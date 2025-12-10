Claudia Winkleman accepts her MBE in chic, tailored white suit and this one surprising accessory

Claudia Winkleman beamed as she collected her MBE from King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon. Receiving the honour for services to broadcasting, Claudia stayed true to her sleek and elegant style, opting for a white tailored suit and black shirt. Keeping to a monochromatic colour palette, Claudia finished her outfit with a sweet and simple white hairband, which was a more unusual choice for the star and white heels.

The TV presenter's distinctive style has become something of her signature, from her bold fringe to her androgynous, heritage chic aesthetic, this gorgeous look felt entirely Claudia, and was from a brand that we have seen the star in on numerous occasions. Although the headband was an unusual choice, it is believed that it is preferable for some form of hat, fascinator or hairpiece is worn for the event.

A two piece suit from fashion label, The Kooples, which does Claudia's aesthetic so well, it was the perfect choice for the happy and formal occasion. When it comes to suiting, flipping the usual black suit, white shirt combo on its head, Claudia gave a classic her usual quirky spin that was spot on for the event.

"I'm speechless" Claudia exclaims

Claudia Winkleman proved that one of the most important style rules for carrying off a special occasion look is sticking to your own personal aesthetic. While formal events can often leave many in a sartorial meltdown, feeling like they have to wear a dress, or a particular type of look, Claudia showed that the most important thing is opting for an outfit you feel comfortable in.

While that doesn't mean that you should ignore dress codes this festive season, it does mean that it's worth taking the time to identify what suits you and how to tweak any event outfit guidelines to suit your personal look, so that you can put your best foot forward.

Even though the headband didn't feel like Claudia's usual finishing touch, the subtle headcovering also showed a particularl strong sense of personal style for Claudia, as she opted for something elegant, timeless and discreet, to fulfil the brief, but not overwhelm her outfit.

A fan of androgynous and tailored silhouettes, with the best women's trouser suits a regular feature in her wardrobe, Claudia brought this style through to what was undoubtably one of the most special days of her career, ensuring she looked poised and polished but ultimately totally comfortable and just like the Claudia we all love.