The best jewellery boxes to store your most treasured pieces
Received a ring, bracelet, necklace or earrings this Christmas? You'll need somewhere to keep them...
My favourite Christmas gift to give and receive has got to be jewellery. You simply can't have enough necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings if your life!
Whether you choose gold or silver, diamonds or costume jewellery, or a big mix of everything, these items are a key part of your everyday capsule wardrobe.
If you're like me you might have trinket trays around your home to put your prized possessions in, but all of your pieces - from investment jewellery to affordable jewellery - deserve a proper place to be kept. And a stylish one at that!
We've all gone to put on a treasured necklace, only to find it all tangled up with other necklaces. What you really need is one of the best jewellery boxes, which can sit proudly on your dressing table or in your wardrobe. A travel organiser is helpful for anyone who's always off on holiday, so this is a great idea if you're looking for very late Christmas gifts or birthday presents.
Ideally you should take your jewellery off when sleeping and showering, and avoid contact with perfume or make-up where possible (this Amazon jewellery cleaner is my top recommendation if your pieces are looking a bit worse for wear!). So with that in mind, I've shopped around for the most stylish and practical jewellery storage boxes, starting from as little as £19.99.
Best jewellery boxes - as chosen by a fashion editor
Most space efficient
Dimensions: 18cm x 25cm x 11cm
Stackers has to win for best jewellery box overall, if you ask me. The idea is simple: you build your own. Start with this two tier jewellery box, and then as your collection grows you can add more and more layers and accessories to create exactly what you need. Genius!
Best wooden jewellery box
Dimensions: 10cm x 30cm x 19cm
There's something so charming and classic about a wooden jewellery box, and this option looks much more expensive than it is. There are options with more layers, or even a wooden watch box available at Zara Home.
Best investment
Dimensions: 3.3 x 6.2 x 5.4 inches
Aspinal is one of the best brands in the business for accessories, and with its blue lining, I think this white jewellery box would make an amazing wedding present. It's a pricey piece, but with its suede-lined interior, shield plaque, and petite lock with key and tassel, it's made to be displayed.
Easy to see
Dimensions: 36cm x 25.5cm x 7cm
This one really caught my attention thanks to its clear window at the top, so you can see what you've got inside. It makes choosing which jewellery to wear every day much easier! Debenhams is another really great place to try for the best jewellery boxes.
Prints charming
Dimensions: 7.5 cm x 27 cm x 17 cm
woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "If you're wanting to add an eye-catching pop of colour to your sideboard or room this is the piece for you. I absolutely love the mix of lime green and vibrant pink, and the velvet green interiors and gold handle are finishing touches that are simply irresistible. Watch as this sells out fast!"
Doubles as a clutch bag
Dimensions: Height (closed): 10.5cm x Length: 21cm. Weight: 184g
This leather jewellery roll is much to good to stay in your suitcase when you're travelling. I say use it as a little clutch bag too! You can get free monogramming, and one reviewer wrote: "Beautiful surprisingly soft leather. Excellent quality. Perfect to take my jewellery away on holiday".
Best for travel
Dimensions: 4.5cm x 11cm x 11cm
I have a burgundy version of this in my own accessories collection, and I can't tell you how much I love it. Strathberry is in the list of Kate Middleton's best handbags, and this perfectly-sized leather box feels like a real little slice of luxury.
On trend suede
Dimensions: 18cm x 9cm x 4cm
We love Monica Vinader jewellery, but would never have thought to look for accessories. This chocolate brown suede box is very on trend, and there's plenty of space inside for your favourite rings and more.
Best personalised
Dimensions: 5.5cm x 9cm x 9cm
This is so sweet. You can pick a person's star sign and initials, to make a super personalised present that's petite enough to keep in your handbag, but is plenty big enough to carry several jewellery items. It's made from vegan leather too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Forget the gym - this 5-move kettlebell workout for beginners can help you get in shape at home
A kettlebell workout for beginners can help you build strength and improve your fitness in just a few weeks. Here's the expert guide
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Zara Tindall's white baker boy hat and furry suede knee highs for Boxing Day with the Royals were so noughties
Her stylish winter boots are back on trend 20 years after she first wore them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Take your loungewear to the next level with Gillian Anderson’s oh-so chic satin pyjamas and lime-green knit
You might just be keeping cosy at home, but adding some stylish flair to your loungewear is never a bad idea
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton's sultry sequin gown with edgy belt detail has got us so ready to dazzle on New Year's Eve
Nothing says 'New Year's' like a head-to-toe sequined look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Spring/Summer fashion trends 2025 you need to know - and how to wear them now
We watched hundreds of fashion shows to get ahead
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Victoria Beckham's cosy cinched-waist parka was the epitome of drizzly day chic
VB made a classic rainy day look her own in the parka of dreams
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Has Emilia Fox found the perfect winter jumper? Her stunning roll-neck knit looks so chic paired with a puffer coat
Emilia Fox kept it casual this Christmas in a cosy knitted jumper and practical puffer jacket
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for unique accessories? The 9 best bag charms are the finishing touch you need
From a Burberry bear to love hearts, the best bag charms are the ultimate way to luxe up your leather goods
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's leather leggings, chunky boots and houndstooth blazer are the perfect comfy-chic look for twixmas
Her winter hat and striking scarf bring a cosy-chic touch to the outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These royal-approved knee high boots are rarely on sale, but Zara Tindall's favourite pair have a discount today
Fairfax & Favour's early access sale knocks 20% off popular 'Regina' boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published