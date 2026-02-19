The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics excitement is reaching its climax – how much do you know about past Games?

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics has been a delightful spectacle of sequins, skeleton, snowboarding – and a healthy dose of scandal away from the events, too. Like all good things, on Sunday, the closing ceremony will mark the end of another season of incredible athletic and personal achievements, and I know I for one will miss it.

The approaching end of the competition has got me feeling nostalgic for past Winter Olympics (I vividly remember being glued to the 1992 Games during a sleepover at a friend's house, and of course have watched Torvill and Dean's famous Bolero more times than I can count) so I've put together a quick quiz of the day to celebrate this wonderful event's rich history.

In a departure from the usual multiple choice format, in the below quiz you'll be asked to put the items into the correct order. Enjoy!

How did you do on the quiz?

If you enjoyed this, you may like to play some of our quiz of the day quizzes too.

