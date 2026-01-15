'I never got married because I can't make that promise' - Helena Bonham Carter's rare comments on 'transformative' Tim Burton split
Ahead of her appearance in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials on Netflix, the actress has offered insight into her marriage views and split from Tim Burton
Helena Bonham Carter is very selective about the acting roles she takes on, which is why it's exciting that she has a starring role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.
Released on January 15, the actress portrays Lady Caterham, a gender-swapped character from the original 1929 novel, in the three-episode series.
While she carefully chooses her television roles, she's also guarded about the information she puts out into the world about her private life.
Ahead of the release of her new show, Helena has candidly spoken about her "transformative" split from Tim Burton, and how important her friends were when the relationship broke down.
The pair were together for 13 years, after meeting in 2001 on the set of Planet of the Apes. They didn't marry and announced their split in 2014. They share two children, Billy and Nell.
Appearing on an episode of the Fashion Neurosis podcast, Helena shared the reasons she chose not to marry.
"We're not meant to be forever," she says, adding, "I've never actually got married because I can't honestly make that promise, because I just don't think it's a healthy one."
She continues to add that while she simply "wasn't interested" in marriage, her ADHD diagnosis might've impacted wedding planning.
"I've got ADHD, the idea of organising a wedding - I'd be so obsessive about every single choice," she says.
The actress also recalled how the power of friendship got her through difficult moments when her relationship came to an end.
"I was incredibly grateful for my friendships," she says, continuing, "I think my appreciation of them got bigger.
"They supported me through this huge change. When you go through a divorce, you rely on the other people around you to help carry the family."
Expressing how important it was for people around her to help support her children, the actress says, "I had to almost hitchhike on other people's families when I was feeling like mine was falling apart."
She concludes, "In a family as close as ours, divorce is transformative."
Speaking about why she likes to maintain her privacy and not reveal too much about herself, Helena says, "There's only one way of surviving in this business, and that is don't engage with what's online or in the press."
She continues, "That is the sum total of what people want you to be, and is very little about oneself. Otherwise, there lies madness.
"As long as I have continued to not give a f*** frankly, that is the important bit. If you're trying to create something, you have to not give a f***" she says.
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials in on Netflix from January 15.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years' experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
