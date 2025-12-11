Jump to category:
An award fit for Lady Danbury - Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh presented with MBE by Prince William

The acclaimed actor declared she was 'humbled' to receive this honour at Windsor Castle

Adjoa Andoh holds up her MBE award after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Windsor Castle on December 10, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)
Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh just swapped the grandeur of The Ton for the majestic Windsor Castle, where she received a special honour from Prince William. The actor, who’s also starred in everything from Doctor Who to Silent Witness and Casualty, was officially made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

She was presented with her MBE medal by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony in the festively-decorated Grand Reception Room at the Castle. Speaking afterwards, Adjoa confessed to feeling "imposter syndrome" when accepting her award for services to drama, compared to people who received theirs for "special things" they do to help others.

Adjoa Andoh smiles and holds up her MBE after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 10, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

"I feel great imposter syndrome because I like what I do and drama's the world I live in," she explained, before confirming, "I feel very honoured to receive the honour from Prince William. I think he's doing amazing things for homelessness and for young people."

Adjoa herself has been working with St Mungo’s, helping young people to get the "best start in life" and she discussed homelessness with the future King. The Bridgerton star added that she’s "thrilled" he’s involved in the wider conversation in a "really proactive way".

In her line of work she gets to meet the "most extraordinary and interesting people" who do "wonderful things for the country" and she believes investitures are a "great time to celebrate" what so many people do for the benefit of others. Adjoa added, "It's really impressive, so to be in and amongst their number, I feel very humbled and honoured."

Adjoa Andoh beams and points to her medal after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

Her career has spanned stage and screen, taking on plenty of recognisable roles along the way, though Adjoa is now best known for playing the formidable Lady Danbury in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton. Her character would no doubt approve of her choice of outfit for the occasion, with the star opting for a chic cream dress by ME+EM.

This is one of the best British clothing brands if you want an investment piece that will stand the test of time and is beautifully crafted. It’s popular with the Duchess of Edinburgh and Adjoa’s dress is made from textured jersey which is crease resistant.

This is an excellent feature, especially when you’re meeting royalty. The silhouette was a simple fit-and-flare, with crochet detailing on the collar and buttons down the front. The actor then went a bit more modern with her platform loafers.

The combination felt very sophisticated yet fashion-forward and although many people tend to wear headpieces - like Claudia Winkleman two days earlier - Adjoa went without and looked equally stunning. She was one of several people who received honours that day, with others including The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey and darts star Luke Humphries.

As well as reflecting upon the memorable experience of receiving her MBE, Adjoa Andoh also discussed the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton and what it’s really like to be part of such a popular and globally successful show.

She described the series as "joyful", saying, "I can be in Cambodia, Brixton, New York, Spain, or Ghana, and people know the show and they love it. It's a world with lots of challenges and anything that can put some joy into the world is a good thing."

