Victoria Beckham's dreamy diamond earrings are the subtle accessory she wears with everything - and we promise you'll want some too

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 25 years of marriage today, and although the traditional gift for the milestone is silver, we're coveting her diamond and gold earrings.

With the exception of THOSE purple wedding suits, VB is always modelling a new outfit in her social media posts, but her subtle gold earrings are pretty much always present. This time she wore them in a video to celebrate the launch of her Victoria Beckham Beauty body shimmer, and fans were quick to comment on how "stunning" she looked.

If you're anything like us, you'll know that earrings can make the world of difference to an outfit, immediately elevating it and making you feel more put together. You could say the perfect pair of mini huggie hoop earrings is a capsule wardrobe staple - certainly they're just as important as the best designer bags!

Victoria's earrings are by Jessica McCormack, a brand that is no stranger to a celebrity fan or two. Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston are all firmly in the club, and Zoe Kravitz recently became the first brand ambassador.

McCormack's designs are regularly spotted on red carpets, and in amongst some of the best Met Gala jewellery looks, although a huge part of the appeal is how versatile they are. Jessica wants her pieces to be seen as 'day diamonds': part of your everyday uniform, that look just as good with jeans and t-shirts as they do on red carpet royalty.

Victoria's style is available in several different sizes and carats, costing up to £55,000. And you'll notice she got several piercings in her ear, so that's a lot of diamonds!

Her signature diamond gypset earrings are certainly a splurge, but they're right up there with the jewellery to invest in that you really will wear forever.

Jessica McCormack's instantly-recognisable gypset earrings are a celebrity favourite (Image credit: Jessica McCormack)

Shop Victoria's look

But if the real deal is a lot more than you were hoping to spend, we've found some very stylish options that will help you get the same look. The petite hoop and drop stone is such a beautiful combination, and there's not an outfit that these earring options won't go with.

Accessorize has a real bargain, or perhaps Monica Vinader's version could be an anniversary present for someone special? Check out our top jewellery styling tips here for inspiration on how to wear yours.