Forget polka dots, Vanessa Williams serves perfect summer style at Wimbledon in timeless florals - it's always a winner

Vanessa Williams has never been afraid of bright and bold colour, so while Wimbledon whites have been dominating the courtside dress code, we knew to expect something a little more eye-catching from the actress.

She didn’t disappoint when she turned up in SW19 wearing Karen Millen’s blurred orchid twill collared maxi dress. Offering a unique take on the floral frocks that have been a mainstay this year at Wimbledon, Vanessa’s look brought a new take on the florals we’ve seen across many of the best summer dresses at the event thanks to its artistic, painterly pattern.

The floor-length design, with its chic structured collar, shirt-inspired buttons and voluminous skirt, created an eye-catching silhouette that played up the floral print beautifully. And Vanessa didn’t hold back with her accessories, balancing out the look with a structured raffia bag and a pair of Baldan’s discontinued cork wedge heels – sometimes more is more, and no look encapsulates this quite like Vanessa’s.

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