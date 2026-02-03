How well do you really know Dr Nikki Alexander from Silent Witness? Take our quiz and test yourself!

She might not have been in the show since the very beginning, but Silent Witness still wouldn’t be the same without Dr Nikki Alexander at this point. Played brilliantly by Emilia Fox for 12 years, the pathologist is the beating heart of the crime drama and her skills are legendary.

She’s adjusting to a new way of life at the Sir William Bowman Centre in Birmingham in Silent Witness season 29 as well as enjoying being newly married to colleague Jack Hodgson.

Episode 2 airs tonight and if you’re a Silent Witness fan, why not test your Nikki Alexander knowledge with our quiz? Let us know your score!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.