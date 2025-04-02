'As a dad, I have not found it easy viewing' - Keir Starmer reacts to Adolescence as he meets with creators of 'groundbreaking' series

Keir Starmer said he found Adolescence difficult to watch as he met with the creators of the show during discussions about online radicalisation and misogyny.

Netflix's Adolescence has become a cultural phenomenon. The show has been such a profound wake-up call about the pressures of growing up online and the impact of violent and misogynistic ideas on young people, it's even set to be shown in schools.

The conversations opened up by the one-shot drama have now extended to parliament, and this week Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, met with the show's creators to discuss the online radicalisation of boys..

Charities including the NSPCC and Children's Society were also present at the meeting, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also in attendance.

They met to discuss the rise of online misogyny as a cultural issue, and how to prevent boys from being dragged into radicalisation that breeds violence and hate.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Prime Minister offered his reaction to the hard-hitting series, admitting that watching it as a dad with his 14-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son had been difficult.

"I have not found it easy viewing," he said, per Sky News.

He added, "In a sense, what happens in the drama could really happen anywhere, and almost happen to any child".

He continued to praise the series for shining a light "on misogyny, on online content, and this sense of children, particularly boys, getting drawn in to this world".

Starmer rightly pointed out that the problems under discussion were nothing new, but are taking on new characteristics and taking different trajectories as they find new ways to infiltrate society.

Although such important talks remain in their early stages, the Prime Minister admitted there was no "simple solution" to halt the rise of the problems raised in Adolescence and to keep young people safe online.

"It's much broader than that," he said, adding, "It's a cultural issue, and therefore we're going to have to look more broadly, work as a society on this, and discuss it, which is why I'm really pleased that Adolescence is now going to be shown in schools free because I do think young people should be watching it."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adolescence writer, Jack Thorne, was in attendance at the meeting with other creatives from the show. He was enthusiastic about the meeting being a step in the right direction.

"The brilliant thing is that it wasn't about us," Thorne said after discussions had taken place.

"It was about facilitating discussions with charities and news groups that really understand what's going on."

He added, "I hope a solution as a community can be found, to this problem."