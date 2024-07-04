Victoria Beckham's dreamy diamond earrings are the subtle accessory she wears with everything - and we promise you'll want some too
We've found incredible lookalikes for as little as £7
David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 25 years of marriage today, and although the traditional gift for the milestone is silver, we're coveting her diamond and gold earrings.
With the exception of THOSE purple wedding suits, VB is always modelling a new outfit in her social media posts, but her subtle gold earrings are pretty much always present. This time she wore them in a video to celebrate the launch of her Victoria Beckham Beauty body shimmer, and fans were quick to comment on how "stunning" she looked.
If you're anything like us, you'll know that earrings can make the world of difference to an outfit, immediately elevating it and making you feel more put together. You could say the perfect pair of mini huggie hoop earrings is a capsule wardrobe staple - certainly they're just as important as the best designer bags!
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Victoria's earrings are by Jessica McCormack, a brand that is no stranger to a celebrity fan or two. Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston are all firmly in the club, and Zoe Kravitz recently became the first brand ambassador.
McCormack's designs are regularly spotted on red carpets, and in amongst some of the best Met Gala jewellery looks, although a huge part of the appeal is how versatile they are. Jessica wants her pieces to be seen as 'day diamonds': part of your everyday uniform, that look just as good with jeans and t-shirts as they do on red carpet royalty.
Victoria's style is available in several different sizes and carats, costing up to £55,000. And you'll notice she got several piercings in her ear, so that's a lot of diamonds!
Her signature diamond gypset earrings are certainly a splurge, but they're right up there with the jewellery to invest in that you really will wear forever.
Shop Victoria's look
50% off
You might have chosen the one from our list of best wedding guest dresses, but have you thought about jewellery? For just £7, these Accessorize earrings will have everyone doing a double take. We won't tell anyone! Accessorize is one of our go-to brands for affordable jewellery and the quality is seriously impressive.
With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, we've got our eye on these beauties in case they are discounted. The rose gold is a refreshing alternative, and these crystal is just the right amount of sparkle.
Editor's Pick
The charm on these hoops is removable, meaning you get two for the price of one. A happy customer wrote of these earrings: "the gold colour is very bright and the small charm is really sparkly (and the way it's set makes the stone look larger than it is). Overall they're a very lovely pair of earrings and so far I've mostly been wearing them without the charm, but it's nice to have the option."
Available in purple or gold, these would be the perfect finishing touch to white jeans outfits. In terms of looking after your earrings, the Debenhams website advises: "put your jewellery on after you have applied scent... Don't wear during sports or workouts. Don't wear while sleeping."
Kate Spade makes some of the best designer bags under £1000, but the brand is always great for jewellery. The actual hoop on these are covered in pave crystals for extra sparkle.
But if the real deal is a lot more than you were hoping to spend, we've found some very stylish options that will help you get the same look. The petite hoop and drop stone is such a beautiful combination, and there's not an outfit that these earring options won't go with.
Accessorize has a real bargain, or perhaps Monica Vinader's version could be an anniversary present for someone special? Check out our top jewellery styling tips here for inspiration on how to wear yours.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
