Victoria Beckham's iconic colour block dress at Wimbledon proves that this is still one of the most flattering styles to invest in

The noughties continue to influence the current spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and one particular piece that I’m very happy to see back on the fashion agenda for the coming months is the colour block dress.

The colourful, panelled frocks were a huge hit back in the mid to late ‘00s, and were loved by A-listers and fashion fans alike due to how flattering they were on pretty much all body types. The well-placed seams and contrasting panelling had a clever illusion effect that created nipped-in waistlines and elongated silhouettes. Spotting a revival of the style on the high street, I was instantly reminded of the iconic dress that Victoria Beckham wore to Wimbledon back in 2014.

The star stunned in a piece from her own label while attending a match on Centre Court, and the navy fit and flare frock, complete with orange and maroon panelling, was an instant hit. Victoria’s outfit showed off the colour-blocking aesthetic perfectly at the time, but her bold design manages to still feel very relevant and on point for right now, and if you’re figuring out what to wear to Wimbledon or on the hunt for a new summer wedding guest dress for 2026, this style is worth considering.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour block dresses really are universally flattering and will make an ideal choice for a wide range of special occasions in your summer diary, so now is a good time to invest in one.

The contrasting panels are bold and will wow all by themselves though, so when it comes to styling, it's always best to keep your accessories understated and minimal. Opt for heels and bags in similar tones to your frock for a matchy-matchy effect, or keep it classic with gold or silver pieces that won't clash or detract attention away from your dress.

Victoria wore her statement-making design over a decade ago but it still feels very fresh, which proves just how timeless this trend is. Buy one now, and we guarantee that you'll be wearing your panelled piece for years to come without any worries about it dating.