'Removing hate is our generation's responsibility': Jack Thorne's hopeful Golden Globes acceptance speech amid Adolescence season 2 hints

Having already made Emmy history, Netflix's smash hit drama Adolescence continued its unstoppable awards sweep at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

The cultural phenomenon took home four awards, including Stephen Graham winning Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Owen Cooper won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, and Erin Doherty won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

However, when the drama was announced as Best Limited Series winner, it was the show's writer Jack Thorne who made one of the most memorable, and hopeful speeches of the evening.

"Some think our show is about how we should be frightened of young people," he began, adding, "It's not. It's about the filth and the debris we have laid in their path."

Thanking the younger cast members for providing "proof the world can be better," the Adolescence writer continued, "Removing hate is our generation's responsibility. It requires thought from the top down."

Thorne concluded his speech by saying, "The possibility seems a bit remote right now, but hope is a beautiful thing.

"Thank you for this. We will treasure it."

Since Adolescence concluded, one of the main questions viewers were left with, was whether it would be returning for season 2.

Speaking backstage at the Golden Globes, Stephen Graham finally offered insight into the future of the series, giving audiences the biggest hint so far that season 2 would one day be in the works.

According to Hello! magazine, the actor said a follow up is "somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years," adding, "so stay tuned."

However, don't expect the show to pick up where it left off, or a continuation of the existing story.

Staying true to the promise of being a "limited series," it appears Adolescence will continue as an anthology - picking up with the same name, but showcasing a different theme.

Adolescence director Philip Barantini had previously dismissed the idea of a sequel, instead reiterating the anthology idea.

"There is no sequel," he said while speaking at Content London in December. He continued, "There is no sequel, but we as a collective want to continue to work together on multiple things."

"We captured lightning in a bottle in terms of how we shot it, I but also the reach we had. That doesn't mean every project going forward can’t have the same ethos."

The series highlighted important themes, especially the dangerous impact of social media and misogynistic influencers shaping the minds of young boys and men.

Hitting 114 million views in only 24 days when it was released in March 2025, the series continues to have a cultural ripple effect - it was even discussed in parliament by Keir Starmer, and could be shown in schools as a learning tool in the future.

All episodes of Adolescence are available to watch on Netflix with a subscription.