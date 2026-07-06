Forget polka dots, Vanessa Williams serves perfect summer style at Wimbledon in timeless florals - it's always a winner
Her Karen Millen dress is sure to be a sell-out
Vanessa Williams has never been afraid of bright and bold colour, so while Wimbledon whites have been dominating the courtside dress code, we knew to expect something a little more eye-catching from the actress.
She didn’t disappoint when she turned up in SW19 wearing Karen Millen’s blurred orchid twill collared maxi dress. Offering a unique take on the floral frocks that have been a mainstay this year at Wimbledon, Vanessa’s look brought a new take on the florals we’ve seen across many of the best summer dresses at the event thanks to its artistic, painterly pattern.
The floor-length design, with its chic structured collar, shirt-inspired buttons and voluminous skirt, created an eye-catching silhouette that played up the floral print beautifully. And Vanessa didn’t hold back with her accessories, balancing out the look with a structured raffia bag and a pair of Baldan’s discontinued cork wedge heels – sometimes more is more, and no look encapsulates this quite like Vanessa’s.
EXACT MATCH
Vanessa's Karen Millen dress is currently on sale with 40% off, meaning you can snap it up for less than £100. As well as being a steal, it's also a sure-fire way to make a sophisticated statement at any dressed-up event this season, with its sleek shape and bold pattern proving to be ultra-flattering.
While Vanessa's heels are no longer available to shop, recreating her style is a breeze thanks to the current revival we're seeing of cork wedge sandals. This pair from Dune London are a great alternative, thanks to the tan suede pairing beautifully with the natural texture of the cork.
The elegant, tailored shirt dress is a staple silhouette for Karen Millen, with the collared maxi Vanessa wore to Wimbledon also available in this beautiful khaki-dominated floral print design. The bold hues in the pattern are so striking, with the same painterly effect givi