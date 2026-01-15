'I never got married because I can't make that promise' - Helena Bonham Carter's rare comments on 'transformative' Tim Burton split

Ahead of her appearance in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials on Netflix, the actress has offered insight into her marriage views and split from Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter is very selective about the acting roles she takes on, which is why it's exciting that she has a starring role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.

Released on January 15, the actress portrays Lady Caterham, a gender-swapped character from the original 1929 novel, in the three-episode series.

She continues to add that while she simply "wasn't interested" in marriage, her ADHD diagnosis might've impacted wedding planning.

"I've got ADHD, the idea of organising a wedding - I'd be so obsessive about every single choice," she says.

The actress also recalled how the power of friendship got her through difficult moments when her relationship came to an end.

"I was incredibly grateful for my friendships," she says, continuing, "I think my appreciation of them got bigger.

"They supported me through this huge change. When you go through a divorce, you rely on the other people around you to help carry the family."

Expressing how important it was for people around her to help support her children, the actress says, "I had to almost hitchhike on other people's families when I was feeling like mine was falling apart."

She concludes, "In a family as close as ours, divorce is transformative."

Speaking about why she likes to maintain her privacy and not reveal too much about herself, Helena says, "There's only one way of surviving in this business, and that is don't engage with what's online or in the press."

She continues, "That is the sum total of what people want you to be, and is very little about oneself. Otherwise, there lies madness.

"As long as I have continued to not give a f*** frankly, that is the important bit. If you're trying to create something, you have to not give a f***" she says.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials in on Netflix from January 15.

