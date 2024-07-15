Kate Middleton's chunky gold earrings were an unexpected choice at Wimbledon - but proved to be the perfect addition to her purple dress
They're by a sustainable London-based label that's loved by A-listers like Michelle Obama and Katie Holmes
The Princess of Wales delighted us all by attending the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. It was a girls day out, as Kate was joined by her daughter Princess Charlotte, plus her sister Pippa Middleton, and all three looked as stylish as ever as they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.
In one chic outfit, she flawlessly answered the question of what to wear to Wimbledon. Kate chose a regal shade of purple, wearing an elegant midi dress by Safiyaa, adding an LK Bennett bag, Camilla Elphick heels, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and bangles by Halcyon Days. But it was her earrings that particularly caught my attention.
I'm a bit of a magpie, and Kate's are the latest A-list style I want to add to my shopping basket - following Victoria Beckham's Jessica McCormack earrings as well as Sienna Miller's affordable Missoma earrings.
As a long-time follower of Kate's fashion, her jewellery collection has definitely evolved in the last few years. She frequently leans into modern brands and designers with a story, and her choices have become much more affordable from the jewels that other royals might previously have worn.
This time Kate debuted a new addition to her jewellery box, the By Pariah Sabine earrings. A chunky gold hoop with a hook that doesn't quite loop all the way round, this distinctive style added a fresh feel to her elegant ensemble.
By Pariah is a London-based brand stocked at the likes of Liberty, Net-A-Porter and Harvey Nichols (where Kate's earrings rapidly sold out yesterday).
They have a real focus on sustainability - the jewellery is made from 100% recycled metals and natural, untreated gemstones - and according to the website, "the brand name is drawn from and inspired by an article in the National Geographic, describing the Pariah parts of the Caribbean as the last frontier of natural beauty."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kate is most certainly in good company, as By Pariah's fan club also includes Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber, Julianne Moore, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Comer, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, to name just a few. The Sabine style is fast becoming a popular choice too, as both Hailey and Rosie have worn the same earrings as Kate.
Fancy adding your name to that list? Her earrings are on pre-order for £400. There's also a smaller version for £280, silver versions for £200 and £300, and even a clip-on option. Decisions, decisions...
Shop Kate Middleton's look
Exact match
Named after the designer's mother, the Sabine earrings are quite simply beautiful. They'll elevate anything from the best wedding guest dresses to jeans and a T-shirt. Kate's in-between size style is just right if you ask me, and although it will take a few weeks for the pre-order to come through due to the massive demand, they're well worth the wait.
It's Amazon Prime Day this week, and while you're snapping up the best jeans on Amazon you can take these budget-friendly earrings to the checkout. I love that rich yellow gold colour. It's ideal for channelling the Quiet Luxury look!
Bargain buy
You really do get two for the price of one with this option. If you've never tried it before, H&M's jewellery is actually really good. While you're shopping, check out this amazing H&M Loewe lookalike as well.
Mango is really on a roll right now, and these earrings look like they should cost ten times the price. Again, a great place for designer lookalikes, there's currently a Longchamp bag alternative that you'll want to add to your shopping basket.
Zara had a great By Pariah lookalike which seems to have sold out just as quickly as the real deal. But this double hoop version is twice as nice!
Isabel Marant is right up there with my favourite French brands, and these chunky hoops are the answer if you're wondering what is boho style.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Monty Don shares the 'pleasant' task that ensures your sweet peas prosper
It turns out that not all garden tasks need to be taxing and muddy, Monty Don has shared the one job that you'll probably look forward to
By Emily Smith Published
-
32 interior ideas that will instantly make a living room feel bigger
Short on space? Try these interior ideas for a small living room that work every time...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Julia Roberts just wore the most charming white Gucci polo dress to Wimbledon – we're rushing to get our own LWD
The actress looked stunning at the Wimbledon men's final
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kylie Minogue's Nike Air Max, silver trousers and baseball cap at BST Hyde Park were the epitome of casual chic styling
She makes even the most relaxed outfits look glamorous
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton steps out alongside Kate for Wimbledon men's final in a stunning pink floral maxi dress
Pippa looked stunning as she took her seat on Centre Court
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure what to wear with white trousers, but Louise Redknapp's Wimbledon look is a masterclass in monochrome styling
She stuck to a black and white colour palette for a day of watching the tennis
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Amanda Holden's sultry black dress for Wimbledon is a figure-flattering style for all body types
The black midi dress is giving the classic LBD a run for it's money
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of simple, white trainers and this M&S pair would be the perfect addition to her collection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had
LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm buying this irresistible tan Radley bag for half price - and it's not too late to get yours in the flash sale
Run don't walk. These iconic handbags are on sale for up to 60% off!
By Molly Smith Published