The Met Gala happens on the first Monday of May each year, and let's be honest - you can't avoid the slew of images, clips and discussion about who's invited, who's wearing what and whether they fit in with the theme.

At New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, A-Listers from across the globe descend on the famous museum in millions of dollars worth of haute couture, high-end jewellery and intricate makeup to attend this high-brow gala that raises money for the museum's Costume Institute.

Each year, a theme and its attendees are hand-picked by Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and, well...anything goes! From the iconic 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' that saw light-up gowns and futuristic jewellery to themes honouring icons of fashion such as Karl Lagerfeld (need we remind you of Jared Leto dressing up as Karl's beloved cat Choupette?!), the Met Gala gives us iconic moments year after year.

The jewels worn on the red carpet are a massive part of this excitement, as anything from bracelets to hand-made tiaras become an integral part of any outfit. So, to look back on the amazing array of jewels that have been spotted on the famous steps, we have brought together some of the best (and most memorable) jewellery looks ever from the Met Gala.

32 of the best ever Met Gala jewellery looks

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of the Met Gala and no doubt the person all attendees are trying to impress, Anna Wintour of course never misses a fashion moment on the red carpet of her own event. Here she's pictured at the 2012 Met Gala red carpet in a custom Prada gown with a lobster motif on the skirt and a beautiful amber-coloured necklace that positively dripped with jewels as it just peeked through her fur coat.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell stunned at the 2016 Met Gala for the theme ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’. Her intricate cut-out dress was accessorised with jewellery designed by Verdura, featuring elegant diamond drop earrings and two thick black bangles with a sun design on them and (of course) encrusted with diamonds.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's elegant look was dazzling at the Met Gala in 2003, wearing a one-shoulder dress by Gucci that was completely covered in rhinestones and of a beautiful light champagne colour. She also wore impressive Fred Leighton diamond drop earrings that went all the way to her décolletage and shimmered beautifully in the red carpet pictures.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, Anne Hathaway looked the epitome of the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies’. Wearing a rather bow-tastic red gown with plenty of layers and a cut-out on the bodice, it was complemented by intricate gold earrings and a fun, spiked tiara designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The solid gold earrings seem to not feature much in the way of stones and jewels and instead draw inspiration from religious drawings and their gold detailing.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look needs no introduction, to be honest. Here is actress Lupita Nyong’o wearing an amazing outfit for the 2019 Met Gala, truly nailing the theme of ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’. This extravagant multicoloured dress by Versace was paired with an outlandish necklace and earrings set designed by Bulgari. According to The Jewellery Editor , this set featured 41-carat emeralds and amethysts and sat proudly on the actress to add that extra touch of camp extravagance.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to JFK, Kim Kardashian took full advantage of the dress's history of glamour and wore stunning Fred Leighton jewellery that complemented it so well. Sparkling diamond drop earrings and rings added that final touch of old-school Hollywood glamour that has been worn so many times on the red carpet at all manner of A-Lister events, proving it's a timeless style choice that certainly makes an impact when you're wearing the Marilyn dress!

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively wore a set of dazzling jewellery including a crown, all designed by jewellery icon Lorraine Schwartz. Cascading earrings in diamond shapes shone alongside her radiant red carpet energy that has made her one to watch at every Met Gala, while a tiara that perfectly matched her dress brought the whole look together for an all-together ethereal and high-class feel.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna is never one to shy away from bold fashion and style choices. At the Met Gala in 2017, she wore a camouflage Moschino dress that she accessorised with err… everything!? From stacks of thick Cuban link necklaces with safety pins hanging off them to what we assume to be fleur de lis keychains and carabiners hanging off of a utility pocket, Madonna gave us a truly unforgettable jewellery moment in Met Gala history. Bamboo-style earrings and a diamond grill add even more texture to this camo dress that looks like it could be in an ultra-glam action film!

Uma Thurman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Star of Kill Bill, Uma Thurman wore this fun take on red-carpet jewellery at the 2016 Met Gala. Wearing an oversized bird brooch on the strap of her simple, off-white square-neck dress. Designed by Cartier in 1948, this historic brooch was over 8 inches long and studded with over 900 baguette, fancy and brilliant-cut diamonds, according to Something About Rocks . To ensure this fanciful brooch was not overshadowed, she opted for simple diamond stud earrings and a chic side-parting up-do that we think is timelessly classy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ ice queen ensemble was accented with plenty of stunning Chopard jewellery, including a multi-layer necklace, ombre pink earrings and a whole load of stacked diamond bracelets. The theme of metallic and patterns that almost resemble metal feature all throughout the look, from the woven bodice to the diagonal lines down the tulle skirt that change into shades of beautiful pastel feathers. A rather pointy metal tiara with diamonds sits on top of her big hairdo, giving this look a regal, Tim Burton feel.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tennis player Serena Williams showed her fun and unique style at the Met Gala when she waltzed down the red carpet in this sweet Atelier Versace gown in hues of lemon yellow and baby pink. With its structured body and pouffy shoulders, it deserved to be paired with jewellery that was just as cool. She wore shimmery drop earrings and rings by de Grisogono and a diamond watch that glimmered on her wrist. A fun touch of personality was also on show from a pair of matching yellow Nike trainers, no doubt keeping the star comfy all night long. We like your thinking, Serena!

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh gave us simple, timeless glamour at the 2023 Met Gala. Wearing a black and white tuxedo-style Karl Lagerfeld gown, the actress accessorised with delightful Cartier diamond drop earrings, a layered diamond necklace and a cocktail ring. The wide neck of the dress makes the impressive necklace the star of the show, while the earrings and cocktail ring keep everything cohesive and together. An exaggerated cat-eye and fluttery lashes top this look off.

Winnie Harlow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Winnie Harlow looked truly ethereal in all white at the 2019 Met Gala, wearing a custom Tommy Hilfiger dress with a structured neckline, airy skirt and long flowing train. The jewels (of course) had to match this extravagant bridal look and were designed by Bulgari from their High Jewellery collection. Featuring a leaf diamond necklace, bracelets and rings, this look was elevated even further by an eye-catching white headpiece with stars and flowers.

Emilia Clarke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking elements from Catholic religious imagery and giving them a high fashion finish, British actress Emilia Clarke looked amazing at the 2018 Met Gala in a dress covered in gold floral detailing and church-like embroidered panels all along its long flowing train. Her jewellery was just as regal, sporting a gold and ruby tiara and large chandelier earrings designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Pink cheeks and a deep cherry red lip add that final touch of glamour to her look.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Celine Dion looked the epitome of Las Vegas showgirl at the 2019 Met Gala, wearing this all-singing, all-dancing fringed and super sparkling bodysuit with a massive feathered headpiece. The jewels are, of course, no less glam than her shimmery dream of an outfit designed by Fred Leighton. Wearing Art Deco diamond pendant earrings and a cluster ring anyone would be envious of, these jewels add that final showgirl touch of sparkle that makes Celine truly stand out on the red carpet.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wore Tiffany & Co. jewels aplenty at the 2023 Met Gala. Spotted wearing the Lucida Star Necklace, this necklace features a 100-carat white diamond pendant and 82 facets, according to Only Natural Diamonds and shone brilliantly as it sat perfectly on her chest. To make this look even more memorable, Dua wore the iconic ‘Chanel Bride’ dress that Claudia Schiffer wore to close the 1992 Fall Couture Show.

Gisele Bündchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

90s supermodel royalty Gisele Bündchen wore a stunning Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala in a beautiful champagne colour that oozed glamour and style. Her jewellery was equally as glam, as she was spotted wearing some seriously impressive diamond and gold hoops by Alessandro Sabbatini of SABBA.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, Cardi B showed up to the red carpet in a gown that was anything but sleepwear; a huge black tulle gown designed by Giambattista Valli and eye-popping jewels designed by Kaymen and A. Jaffe. Featuring emeralds and diamonds, her earrings and necklace all had one large stone in the middle (namely emeralds) with diamonds adorning everywhere else.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Emma Stone wore this futuristic outfit to the 2015 Met Gala for the theme ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion'. A fun jumpsuit with wide lapels and an interesting belt, this look was paired with beautiful golden heels and a sleek yet impactful necklace and bracelet and chain earrings by Louis Vuitton from their High Jewellery collection.

Lorde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde looked whimsical at the 2021 Met Gala in this interesting open blouse/overcoat with a skirt designed by Emily Bode. Adorned with unique embellishments and what looks like old pennies around the hem of the coat and fashioned into a chain belt for her low-cut skirt, this outfit was repurposed from Bode’s previous menswear line. Her jewellery was just as eccentric and committed to the sustainability element, wearing seven recycled gold pieces by small-batch New York jewellery designer Prounis Jewellery.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a clear departure from her usual red carpet style, Beyoncé looked amazing in this gothic-inspired look, featuring a beaded black gown and a mesh diamond veil. This was all brought to life with elaborate chandelier earrings and a chunky cocktail ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The earrings are really the star of the show here, featuring a large black stone in the middle with many smaller ones around it that beautifully caught the light.

Glenn Close

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well and truly pretty in pink, Glenn Close stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in 2022 in a head-to-toe fuchsia pink ensemble by Valentino consisting of a blouse, trousers and a wonderful gown with floral appliques covered in sequins. The earrings definitely matched the vibe here in the vein of very large pink drop earrings that stopped just on her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocking Harry Winston jewels on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, Jennifer Lopez oozed elegance in a pale blue chiffon dress. The dress was rather simple in its design, mainly a high-neckline and simple flowing train, and was accessorised with more than 150 carats of diamonds including hoop earrings and two bracelets that sat beautifully on her, according to Forbes magazine .

Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer and musician Lizzo honoured the theme of 2023 (Karl Lagerfeld) by wearing a simple dress with a pearl-adorned overlay. Her outfit was enhanced by plenty of stunning Chanel jewellery pieces, from large tear-drop-shaped pearl earrings to pearl and diamond-adorned jewelled gloves (featuring plenty of Chanel logos, naturally).

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Gigi Hadid wore this fun, extremely oversized burgundy coat and latex catsuit look at the 2022 Met Gala for the theme ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’. This red wine-coloured ensemble was enhanced with a striking necklace featuring black pearls, diamonds and tourmalines all set in gold (as you do).

Iman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supermodel Iman channelled her inner Princess at the 1997 Met Gala, wearing a stunning diamond tiara that gracefully accessorised her sleek high ponytail and long, waved hair. The model took it one step further and wore an eccentric metallic coat that was adorned with feathers around the neckline and cuffs. We can even see a pop of her dress underneath (covered in diamonds, of course), which seems very fitting for her tribute to much-loved fashion house Versace.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked like a true angel at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing a golden Ralph Lauren gown, sleek gold earrings designed by Ana Khouri Gioconda and a literal halo that gave a truly out-of-this-world feel. Her makeup is also beautiful, with a simple matte smokey eye, fresh complexion and deep berry-hued lip that adds a touch of depth to this all-over gold look. The halo was an artfully designed hair accessory in the form of a clip that kept her smooth low bun together whilst providing this icon-like ring around her head, according to Allure .

Billy Porter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Star of Pose Billy Porter made sure everyone knew he had arrived at the 2019 Met Gala, as he flaunted a head-to-toe ‘Sun God’ look inspired by the Egyptian God Ra custom-made by New York-based designers The Blonds. The jewellery on this outfit basically becomes one with the clothing, featuring a 24-carat gold headpiece and accessories designed by jewellery designers including Andreoli and Oscar Heyman. 10-foot gold wings and gold jewelled makeup complete this ever-so-slightly camp outfit.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanchett’s shimmery fringed Balenciaga gown was elevated by a beautiful set of drop earrings with pale green gemstones, pearls and diamonds designed by Van Cleef & Arpels. The dress and earrings are both of a more pale, neutral gold tone, giving it an edgy, more modern look for the 2007 theme of ‘Poiret: King of Fashion’, honouring French designer Paul Poiret. An equally bedazzled clutch bag accessorises this look so well, while a sultry bronze smokey eye and warm, blushed cheeks are just one of the many wonderful eye looks for blue eyes you can try out.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015 for its ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ theme. Wearing a custom Fausto Puglisi dress featuring a gorgeous sun-motif and exaggerated, structured train, she wore matching accessories and jewellery aplenty that really brought this fun look together. Her tiara, thick chunky bangles and rings all feature the same sun motif and give a royal opulence to the look that made a huge impression for her first Met Gala. With both gold and silver hardware and plenty of jewels, we think this look is one of Zendaya’s best!

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could forget this look worn by Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala with the theme ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’? This dress became an online sensation (a.k.a meme) almost instantly because of the train’s striking resemblance to, well…food! On the other hand, her amazing gold Cartier diamond choker, earrings, and rings perfectly matched this crazy Guo Pei gown, enhancing its metallic glamour and luxurious feel so well. Her deep burgundy hair gives this look a nice accent and keeps it within a lovely, warm colour scheme.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner’s transparent, crystal-embellished Givenchy gown was accompanied by minimalist yet dazzling diamond stud earrings and a not-so minimalist choker necklace designed by Lorraine Schwartz. While it may not look obvious at first, this dress was a clear nod to Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn’s dress in My Fair Lady, with its exaggerated shoulders and embellished bodice and skirt, both dresses were also designed by Givenchy. A sleek bun completes the look and ensures all the focus remains on this amazing gown.