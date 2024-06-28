Mango has a £23 tote bag that's almost identical to the iconic Longchamp Le Pliage
This bargain Longchamp lookalike had us dashing to the Mango checkout
Searching for the perfect shopper bag to cart around all your summer essentials? We have just found the quiet luxury bag of dreams on the high street, and it's pretty much identical to a Longchamp classic.
Longchamp bags are some of the most timeless totes on the market, and they have hardly wavered in popularity over the last couple of decades. Among the best affordable designer bags, they deliver on style points and practicality.
A standard Longchamp Le Pliage tote will still cost you over £100, so isn't totally budget friendly for everyone. However, when doing our regular scroll of the Mango website, we came across a zip shoulder bag that is almost indistinguishable from the Longchamp favourite - for just £22.99.
Mango Longchamp Lookalike
With the same shape, structure, and accented handles as the Le Pliage, this is a very convincing alternative that delivers an almost identical look for a fraction of the price. If you have always lusted after the Longchamp original but haven't had £120 to spare, this is your chance to get a very similar style for a fantastic price tag.
The Le Pliage tote has more than earned its reputation, so if you can afford to invest in the real thing, it is absolutely worth it. The ultimate do-it-all bag, it is smart enough to wear to work but large and sturdy enough to take travelling or fill with your everyday essentials. It transcends the spring/summer handbag trends 2024 and will get endless wear in your collection.
Even the best lookalikes will have a fair few differences from the real thing. Although the Mango shape, brown accents, and colourways available are almost identical to the Le Pliage, it lacks the signature flap fastening that defines the Longchamp tote.
The Longchamp original is made from recycled polyamide canvas with an inside coating and Russian leather (cowhide) trims, whilst the Mango version is made from 90% polyamide and 10% polyurethane, so will probably not age quite as well if you wear it consistently.
The majority of the best designer bags worth investing in come with a steep price tag because they are made from premium materials, but if you're after appearance over quality, there's no going wrong here. Sleek, versatile, and extremely practical, we predict a sell-out with this Mango tote.
Shop More Mango Totes
The beige version of the Mango shopper bag is the ideal versatile neutral for adding to your minimalist capsule wardrobe this season.
Basket bags scream summer and this style is made with premium leather handles. Stash all your beach day necessities in here on sunny holidays.
Another brilliant holiday tote bag, this will look extra stylish teamed with Boden swimwear for a summery boho ensemble with a luxe feel.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
