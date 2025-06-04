I'm building my holiday wardrobe around Demi Moore's coastal white trousers, striped shirt, and leather flats combination
Elegant, cool, and quietly luxurious, this three-piece look is the answer to hot-weather dressing
Capturing the very best of warm-weather styling, Demi Moore's Italian coastal look from summer 2024 is worth considering if you're on the hunt for holiday-ready inspiration. This combination is cool, intentional, and it's extremely easy to recreate.
If you're currently wondering what to wear in the heat and how to channel that sought-after energy of someone who knows exactly how to dress in high temperatures, this combination is your answer: high-waisted white trousers, a blue striped poplin shirt, and simple white leather flats.
The power of white trousers should never be underestimated, especially when packing for sunnier climates. And when worn with a structured poplin shirt tucked into the waist, a pair of quality white trousers becomes a summer capsule wardrobe essential.
Both her light blue shirt and white high-waisted trousers are from Celine, and her minimalist white leather flats are from the brand Roger Vivier. She accessorised with simple Chopard jewellery and a pair of oval sunglasses from Oliver Peoples.
Shop Demi Moore's Look
Set on low block heels and featuring two slim straps, these Mary Jane style flats are made with comfort in mind. Plus, these shoes fall perfectly in line with the spring/summer shoe trends of 2025.
White trousers have always been a summer favourite, and their versatility allows them to work for almost any occasion, from city breaks to beach days. For warmer temperatures, opt for light breathable fabrics, for example, try linen or cotton materials in wide-leg or loose silhouettes.
Completing an outfit like this with some on-trend white leather flats truly ties everything together, adding a polished touch that elevates this outfit into one that can be worn for evenings out as well as for daytime laid-back outings.
This outfit is the perfect reminder that summer dressing doesn't have to be overcomplicated. A pair of wide-leg white trousers in a quality fabric and a structured poplin shirt in a light blue for the kind of outfit that works for almost everything, from travel days to terrace dinners.
