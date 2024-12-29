The best jewellery boxes to store your most treasured pieces

My favourite Christmas gift to give and receive has got to be jewellery. You simply can't have enough necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings if your life!

Whether you choose gold or silver, diamonds or costume jewellery, or a big mix of everything, these items are a key part of your everyday capsule wardrobe.

If you're like me you might have trinket trays around your home to put your prized possessions in, but all of your pieces - from investment jewellery to affordable jewellery - deserve a proper place to be kept. And a stylish one at that!

We've all gone to put on a treasured necklace, only to find it all tangled up with other necklaces. What you really need is one of the best jewellery boxes, which can sit proudly on your dressing table or in your wardrobe. A travel organiser is helpful for anyone who's always off on holiday, so this is a great idea if you're looking for very late Christmas gifts or birthday presents.

Ideally you should take your jewellery off when sleeping and showering, and avoid contact with perfume or make-up where possible (this Amazon jewellery cleaner is my top recommendation if your pieces are looking a bit worse for wear!). So with that in mind, I've shopped around for the most stylish and practical jewellery storage boxes, starting from as little as £19.99.

Best jewellery boxes - as chosen by a fashion editor