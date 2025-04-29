Michelle Pfeiffer's sapphire blue swimsuit and crystal-encrusted shades take poolside glamour to a whole new level

The sun is shining and I don't know about you, but I'm in the mood for a little holiday inspiration.

Michelle Pfeiffer posted a photo on social media earlier this week, and I've never seen sun-soaked days by the pool look as glamorous as this. She's actually filming for the upcoming television series Margo's Got Money Troubles, which also stars Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. In the image she's reclining on a lounger with a yellow striped towel whilst reading a book, and she captioned the snap with her character's name, Shyanne.

If you're always on the lookout for the best swimwear for women over 50, Michelle's one-piece has to be a real contender. In a beautiful sapphire blue hue, it features an underwired bust with a peekaboo cut out, plus flattering ruching on the cups. I've tracked what looks like an exact match, and not only is it available to buy - it's also currently reduced in the sale.

But of course, the swimsuit is only half the story. Between the diamante-embellished sun hat, the Swarovski crystal cat eye sunglasses and the floaty kaftan, relaxing by the pool has never looked so good.

This look immediately reminded me of the three glamorous friends in the last series of White Lotus, played by Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb - and I'm not alone.

One Instagram follower commented "Ready for the next season of White Lotus!", while another said Michelle looked "so beautiful".