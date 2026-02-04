Adjoa Andoh’s husband has ‘never seen a second’ of Bridgerton, explains this helps keep their marriage strong

Adjoa Andoh has been hugely successful in so many areas of life. The actress has experienced a lengthy theatre and TV career, which remains booming in her 60s with her role in Netflix's Bridgerton.

She's been nominated for numerous acting awards, and most recently, was made Member of the British Empire (MBE). Adjoa has also been successful in her marriage.

The 63-year-old has been married to husband, author Howard Cunnell, for nearly 25 years. The couple share two children and Adjoa has a daughter from a previous relationship. They met when Howard was running a bookshop in the 90s.

They initially struck up a strong friendship, with the actress telling The Guardian that she'd regularly take her daughter to spend time in the bookstore just after meeting Howard.

"She loved it there and Howard would often be telling children’s stories. He also started to give me discounts on books," she explains, adding, "That’s a way to a girl’s heart: childcare and books."

Now approaching their 25th wedding anniversary, Adjoa delved into "the key to a good marriage," and it begins with her husband not watching a second of the smash-hit Netflix series she stars in, where the actress plays Lady Danbury.

"My husband has never seen a second of Bridgerton," she explains to Good Housekeeping magazine, adding, "It's not his thing. It'd be like asking me to watch I'm A Celebrity, I know it's popular and people love it, but it's just not my bag. And Bridgerton's not his."

She doesn't expect Howard to tune in to something he has no interest in just to support her, because she firmly believes the foundation of a happy marriage is to be "Letting people be who they are, and getting on with your own life."

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pragnell)

The star once appeared on the Second Act podcast to talk about her marriage. She again reiterated the importance of letting a significant other be their own person.

"Time apart is important," she says, adding, "I think it's really important to understand that you're married to a unique individual who interests you enough for them to commit to you long term."

"They have to go do their own thing and you have to go do your thing, and then you can wake up and go, 'How did it go?'. I think if you love someone, set them free. It gives you a solid, safe base. That person is your cheerleader, and will be your commiserator."

This down-to-earth approach has clearly helped Adjoa throughout her entire relationship - she once took a very relaxed approach when her husband nearly missed the birth of their second child.

With Howard being an Arsenal fan, Adjoa explains, "Howard nearly didn't make the birth of out second child because it was a home game, conveniently the child was two days late."

She clearly adores her husband and is very content with their life together. The actress says, inspiringly, "I'm very blessed in my life. I have my health. I have a career that I love. I have both parents and a step-parent still alive."

Adjoa concludes, "I have children, a grandson and a brilliant husband. It's ridiculous."

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, with part 2 landing on February 26.