Take our Emilia Fox quiz ahead of Silent Witness series 29

Emilia is returning to our screens very soon

Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News
Quiz of the Day- Emilia Fox
(Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff)

With the 29th series of Silent Witness set to land on our screens in just a matter of days (on February 2nd to be exact) - we can't wait to see the legendary Emilia Fox in action again.

As she appeared on the cover for woman&home's March issue, dazzling in emerald green, she opened up on filming for the new series and dealing with heartache after her split from Jonathan Stadlen.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.