Love a Christmas special? Then get nostalgic with our festive specials and films quiz
From the old classics we love to revisit to last year's fresh offerings, test your knowledge in today's quiz of the day
Is there anything more festive than the sight of David Bowie in a dusty old attic, wrapping a scarf around his neck? Or perhaps for you, Christmas just isn't the same without a visit to Poplar to watch the Call the Midwife family? A few years ago, I rewatched The Vicar of Dibley, which I'd highly recommend.
Whatever your festive viewing delights, I hope we can agree that a heartwarming Christmas TV special or film is one of the best parts of the season (along with the best Christmas food and pulling a Christmas cracker, of course). So why not take our 10-question multiple choice quiz to remember some of the best Christmas viewing of the past, before you tuck into your next box set.
⭐ How did you get on? See how your score compared with others' by registering to see the leaderboard.
And if you want more brain teasers, catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
The woman&home Quiz of the Day is our fun, quick multiple choice quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment – so be sure to tune in again on Monday!
In the meantime, why not take a look at the best new books that will make you cry – or even the best Christmassy books, to get you into the spirit.
