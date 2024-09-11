Cat Deeley is queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history

We're set to see some seriously stylish guests on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London this evening, including the likes of Emma Willis, Vicky McClure and Helen George, but we think we might have already found our favourite look.

This Morning host Cat Deeley matched the red carpet in the most stunning red dress, which features a twisted one shoulder shape and drape detailing at the back. The bias cut gown is a vintage find - by one of the best French clothing brands, Saint Laurent. It's from Pre-Fall 2010 collection, and if it feels familiar, it was worn by Hollywood royalty Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner that year, so Cat's in very good company!

Dare we say it, this striking shade of red has got us feeling festive, and although it's extremely early, it's inspiring us to swap our little black dress for a pop of red. It's certainly a trending hue at the moment - look no further than Cate Blanchett's all-red look and Liv Tyler's unexpected red bag this week for more inspiration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

H&M Bow-Detail One-Shoulder Dress £44.99 at H&M The chiffon skirt gives this a girly feel without being too much, and the bow detailing on the shoulder is a beautiful touch. It's hard to believe it's a high street find! Forever New Paula Petite Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress £120 at Forever New Forever New is a name you need to know, and this is perfect if you're petite and struggle to find dresses the right length. The pleats add further interest, and it needs only a pair of statement earrings, like the bestselling By Pariah style we're currently coveting. Mango One-Shoulder Asymmetric Hem Dress £80.71 at Nordstrom Mango is really on a roll at the moment, and this asymmetric dress is sold out on other sites. One shoulder silhouettes work for a lot of different body shapes, and cleverly work to balance out proportions.

The back of the dress is simply stunning (Image credit: Future)

We found the dress listed at Shrimpton Couture, who wrote that the design "was the strongest dress of the collection" and that the bias cut means it's "an extremely sensual and sexy feeling dress once on".

The vintage website explains the design: "starting at the top of the shoulder a twisted rope extends down one side of the back leaving the rest of the back bare. This strap ties in a knot at the low back on the side. Long panels of fabric drape down from the knot to cascade down one side. The front of the dress wraps around you and it is seamed and secured underneath the base of the edge of the back waist. This wrapping effect leaves a high slit up the back of the leg."

Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner have both worn versions of the Saint Laurent gown (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're starting to think about party season, and are wondering what colour suits me, head-turning red will make you feel confident, and you can get away with minimal accessories to allow the dress to do all the talking. Case in point: Cat simply added strappy heels and simple jewellery to let the dress shine.

Cat was joined by her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard (Image credit: Getty Images)