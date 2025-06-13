Duchess Sophie just brought back her high-street rose quartz studs - and they tied in perfectly with her floral silk dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh has had these earrings for many years and they're subtle enough to work with so many outfits.
It’s hard to keep up with the range of jewellery trends that come and go, but the Duchess of Edinburgh tends to stick to what she knows and loves regardless of what’s "in fashion".
I take a similar approach to jewellery as I want to get maximum wear out of my pieces and I loved seeing Sophie step out in an old favourite pair of earrings on 12th June. She was one of several royals who attended a reception for recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise at Windsor Castle and wore her Monica Vinader Siren Stud Earrings.
At £100 they’re one of the most affordable items in her royal jewellery collection and they match the stacking Siren rings that she’s still been sporting a lot recently. The Siren Earrings come in different colourways and Duchess Sophie has the rose gold vermeil and rose quartz ones.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Earrings
Exact Match
Duchess Sophie's signature spring rings match these earrings perfectly and it's lovely to see her bringing them back out of her collection. They're crafted from rose gold vermeil and have a soft-pink rose quartz stone in them. The shape feels very organic and this design comes in so many other stone and metal combinations too.
These earrings feature pink chalcedony and sterling silver and are an affordable option that has a similar subtlety to the Duchess's studs. They're a good size as a solo earring and can also be worn with other, smaller studs or hoops to create an ear stack if you have multiple piercings.
Shop Floral Dresses Like Sophie's
The soft floral print on this dress reminds me of the darker and pastel tones on Duchess Sophie's frock. The blouson sleeves and ruffle detailing at the hem give dimension and put a twist on the classic shirt dress silhouette. With sandals and pink or stud earrings this would be such a fabulous outfit.
High-contrast floral dresses can work for more casual occasions too and this one is a lovely choice for day-to-day wear. It has elastication at the back, gathers at the front and the waist belt is detachable. The deep chocolate brown and white pattern is neutral and so easy to style.
This design is one of Monica Vinader’s best-selling gemstones and the rose quartz is hand-cut, giving each pair of earrings a unique look. You can wear them on their own as the Duchess did or if you have multiple piercings, they’re not so big that you can’t wear them with other items.
Drop earrings are often people’s go-tos for special events in particular and hoops will always be chic. However, I think stud earrings like this can be so much more versatile precisely because they’re understated.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s earrings would look just as elegant with relaxed looks, smart-casual outfits and occasionwear too. They bring a touch of glamour and these rose quartz earrings tied in with the senior royal’s dress too.
Colour coordination can make a huge difference to your style as it creates a sense of cohesion and polish. One of Duchess Sophie’s most-worn shades all year round, but especially in the warmer months, is pink.
Whether blossom-pink, fuchsia or somewhere in between, she’s probably worn this hue before. For the reception the Duchess opted for a Suzannah London Grandad Silk Tea Dress with dusty pink flowers on a rich, plum-toned background.
The blend of pastel pink and dark purple is an unusual one and having such a stark contrast between the shades makes the pattern stand out even more. It’s crafted from pure silk and has a tea dress silhouette, with a bias-cut midi skirt.
Smocking follows the empire-line seam and also features on the shoulders and cuffs. These details reflect the 1930s inspiration and the Duchess of Edinburgh often favours a vintage-esque design with her dresses.
This piece is a rather luxurious addition to her wardrobe at £1,250, although there are so many floral options around right now as alternatives. They’d make a gorgeous wedding guest dress and tying in your frock with your earrings like Sophie did is a stunning style choice.
She’s had her high-street Siren studs in her collection since at least 2017 and before now, hasn’t been seen wearing them since 2018. That year she pulled them out incredibly regularly and it seems she’s rediscovered them for summer alongside her matching rings.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
