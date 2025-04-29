Michelle Pfeiffer's sapphire blue swimsuit and crystal-encrusted shades take poolside glamour to a whole new level
Relaxing by the pool has never looked so good
The sun is shining and I don't know about you, but I'm in the mood for a little holiday inspiration.
Michelle Pfeiffer posted a photo on social media earlier this week, and I've never seen sun-soaked days by the pool look as glamorous as this. She's actually filming for the upcoming television series Margo's Got Money Troubles, which also stars Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. In the image she's reclining on a lounger with a yellow striped towel whilst reading a book, and she captioned the snap with her character's name, Shyanne.
If you're always on the lookout for the best swimwear for women over 50, Michelle's one-piece has to be a real contender. In a beautiful sapphire blue hue, it features an underwired bust with a peekaboo cut out, plus flattering ruching on the cups. I've tracked what looks like an exact match, and not only is it available to buy - it's also currently reduced in the sale.
But of course, the swimsuit is only half the story. Between the diamante-embellished sun hat, the Swarovski crystal cat eye sunglasses and the floaty kaftan, relaxing by the pool has never looked so good.
Exact match
There are only a couple of sizes left in this one-piece, which is the very same style Michelle is wearing. So you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on it! It's made from 20% spandex, which gives it a nice amount of stretch, and there's no awkward fastening at the back.
Cupshe makes some of the best swimsuits on Amazon, and this is an amazing match for Michelle's. One reviewer said it offers: "tummy control whilst also being comfortable and not too tight."
Anyone in the market for swimsuits for large busts should check out Pour Moi. Their styles are available in cup sizes, not just dress sizes. Makes sense, right?
Exact match
With their blingy (and handy!) chain, these look to me like the exact style Michelle is wearing. Why do things by halves when it comes to sunglasses? These will add a hefty amount of glamour to even the simplest ensemble on holiday.
If you're keeping things simple with block colour swimwear, you can afford to add a pop of print via your cover-up. The paisley print on this adds a bit of colour, and the floaty fabric will move beautifully as you walk up to the bar for another cocktail.
This look immediately reminded me of the three glamorous friends in the last series of White Lotus, played by Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb - and I'm not alone.
One Instagram follower commented "Ready for the next season of White Lotus!", while another said Michelle looked "so beautiful".
