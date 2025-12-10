Claudia Winkleman accepts her MBE in chic, tailored white suit and this one surprising accessory
Looking polished and directional, Claudia Winkleman is a master of the tailored suit
Claudia Winkleman beamed as she collected her MBE from King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon. Receiving the honour for services to broadcasting, Claudia stayed true to her sleek and elegant style, opting for a white tailored suit and black shirt. Keeping to a monochromatic colour palette, Claudia finished her outfit with a sweet and simple white hairband, which was a more unusual choice for the star and white heels.
The TV presenter's distinctive style has become something of her signature, from her bold fringe to her androgynous, heritage chic aesthetic, this gorgeous look felt entirely Claudia, and was from a brand that we have seen the star in on numerous occasions. Although the headband was an unusual choice, it is believed that it is preferable for some form of hat, fascinator or hairpiece is worn for the event.
A two piece suit from fashion label, The Kooples, which does Claudia's aesthetic so well, it was the perfect choice for the happy and formal occasion. When it comes to suiting, flipping the usual black suit, white shirt combo on its head, Claudia gave a classic her usual quirky spin that was spot on for the event.
"I'm speechless" Claudia exclaims
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
Get the look
EXACT MATCH
Claudia is known for her love of tailoring, making an elegant two-piece the perfect choice for the TV presenter. Opting for a bold but chic white blazer and trousers, this single-breasted, two button design delivers a figure-defining fit. Pair with the matching trousers, or wear over jeans all year round.
EXACT MATCH
The straight-leg paired with the tailored jacket creates a defined and lengthened silhouette. The front crease of the trouser helps to draw the eye up your frame, naturally elongating your frame. Pair with the matching jacket for a coordinated ensemble, or wear with a chunky knit for Christmas day.
Claudia paired her white suit with a black shirt, which offered a bold contrasting look, and added to the formality of her ensemble. This black satin shirt adds a little bit of sheen and is from the same brand as the star's co-ord. Flipping the classic black suit, white shirt look on its head helped this outfit standout from the crowd.
The best tuxedos for women have become a staple of many occasionwear wardrobes, offering the perfect alternative to formal dresses, and a look Claudia herself often favours. While we have seen many velvet iterations for Christmas party outfits, this white design is great for those looking for a smart tailored two piece for a black tie event.
While we might usually associate white trousers with the summer months, winter whites have seen an uptick in popularity this season, with plenty of white jeans outfits for the cooler moths spotted on some of our favourite celebrities. To translate this look to more formal settings, a tailored tuxedo trouser is a great choice.
Adding a sweet and girlish finish to her ensemble, Claudia opted for a simple satin headband, like this design to accent her look. Hairbands have really re-entered the fashion arena in recent seasons and offer a simple and formal way of accessorising occasionwear looks when hats and fascinators feel too fussy.
Claudia Winkleman proved that one of the most important style rules for carrying off a special occasion look is sticking to your own personal aesthetic. While formal events can often leave many in a sartorial meltdown, feeling like they have to wear a dress, or a particular type of look, Claudia showed that the most important thing is opting for an outfit you feel comfortable in.
While that doesn't mean that you should ignore dress codes this festive season, it does mean that it's worth taking the time to identify what suits you and how to tweak any event outfit guidelines to suit your personal look, so that you can put your best foot forward.
Even though the headband didn't feel like Claudia's usual finishing touch, the subtle headcovering also showed a particularl strong sense of personal style for Claudia, as she opted for something elegant, timeless and discreet, to fulfil the brief, but not overwhelm her outfit.
A fan of androgynous and tailored silhouettes, with the best women's trouser suits a regular feature in her wardrobe, Claudia brought this style through to what was undoubtably one of the most special days of her career, ensuring she looked poised and polished but ultimately totally comfortable and just like the Claudia we all love.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.