The best jewellery boxes to store your most treasured pieces

Received a ring, bracelet, necklace or earrings this Christmas? You'll need somewhere to keep them...

Zara, Oliver Bonas, Aspinal jewellery boxes
(Image credit: Zara, Oliver Bonas, Aspinal)
Caroline Parr
Features

My favourite Christmas gift to give and receive has got to be jewellery. You simply can't have enough necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings if your life!

Whether you choose gold or silver, diamonds or costume jewellery, or a big mix of everything, these items are a key part of your everyday capsule wardrobe.

If you're like me you might have trinket trays around your home to put your prized possessions in, but all of your pieces - from investment jewellery to affordable jewellery - deserve a proper place to be kept. And a stylish one at that!

We've all gone to put on a treasured necklace, only to find it all tangled up with other necklaces. What you really need is one of the best jewellery boxes, which can sit proudly on your dressing table or in your wardrobe. A travel organiser is helpful for anyone who's always off on holiday, so this is a great idea if you're looking for very late Christmas gifts or birthday presents.

Ideally you should take your jewellery off when sleeping and showering, and avoid contact with perfume or make-up where possible (this Amazon jewellery cleaner is my top recommendation if your pieces are looking a bit worse for wear!). So with that in mind, I've shopped around for the most stylish and practical jewellery storage boxes, starting from as little as £19.99.

Best jewellery boxes - as chosen by a fashion editor

Stackers jewellery box Most space efficient

Stackers Taupe Classic Jewellery Box, Set of 2

Dimensions: 18cm x 25cm x 11cm

Stackers has to win for best jewellery box overall, if you ask me. The idea is simple: you build your own. Start with this two tier jewellery box, and then as your collection grows you can add more and more layers and accessories to create exactly what you need. Genius!

LARGE WOODEN JEWELLERY BOXBest wooden jewellery box

Zara Large Wooden Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 10cm x 30cm x 19cm

There's something so charming and classic about a wooden jewellery box, and this option looks much more expensive than it is. There are options with more layers, or even a wooden watch box available at Zara Home.

Bijou Jewellery BoxBest investment

Aspinal Bijou Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 3.3 x 6.2 x 5.4 inches

Aspinal is one of the best brands in the business for accessories, and with its blue lining, I think this white jewellery box would make an amazing wedding present. It's a pricey piece, but with its suede-lined interior, shield plaque, and petite lock with key and tassel, it's made to be displayed.

WOLF Sophia Jewellery Box with WindowEasy to see

Wolf Sophia Jewellery Box With Window

Dimensions: 36cm x 25.5cm x 7cm

This one really caught my attention thanks to its clear window at the top, so you can see what you've got inside. It makes choosing which jewellery to wear every day much easier! Debenhams is another really great place to try for the best jewellery boxes.

Green & Pink Resin Chequerboard Jewellery Box | Oliver BonasPrints charming

Oliver Bonas Resin Chequerboard Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 7.5 cm x 27 cm x 17 cm

woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "If you're wanting to add an eye-catching pop of colour to your sideboard or room this is the piece for you. I absolutely love the mix of lime green and vibrant pink, and the velvet green interiors and gold handle are finishing touches that are simply irresistible. Watch as this sells out fast!"

Leather Jewellery Roll | Onyx BlackDoubles as a clutch bag

Missoma Leather Jewellery Roll

Dimensions: Height (closed): 10.5cm x Length: 21cm. Weight: 184g

This leather jewellery roll is much to good to stay in your suitcase when you're travelling. I say use it as a little clutch bag too! You can get free monogramming, and one reviewer wrote: "Beautiful surprisingly soft leather. Excellent quality. Perfect to take my jewellery away on holiday".

Rose Street Jewellery BoxBest for travel

Strathberry Rose Street Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 4.5cm x 11cm x 11cm

I have a burgundy version of this in my own accessories collection, and I can't tell you how much I love it. Strathberry is in the list of Kate Middleton's best handbags, and this perfectly-sized leather box feels like a real little slice of luxury.

Leather Suede Oval Jewellery Box - ChocolateOn trend suede

Monica Vinader Leather Suede Oval Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 18cm x 9cm x 4cm

We love Monica Vinader jewellery, but would never have thought to look for accessories. This chocolate brown suede box is very on trend, and there's plenty of space inside for your favourite rings and more.

'scorpio' Navy Zodiac Jewellery BoxBest personalised

Katie Loxton Scorpio Zodiac Jewellery Box

Dimensions: 5.5cm x 9cm x 9cm

This is so sweet. You can pick a person's star sign and initials, to make a super personalised present that's petite enough to keep in your handbag, but is plenty big enough to carry several jewellery items. It's made from vegan leather too.

Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

