'I saw my younger self' - Kate Winslet's emotional dream on the eve of her 40th birthday

The actress becomes tearful when revealing the important words she told the young version of herself in the dream

Kate Winslet at the &quot;Goodbye June&quot; New York Special Screening held at The Whitby
(Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News

Kate Winslet is not only an outstanding actress, but also known for her very straight talking attitude when it comes to impossible beauty standards placed on women, and her experience of menopause.

Recently, however, she shared a more vulnerable side as she detailed a powerful and significant dream she had about herself as a child.

Once sat with her younger self, Kate had some very important words for the young child. "It's ok, slow down," she told herself as a girl.

"It's bizarre," she explains to Fearne, continuing, "I don't remember dreams or even write them down, but it was so vivid."

Opening up about how she felt about the dream at the time, she adds, "I remember thinking, 'maybe I can slow down, maybe I can just chill for a bit and enjoy the things that I've done.'"

Believing the dream was compelling her to feel good about her achievements, Kate shares that she finds it hard to "take a moment and go, 'oh, I did well, well done me.'"

Continuing with this very important conversation about not just taking a moment to tell ourselves to slow down and congratulate our own achievements, Kate believes women should also be doing this for fellow women.

"I definitely think as women, and in this country, we're not very good at telling each other, 'well done, I'm so impressed and proud of you for doing that,'" she says.

She continues, "I also don't think we're very good at saying openly, 'I was really really proud of myself for that thing I did because, you know, I was up against it, but I bloody pulled it off.'"

Branding this "very un-British" behaviour, the actress reveals that since her important dream, she's been consciously and openly congratulating herself when she does something well.

Just as importantly, this is behaviour she wants to model for her children, and for them to also be able to recognise when they've handled a situation well or feel pride.

"It's important to show a bit of self-love and gratitude," she concludes, wisely.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.