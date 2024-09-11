Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade
This chic combination shows us how versatile this bold hue can be for autumn styling
As red dominates the season's trends, Cate Blanchett's striking tailored outfit sets the tone for how to wear this vibrant hue throughout the autumn.
As we head into the cooler months, us fashion enthusiasts are turning our attention to new seasonal looks, including the latest colour trends too. And if you've been keeping up to date, you'll have noticed one colour in particular that's being seen everywhere...red! A bold shade that's worthy of featuring in everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe.
And Cate Blanchett's recent vibrant look captures everything we love about this hue and aligns perfectly with this autumnal trend. She styles tailored high-waited red trousers with a matching red shirt and finishes off the look with black pointed-toe heels.
A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)
A photo posted by on
The outfit was spotted in an Instagram post from red carpet stylist Elizabeth Day and shows Blanchett before she attended the Toronto International Film Festival. Her tailored trousers and shirt are from the Parisian brand AMI, and her fabulously sleek black heels are from the Italian footwear company Giuseppe Zanotti. She finishes off the look with minimal gold jewellery and fabulous green-tone sunglasses.
Blanchett's red look hits all the right notes to pull off this colour, and if you're still wondering what colour suits me? There are a variety of red shades for differing skin tones. For example, opt for cherry or berry reds for cooler skin tones, and if you have a warmer skin tone, stick to Ruby Red or Poppy.
Shop Cate Blanchett's red look
These sleek tailored trousers feature a dramatic wide leg and an ultra-comfortable fit too. Style with a matching red shirt and black heels. Or go more refined with a crisp white blouse and white trainers.
This cotton shirt from Mango is oversized and features a shirt style collar. Pair with matching red tailored trousers, your favourite denim jeans, or even create an ultra-stylish white jeans outfit.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Red is really trending right now, but why stick to just a bright bag when you can go all out à la Cate Blanchett? The fit of the trousers is flawless, and the minimal accessories allows the colour to really pack a punch.".
Choosing matching-tone tailored trousers and a shirt is a brilliant way to integrate bold colours into your wardrobe. Sharp tailoring in vibrant colour ways never fails. And if you're hesitant to go all the way with one shade, you can always opt for a neutral colour to accompany a bold hue. For example, style red trousers with a white cotton shirt and your best white trainers for a smart office look or for dining out.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
