Missing Silent Witness? Test your knowledge of the crime drama with our quiz
We can't wait for the new season to land on the BBC
Caitlin Elliott
If you love crime dramas, you’ll most likely have watched at least one episode of Silent Witness, as the long-running BBC show is a TV classic.
We’re eagerly awaiting the start of season 29 and these dark winter evenings have got us re-visiting our old favourite episodes.
From the Sam Ryan days to the rise of the unbeatable crime-solving (and now romantic) partnership that’s Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson, Silent Witness has given us some memorable storylines over the years.
But how well do you really know the details of Silent Witness? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz and see if you can score an impressive 10/10.
- Caitlin ElliottNews Editor
