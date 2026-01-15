'I never got married because I can't make that promise' - Helena Bonham Carter's rare comments on 'transformative' Tim Burton split

Helena Bonham Carter is very selective about the acting roles she takes on, which is why it's exciting that she has a starring role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.

Released on January 15, the actress portrays Lady Caterham, a gender-swapped character from the original 1929 novel, in the three-episode series.

While she carefully chooses her television roles, she's also guarded about the information she puts out into the world about her private life.

Ahead of the release of her new show, Helena has candidly spoken about her "transformative" split from Tim Burton, and how important her friends were when the relationship broke down.

The pair were together for 13 years, after meeting in 2001 on the set of Planet of the Apes. They didn't marry and announced their split in 2014. They share two children, Billy and Nell.

Appearing on an episode of the Fashion Neurosis podcast, Helena shared the reasons she chose not to marry.

"We're not meant to be forever," she says, adding, "I've never actually got married because I can't honestly make that promise, because I just don't think it's a healthy one."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helena Bonham Carter on Prominent Bums, Androgyny, and Princess Margaret | Fashion Neurosis - YouTube Watch On

She continues to add that while she simply "wasn't interested" in marriage, her ADHD diagnosis might've impacted wedding planning.

"I've got ADHD, the idea of organising a wedding - I'd be so obsessive about every single choice," she says.

The actress also recalled how the power of friendship got her through difficult moments when her relationship came to an end.

"I was incredibly grateful for my friendships," she says, continuing, "I think my appreciation of them got bigger.

"They supported me through this huge change. When you go through a divorce, you rely on the other people around you to help carry the family."

Expressing how important it was for people around her to help support her children, the actress says, "I had to almost hitchhike on other people's families when I was feeling like mine was falling apart."

She concludes, "In a family as close as ours, divorce is transformative."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking about why she likes to maintain her privacy and not reveal too much about herself, Helena says, "There's only one way of surviving in this business, and that is don't engage with what's online or in the press."

She continues, "That is the sum total of what people want you to be, and is very little about oneself. Otherwise, there lies madness.

"As long as I have continued to not give a f*** frankly, that is the important bit. If you're trying to create something, you have to not give a f***" she says.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials in on Netflix from January 15.