
If you're still searching for that elusive perfect bathing suit, Salma can help you find the right swimwear for your body shape. With its wrap around straps, her bikini top helped create an hourglass figure, and we were pleasantly surprised when we saw it cost just £38.
Followers of the actress were quick to marvel at how amazing she looked, commenting on the posts "you simply do not age" and "bombshell".
Salma's personal swimwear collection includes super high end labels like Melissa Odabash, so it's amazing to see her wearing a British clothing brand that's really affordable. And it's not the first time either - she wore the Pour Moi Paradiso tie front bikini top back in 2023 too.
Shop Salma's style
Exact match
Known for making some of the best bras, Pour Moi should be your first port of call for supportive swimwear too. Available in band sizes 32-38 and cup sizes B-G, this is has got to be one of the best swimsuits for large busts. It's underwired and padded, plus you can wear the extra straps wrapped around or tied at the front, making it the ideal bikini for what to pack in hand luggage. Talk about getting two for the price of one!
Exact match
Available in sizes 8-18, we love a tie side style. There's a fold over design with a bit more coverage if you'd prefer, and this statement print would work really well with just a simple black bandeau bikini top if you want to try the mismatched trend. The ability to buy the top and bottoms separately is a game-changer too. Anyone who is pear or strawberry shaped will know how tricky it can be to find a bikini set that fits!
If you prefer the coverage of a one-piece, this black and gold style in the Portofino range will suit you down to the ground. It's available up to a G cup and has underwiring and padding too, so it's got to be a contender for the best swimwear for women over 50. The classic colourway will appeal to you if Salma's green set is a bit too bright for you.
The Pour Moi Portofino bikini top has got loads of positive reviews, including one customer, who wrote "Great sizing and quality! I struggle to find bikinis that fit well, so it’s wonderful to find one that looks nice, supports well and is comfortable. I wear 32G (occasionally 30GG for some bras/bikinis) and the 32G fits really well."
Another said "Fabulous bikini!! The quality and fit are excellent and the reason I buy Pour Moi. I am a 36DD and the size 14 is a perfect fit and it's not too low cut. Love the ties which can be worn different ways. The bikini bottoms are also a great fit and style and cover just enough. This bikini is flattering for a curvy woman and I feel really good in it."
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)
A photo posted by on
Maria Ryan, Sales and Marketing Director at Pour Moi told us “we are thrilled to see the sensational Salma Hayek wearing our Portofino bikini, she truly is looking fabulous.
"Salma previously wore our Paradiso bikini last year so it’s great to see her ongoing love of our cup sized swimwear. Seeing an A-List star be a loyal brand fan of Pour Moi confirms that our swimwear is second to none in terms of style, without compromising on fit and comfort.”
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
