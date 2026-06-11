Jennifer Aniston demonstrates the lasting appeal of this flattering Victoria Beckham dress
Is her dress 2026's answer to the Roland Mouret Galaxy dress?
When it comes to dresses, Jennifer Aniston rarely strays too far away from a classic LBD. And there's a very good reason for that - have you ever seen a photo of her wearing an outfit that looks dated? I still look to her 90s style for inspiration!
For a recent screening of her hugely popular drama The Morning Show, Jen chose an ankle-skimming Victoria Beckham dress in a very deep forest green colour. The ruched detailing is instantly recognisable and makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
It's a design that blew up three years ago when the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and, of course, VB herself all wore it, but Jennifer is proving this dress looks just as fresh and flattering today. The split sleeves offer a really flattering amount of arm coverage, and it's the kind of dress you could wear for any occasion, from a wedding to a day at the races. Did I mention it's now 20% off, too?
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Exact match
This is the very same dress that Jennifer is wearing, and I personally love the slight deviation away from her go-to black dresses. The floaty sleeves, ruched detailing and midi length make it so easy to wear, and clearly this is a dress that's sticking around.
The Fold is one of the best women's workwear brands, and the curved petal sleeves on this dress are very reminiscent of the Victoria Beckham design. This one is available in six different colours and prints, and trust me, you're going to feel so confident in this dress.
Navy is a much softer alternative to black, and this little number would look very chic paired with plenty of gold jewellery. It's available in UK sizes 4 to 18, and one reviewer wrote: "I bought this dress for Ascot. It ticks all the right boxes. It’s flattering and elegant and demure and matched with the right pair of shoes and hat it’s going to be a total knockout!"
Back in 2005, everyone who was anyone was wearing Roland Mouret's super popular Galaxy pencil dress. In fact, one of the design's most famous fans was none other than Victoria Beckham.
Fast forward a little over twenty years, and now Victoria has designed a cult classic. It's a dress that's been worn by a whole host of stylish names, and honestly, the more celebrities I spot wearing it, the more I appreciate how perfectly it's designed.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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