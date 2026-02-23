‘Disobedient, curious and human’ – Jessie Buckley’s BAFTAs speech is a love letter to women who inspire her

Jessie Buckley has become the first Irish actress to win a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Best Actress at this year's ceremony held on February 22.

The 36-year-old star took home the accolade for her portrayal of Shakespeare's grieving wife Agnes, in the film Hamnet.

The actress's emotional speech was an incredible ode to the women who have inspired her, and a call to action for women to continue being disruptive and have their voices heard.

Taking to the podium and being presented her award by fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy, Jessie says, "As a little girl, I never in a million years thought I'd be allowed to make a film. So well, here I am."

Describing the "nuclear bad fake tan" she had on her arrival to London as a hopeful younger actress with "the audacity to say I wanted to be a little bit like Judi Dench," Jessie sets the scene for how her meteoric rise to fame began.

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer) A photo posted by on

Jessie thanks those who believed in her, encouraging her to be "disobedient, curious and human."

She continues to add that the award "really does belong to the women past, present and future, who have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acknowledging the others nominated in her category, Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia), Jessie described the impact of her fellow female actresses on her.

"You are all just radical and doing it for the naughty girls, and I'm in awe of all your incredible performances," she says.

Describing her belief in storytelling and the impact it has on communities, the actress asserts the importance of "women's voices to tell those stories."

"Chloe Zhao, you are making history tonight as a storyteller," she pointedly tells Hamnet's director, thanking her for "uncompromising artistry."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty)

Maggie O'Farrell, the author of the Hamnet novel, received a nod from Jessie, who concluded her speech with a poignant moment to talk about her daughter.

"I'd like to share this with my daughter," she says, adding, "who's been with me since she was six weeks old on the road with this."

"It's the best role of my life being your mum, and I promise to continue being disobedient so that you can belong to a world in all your mad, complex wildness as a young woman."

She finishes, "I'm very grateful for this."