Kate Middleton's chunky gold earrings were an unexpected choice at Wimbledon - but proved to be the perfect addition to her purple dress

The Princess of Wales delighted us all by attending the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. It was a girls day out, as Kate was joined by her daughter Princess Charlotte, plus her sister Pippa Middleton, and all three looked as stylish as ever as they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.

In one chic outfit, she flawlessly answered the question of what to wear to Wimbledon. Kate chose a regal shade of purple, wearing an elegant midi dress by Safiyaa, adding an LK Bennett bag, Camilla Elphick heels, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and bangles by Halcyon Days. But it was her earrings that particularly caught my attention.

I'm a bit of a magpie, and Kate's are the latest A-list style I want to add to my shopping basket - following Victoria Beckham's Jessica McCormack earrings as well as Sienna Miller's affordable Missoma earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a long-time follower of Kate's fashion, her jewellery collection has definitely evolved in the last few years. She frequently leans into modern brands and designers with a story, and her choices have become much more affordable from the jewels that other royals might previously have worn.

This time Kate debuted a new addition to her jewellery box, the By Pariah Sabine earrings. A chunky gold hoop with a hook that doesn't quite loop all the way round, this distinctive style added a fresh feel to her elegant ensemble.

(Image credit: By Pariah)

By Pariah is a London-based brand stocked at the likes of Liberty, Net-A-Porter and Harvey Nichols (where Kate's earrings rapidly sold out yesterday).

They have a real focus on sustainability - the jewellery is made from 100% recycled metals and natural, untreated gemstones - and according to the website, "the brand name is drawn from and inspired by an article in the National Geographic, describing the Pariah parts of the Caribbean as the last frontier of natural beauty."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate is most certainly in good company, as By Pariah's fan club also includes Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber, Julianne Moore, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Comer, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, to name just a few. The Sabine style is fast becoming a popular choice too, as both Hailey and Rosie have worn the same earrings as Kate.

Fancy adding your name to that list? Her earrings are on pre-order for £400. There's also a smaller version for £280, silver versions for £200 and £300, and even a clip-on option. Decisions, decisions...