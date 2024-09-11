Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade

As red dominates the season's trends, Cate Blanchett's striking tailored outfit sets the tone for how to wear this vibrant hue throughout the autumn.

As we head into the cooler months, us fashion enthusiasts are turning our attention to new seasonal looks, including the latest colour trends too. And if you've been keeping up to date, you'll have noticed one colour in particular that's being seen everywhere...red! A bold shade that's worthy of featuring in everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe.

And Cate Blanchett's recent vibrant look captures everything we love about this hue and aligns perfectly with this autumnal trend. She styles tailored high-waited red trousers with a matching red shirt and finishes off the look with black pointed-toe heels.

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) A photo posted by on

The outfit was spotted in an Instagram post from red carpet stylist Elizabeth Day and shows Blanchett before she attended the Toronto International Film Festival. Her tailored trousers and shirt are from the Parisian brand AMI, and her fabulously sleek black heels are from the Italian footwear company Giuseppe Zanotti. She finishes off the look with minimal gold jewellery and fabulous green-tone sunglasses.

Blanchett's red look hits all the right notes to pull off this colour, and if you're still wondering what colour suits me? There are a variety of red shades for differing skin tones. For example, opt for cherry or berry reds for cooler skin tones, and if you have a warmer skin tone, stick to Ruby Red or Poppy.

Shop Cate Blanchett's red look

Tailored High Waisted Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £57.85 (was £89) at Karen Millen These sleek tailored trousers feature a dramatic wide leg and an ultra-comfortable fit too. Style with a matching red shirt and black heels. Or go more refined with a crisp white blouse and white trainers. Mango Pocket Oversize Shirt £35.99 at Mango This cotton shirt from Mango is oversized and features a shirt style collar. Pair with matching red tailored trousers, your favourite denim jeans, or even create an ultra-stylish white jeans outfit. Charles & Keith Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps £65 at Charles & Keith If you're looking for the perfect black heels look no further. These shoes offer a timeless silhouette and a modern twist with their patent leather finish. And they have an elasticated slingback style that makes them easy to get off and on.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Red is really trending right now, but why stick to just a bright bag when you can go all out à la Cate Blanchett? The fit of the trousers is flawless, and the minimal accessories allows the colour to really pack a punch.".

Choosing matching-tone tailored trousers and a shirt is a brilliant way to integrate bold colours into your wardrobe. Sharp tailoring in vibrant colour ways never fails. And if you're hesitant to go all the way with one shade, you can always opt for a neutral colour to accompany a bold hue. For example, style red trousers with a white cotton shirt and your best white trainers for a smart office look or for dining out.