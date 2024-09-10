Liv Tyler's unexpected red handbag is the ultimate accessory that will help you integrate this trending colour into your autumn looks
Liv Tyler educates us on how easily vibrant red can transform monochromatic looks
Liv Tyler offers a masterclass in accessorising an all-black ensemble following the 'unexpected red theory'. Styling a sleek black pair of tailored trousers and a black top, she opts for a captivating red accessory that's truly won us over.
With the arrival of September and an overcast sky, our fashion choices take a turn into deeper, more seasonal colours in the hope of curating the ultimate autumn capsule wardrobe. And if you've been keeping up to date with the latest fashion trends, you'll have seen that "cherry red" is set to be one of the colours for the cooler months ahead.
And this sophisticated look from actress Liv Tyler educates us all on how to integrate this trending colour into our autumnal looks. Attending a show at New York Fashion Week, she chose a striking dark look consisting of a black turtleneck and wide-leg tailored trousers. And the standout accessory? A statement red baguette bag that has to be one of the best designer handbags we've seen all season.
The bag itself is the ALAÏA Red 'Le Teckel' Small Bag and retails for the high price-point of £1560. However, luckily for you we've found an affordable alternative that's just as fabulous. And to finish off the all-black ensemble she chooses mesh mules that add a playful edge to the sleek attire.
Shop Liv Tyler's striking look
If you’re looking to add some edge to your current top rotation this mesh option is the perfect pick. Layer underneath knitwear, tailored blazers, or simply wear solo with black trousers.
These classic tailored trousers will be your new best friend throughout the autumn months, style them with ballet flats, leather loafers, or even your best white trainers.
Lookalike
This handbag is certainly an investment piece, but one that won't disappoint. And if you're looking for that vibrant red accessory to make your outfits pop, this bag should be a top contender.
The bold, vibrant hue of this handbag brings just the right amount of flair to all-black, making this a fantastic outfit for special occasions or even dining out at your favourite restaurant. And of course, now more than ever is the time to be wearing tailored trousers, a perfect option for looking polished without sacrificing comfort and practicality—and they keep you warm too!
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look "The 'unexpected red theory' doesn't just apply to interior design—Liv has livened up her chic all-black ensemble with the chicest little Alaia bag here, which matches her lipstick perfectly. The turtleneck top teamed with sharply tailored trousers is so sophisticated, and those mesh heels add further interest too."
Red is set to be a key trending colour this autumn/winter, especially for accessories. Whether it's handbags, loafers, or jewellery, this bold colour is certain to inject personality into your autumn wardrobe. And this outfit from Liv Tyler shows how easily this shade can transform monochromatic looks.
