I'm building my holiday wardrobe around Demi Moore's coastal white trousers, striped shirt, and leather flats combination

Elegant, cool, and quietly luxurious, this three-piece look is the answer to hot-weather dressing

Image of Demi Moore
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Capturing the very best of warm-weather styling, Demi Moore's Italian coastal look from summer 2024 is worth considering if you're on the hunt for holiday-ready inspiration. This combination is cool, intentional, and it's extremely easy to recreate.

If you're currently wondering what to wear in the heat and how to channel that sought-after energy of someone who knows exactly how to dress in high temperatures, this combination is your answer: high-waisted white trousers, a blue striped poplin shirt, and simple white leather flats.

The power of white trousers should never be underestimated, especially when packing for sunnier climates. And when worn with a structured poplin shirt tucked into the waist, a pair of quality white trousers becomes a summer capsule wardrobe essential.

Both her light blue shirt and white high-waisted trousers are from Celine, and her minimalist white leather flats are from the brand Roger Vivier. She accessorised with simple Chopard jewellery and a pair of oval sunglasses from Oliver Peoples.

Shop Demi Moore's Look

Image of blue stripe shirt
H&M
Cotton Blue Stripe Shirt

Made with a soft cotton weave, this shirt is designed to keep you cool and comfortable in the warmer weather. This classic blue and white stripe will pair perfectly with white tailored trousers or some mid-wash denim shorts.

Image of white trousers
Mint Velvet
White Button Detail Cropped Trousers

These cropped trousers have a slightly wide leg and a high rise design that will fit and flatter your shape. The button details add a nautical touch to this classic design. Style with a smart blue striped shirt and leather ballet flats.

Image of oval sunglasses
Le Specs
Poseidon Deux 52mm Oval Sunglasses

These glasses feature stylish oval frames, which are 90s-inspired to give your summer outfits a chic vintage flair. Shop this style in mat-black or gold and grey.

Image of blue stripe shirt
WNU
The Boyfriend Poplin Stripe Shirt

This blue multistripe shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and is designed to be worn every day. This shirt will transition easily from smart occasions paired with white tailored trousers to casual weekend plans paired with laid-back denim.

Image of white trousers
Zara
Braided Belt Trousers

If you're looking for lightweight alternatives for your favourite white jeans, these culottes are a brilliant find. Wear with t-shirts, poplin button-downs or your favourite linen this season.

Image of leather flats
Charles & Keith
Roxane Slingback Mary Jane Flats - Chalk

Set on low block heels and featuring two slim straps, these Mary Jane style flats are made with comfort in mind. Plus, these shoes fall perfectly in line with the spring/summer shoe trends of 2025.

White trousers have always been a summer favourite, and their versatility allows them to work for almost any occasion, from city breaks to beach days. For warmer temperatures, opt for light breathable fabrics, for example, try linen or cotton materials in wide-leg or loose silhouettes.

Completing an outfit like this with some on-trend white leather flats truly ties everything together, adding a polished touch that elevates this outfit into one that can be worn for evenings out as well as for daytime laid-back outings.

This outfit is the perfect reminder that summer dressing doesn't have to be overcomplicated. A pair of wide-leg white trousers in a quality fabric and a structured poplin shirt in a light blue for the kind of outfit that works for almost everything, from travel days to terrace dinners.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

